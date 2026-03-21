Trading Panel Manager MT4

🚀 Pro Trade Manager — Advanced Trading Panel for Funded Traders

Overview

(Free For short period) 

https://youtu.be/W6kLgUQZOjU

Pro Trade Manager is a comprehensive, all-in-one trading panel built for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and full control over their positions. Designed with a clean tabbed interface, it combines powerful order management tools with a dedicated Equity Protection system — making it the perfect companion for traders operating under prop firm rules and funded account challenges.

✅ Key Features

📊 Smart Lot Calculator

  • 4 calculation modes: Manual Lot, Risk Amount ($), Risk % of Balance, Risk % of Equity
  • Dynamic input that adapts to your selected mode
  • Always-visible lot display with quick +/- adjustment buttons

🎯 Visual Drag Tool

  • Intuitive on-chart tool with draggable TP, Entry, and SL rectangles
  • Supports BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, Market BUY, Market SELL
  • Real-time display of points, price levels, and Risk:Reward ratio
  • Resizable tool width with + / - buttons, font scales automatically
  • Tool appears instantly when selecting an order type

⚡ One-Click Order Execution

  • Place pending orders directly from the drag tool
  • Open market positions with SL/TP pre-filled from the visual tool
  • Separate buttons for pending and market execution

🔧 Position Management

  • Move SL to Break-Even with one click
  • Close 50% of position instantly
  • Close All / Close Profit Only / Close Loss Only
  • Close all BUY or SELL positions separately
  • Live P&L display on close buttons

📈 Intelligent Trailing Stop

  • Activate and trail distances configurable directly on the panel
  • Step-based trailing algorithm: activates only when price reaches the activation threshold, then trails by your defined step
  • Works on all open positions simultaneously
  • Toggle ON/OFF with color-coded button (green/red)

🛡️ Equity Protection — Built for Prop Firm Traders

The dedicated Equity Protection tab is specifically engineered to keep funded traders within their firm's risk rules — automatically protecting your account from rule violations:

  • Max Daily Drawdown ($) — Closes all trades if daily drawdown exceeds your set limit
  • Min Equity ($) — Closes all trades if equity drops below your minimum threshold
  • Max Daily Profit ($) — Locks in your day by closing all trades when daily profit target is reached
  • Max Equity ($) — Protects unrealized gains by closing when equity reaches your target

Each protection rule has its own ON/OFF toggle and editable value field. The panel displays a live Daily Profit counter (green = profit, red = drawdown) so you always know where you stand.

All protections run silently on every tick — even when the Equity Protection tab is not visible.

🖥️ Professional Interface

  • Two-tab design: Trade Manager and Equity Protection — clean separation of tools
  • Drag the panel anywhere on the chart — position is remembered when switching tabs
  • Compact, dark-themed UI designed not to obstruct your chart view
  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes

👤 Who Is This For?

  • Prop firm / funded account traders who must respect daily drawdown and profit targets
  • Scalpers and day traders who need fast order execution with visual confirmation
  • Risk-conscious traders who want automated protection running in the background
  • Any MT4 trader looking to upgrade from basic order execution

📌 Requirements

  • MetaTrader 4 platform
  • Any broker or prop firm account
  • Works on all symbols (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)

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krisnara123
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krisnara123 2026.04.04 09:23 
 

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