Trading Panel Manager MT4

🚀 Pro Trade Manager — Advanced Trading Panel for Funded Traders

Overview

(Free For short period)

https://youtu.be/W6kLgUQZOjU

Pro Trade Manager is a comprehensive, all-in-one trading panel built for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and full control over their positions. Designed with a clean tabbed interface, it combines powerful order management tools with a dedicated Equity Protection system — making it the perfect companion for traders operating under prop firm rules and funded account challenges.

✅ Key Features

📊 Smart Lot Calculator

4 calculation modes: Manual Lot, Risk Amount ($), Risk % of Balance, Risk % of Equity

Dynamic input that adapts to your selected mode

Always-visible lot display with quick +/- adjustment buttons

🎯 Visual Drag Tool

Intuitive on-chart tool with draggable TP, Entry, and SL rectangles

Supports BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, Market BUY, Market SELL

Real-time display of points, price levels, and Risk:Reward ratio

Resizable tool width with + / - buttons, font scales automatically

Tool appears instantly when selecting an order type

⚡ One-Click Order Execution

Place pending orders directly from the drag tool

Open market positions with SL/TP pre-filled from the visual tool

Separate buttons for pending and market execution

🔧 Position Management

Move SL to Break-Even with one click

Close 50% of position instantly

Close All / Close Profit Only / Close Loss Only

Close all BUY or SELL positions separately

Live P&L display on close buttons

📈 Intelligent Trailing Stop

Activate and trail distances configurable directly on the panel

Step-based trailing algorithm: activates only when price reaches the activation threshold, then trails by your defined step

Works on all open positions simultaneously

Toggle ON/OFF with color-coded button (green/red)

🛡️ Equity Protection — Built for Prop Firm Traders

The dedicated Equity Protection tab is specifically engineered to keep funded traders within their firm's risk rules — automatically protecting your account from rule violations:

Max Daily Drawdown ($) — Closes all trades if daily drawdown exceeds your set limit

— Closes all trades if daily drawdown exceeds your set limit Min Equity ($) — Closes all trades if equity drops below your minimum threshold

— Closes all trades if equity drops below your minimum threshold Max Daily Profit ($) — Locks in your day by closing all trades when daily profit target is reached

— Locks in your day by closing all trades when daily profit target is reached Max Equity ($) — Protects unrealized gains by closing when equity reaches your target

Each protection rule has its own ON/OFF toggle and editable value field. The panel displays a live Daily Profit counter (green = profit, red = drawdown) so you always know where you stand.

All protections run silently on every tick — even when the Equity Protection tab is not visible.

🖥️ Professional Interface

Two-tab design: Trade Manager and Equity Protection — clean separation of tools

and — clean separation of tools Drag the panel anywhere on the chart — position is remembered when switching tabs

Compact, dark-themed UI designed not to obstruct your chart view

Compatible with all symbols and timeframes

👤 Who Is This For?

Prop firm / funded account traders who must respect daily drawdown and profit targets

who must respect daily drawdown and profit targets Scalpers and day traders who need fast order execution with visual confirmation

who need fast order execution with visual confirmation Risk-conscious traders who want automated protection running in the background

who want automated protection running in the background Any MT4 trader looking to upgrade from basic order execution

📌 Requirements