Trading Panel Manager MT4
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 2.0
- 激活: 5
🚀 Pro Trade Manager — Advanced Trading Panel for Funded Traders
Overview
(Free For short period)
Pro Trade Manager is a comprehensive, all-in-one trading panel built for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and full control over their positions. Designed with a clean tabbed interface, it combines powerful order management tools with a dedicated Equity Protection system — making it the perfect companion for traders operating under prop firm rules and funded account challenges.
✅ Key Features
📊 Smart Lot Calculator
- 4 calculation modes: Manual Lot, Risk Amount ($), Risk % of Balance, Risk % of Equity
- Dynamic input that adapts to your selected mode
- Always-visible lot display with quick +/- adjustment buttons
🎯 Visual Drag Tool
- Intuitive on-chart tool with draggable TP, Entry, and SL rectangles
- Supports BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, Market BUY, Market SELL
- Real-time display of points, price levels, and Risk:Reward ratio
- Resizable tool width with + / - buttons, font scales automatically
- Tool appears instantly when selecting an order type
⚡ One-Click Order Execution
- Place pending orders directly from the drag tool
- Open market positions with SL/TP pre-filled from the visual tool
- Separate buttons for pending and market execution
🔧 Position Management
- Move SL to Break-Even with one click
- Close 50% of position instantly
- Close All / Close Profit Only / Close Loss Only
- Close all BUY or SELL positions separately
- Live P&L display on close buttons
📈 Intelligent Trailing Stop
- Activate and trail distances configurable directly on the panel
- Step-based trailing algorithm: activates only when price reaches the activation threshold, then trails by your defined step
- Works on all open positions simultaneously
- Toggle ON/OFF with color-coded button (green/red)
🛡️ Equity Protection — Built for Prop Firm Traders
The dedicated Equity Protection tab is specifically engineered to keep funded traders within their firm's risk rules — automatically protecting your account from rule violations:
- Max Daily Drawdown ($) — Closes all trades if daily drawdown exceeds your set limit
- Min Equity ($) — Closes all trades if equity drops below your minimum threshold
- Max Daily Profit ($) — Locks in your day by closing all trades when daily profit target is reached
- Max Equity ($) — Protects unrealized gains by closing when equity reaches your target
Each protection rule has its own ON/OFF toggle and editable value field. The panel displays a live Daily Profit counter (green = profit, red = drawdown) so you always know where you stand.
All protections run silently on every tick — even when the Equity Protection tab is not visible.
🖥️ Professional Interface
- Two-tab design: Trade Manager and Equity Protection — clean separation of tools
- Drag the panel anywhere on the chart — position is remembered when switching tabs
- Compact, dark-themed UI designed not to obstruct your chart view
- Compatible with all symbols and timeframes
👤 Who Is This For?
- Prop firm / funded account traders who must respect daily drawdown and profit targets
- Scalpers and day traders who need fast order execution with visual confirmation
- Risk-conscious traders who want automated protection running in the background
- Any MT4 trader looking to upgrade from basic order execution
📌 Requirements
- MetaTrader 4 platform
- Any broker or prop firm account
- Works on all symbols (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)
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