Equity Drawdown Protector

YOU NEED THIS TOOL!! (EQUITY DRAWDOWN PROTECTOR a.k.a EQUITY GUARDDOG)


YOU ARE NOT LOOSING BECAUSE YOU DON"T KNOW HOW TO TRADE, YOU ARE LOOSING BECAUSE YOU ARE TRADING WITHOUT GUARDRAILS. THIS TOOL FIXES THAT. 


THIS IS THE ONLY TOOL YOU NEED TO PROTECT, MANAGE, AND SCALE YOUR TRADING ACCOUNT - whether you are a beginner or a professional. 


SOME OF THE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 

  • 🛑 Equity Protection – Stop trading at max drawdown
  • ⚖️ Margin Protection – Prevent overexposure
  • Leverage Control – Cap effective leverage
  • Time Filters – Trade only during set hours
  • 📏 Smart Position Sizing – Risk % or fixed $
  • 📐 ATR Spacing – Avoid overtrading
  • 📊 Trade Alignment – Trade with the trend
  • 🔁 Trailing Stops – Lock in profits
  • 🧹 Auto Actions – Block, close, or clean trades
  • 📊 Live Dashboard – Full account visibility


    • THIS IS THE TOOL YOU WISH YOU HAD BEFORE YOU EVER STARTED TRADING


    GUIDE FOLLOWS BELOW: 

    Step 1: Attach the EA

    • Add EA to any chart
    • Works across:
      • Forex
      • Crypto
      • Indices
      • Commodities

    Step 2: Set Your Risk Rules (IMPORTANT)

    Start with these:

    • Max Drawdown: 5–10%
    • Enable:
      • Equity Protection ✅
      • Margin Protection ✅
      • Leverage Protection ✅

    👉 This alone will dramatically improve your results

    Step 3: Choose Your Behavior

    Decide what happens when limits are hit:

    • Block trades only (safe mode)
    • OR close all trades (strict mode)

    Step 4: Enable Advanced Features (Optional)

    Turn on as needed:

    • Trade Alignment → for trend trading
    • Position sizing → to manage trades better
    • ATR Spacing → to reduce overtrading
    • Trailing Stop → to lock profits
    • Time Filter → for session-based trading

    Step 5: Let It Run

    👉 Trade normally
    👉 The EA protects you in the background

    No interference with your strategy — only protection.


    🧩 BEST USE CASES

    This EA is perfect for:

    • Manual traders
    • Beginners who lack discipline
    • High-risk traders who want control
    • EA users (adds protection layer)
    • Prop firm traders
    ⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
    • This EA does NOT open trades
    • It manages and protects trades (& equity)
    • Works with any strategy
    Please leave some positive reviews and comments if you find this tool useful. Thanks.
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