Equity Drawdown Protector
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.18
- Updated: 23 July 2026
- Activations: 5
YOU NEED THIS TOOL!! (EQUITY DRAWDOWN PROTECTOR a.k.a EQUITY GUARDDOG)
YOU ARE NOT LOOSING BECAUSE YOU DON"T KNOW HOW TO TRADE, YOU ARE LOOSING BECAUSE YOU ARE TRADING WITHOUT GUARDRAILS. THIS TOOL FIXES THAT.
THIS IS THE ONLY TOOL YOU NEED TO PROTECT, MANAGE, AND SCALE YOUR TRADING ACCOUNT - whether you are a beginner or a professional.
SOME OF THE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:
THIS IS THE TOOL YOU WISH YOU HAD BEFORE YOU EVER STARTED TRADING
GUIDE FOLLOWS BELOW:
Step 1: Attach the EA
- Add EA to any chart
- Works across:
- Forex
- Crypto
- Indices
- Commodities
Step 2: Set Your Risk Rules (IMPORTANT)
Start with these:
- Max Drawdown: 5–10%
- Enable:
- Equity Protection ✅
- Margin Protection ✅
- Leverage Protection ✅
👉 This alone will dramatically improve your results
Step 3: Choose Your Behavior
Decide what happens when limits are hit:
- Block trades only (safe mode)
- OR close all trades (strict mode)
Step 4: Enable Advanced Features (Optional)
Turn on as needed:
- Trade Alignment → for trend trading
- Position sizing → to manage trades better
- ATR Spacing → to reduce overtrading
- Trailing Stop → to lock profits
- Time Filter → for session-based trading
Step 5: Let It Run
👉 Trade normally
👉 The EA protects you in the background
No interference with your strategy — only protection.
🧩 BEST USE CASES
This EA is perfect for:
- Manual traders
- Beginners who lack discipline
- High-risk traders who want control
- EA users (adds protection layer)
- Prop firm traders
- This EA does NOT open trades
- It manages and protects trades (& equity)
- Works with any strategy