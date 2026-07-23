YOU NEED THIS TOOL!! (EQUITY DRAWDOWN PROTECTOR a.k.a EQUITY GUARDDOG)





YOU ARE NOT LOOSING BECAUSE YOU DON"T KNOW HOW TO TRADE, YOU ARE LOOSING BECAUSE YOU ARE TRADING WITHOUT GUARDRAILS. THIS TOOL FIXES THAT.





THIS IS THE ONLY TOOL YOU NEED TO PROTECT, MANAGE, AND SCALE YOUR TRADING ACCOUNT - whether you are a beginner or a professional.





SOME OF THE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:





🛑 Equity Protection – Stop trading at max drawdown

⚖️ Margin Protection – Prevent overexposure

⚡ Leverage Control – Cap effective leverage

⏰ Time Filters – Trade only during set hours

📏 Smart Position Sizing – Risk % or fixed $

📐 ATR Spacing – Avoid overtrading

📊 Trade Alignment – Trade with the trend

🔁 Trailing Stops – Lock in profits

🧹 Auto Actions – Block, close, or clean trades

📊 Live Dashboard – Full account visibility







THIS IS THE TOOL YOU WISH YOU HAD BEFORE YOU EVER STARTED TRADING





GUIDE FOLLOWS BELOW:

Step 1: Attach the EA

Add EA to any chart

Works across: Forex Crypto Indices Commodities



Step 2: Set Your Risk Rules (IMPORTANT)

Start with these:

Max Drawdown: 5–10%

Enable: Equity Protection ✅ Margin Protection ✅ Leverage Protection ✅



👉 This alone will dramatically improve your results

Step 3: Choose Your Behavior

Decide what happens when limits are hit:

Block trades only (safe mode)

OR close all trades (strict mode)

Step 4: Enable Advanced Features (Optional)

Turn on as needed:

Trade Alignment → for trend trading

Position sizing → to manage trades better

ATR Spacing → to reduce overtrading

Trailing Stop → to lock profits

Time Filter → for session-based trading

Step 5: Let It Run

👉 Trade normally

👉 The EA protects you in the background

No interference with your strategy — only protection.





🧩 BEST USE CASES

This EA is perfect for:

Manual traders

Beginners who lack discipline

High-risk traders who want control

EA users (adds protection layer)

Prop firm traders

This EA does NOT open trades

It manages and protects trades (& equity)

Works with any strategy

Please leave some positive reviews and comments if you find this tool useful. Thanks.



⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES