SuperTrend EA MT4

SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT4 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor

Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 4. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts.

This software integrates a multi-layered filter architecture, adaptive grid averaging modules, hidden profit protection logic, and an economic news filter within a single standalone package.

The default parameters are pre-tuned for the M5 timeframe to balance trade frequency and precision. Users can customize all settings to match specific risk tolerances and historical conditions. All calculations, including RSI, ATR, ADX, EMA, and SuperTrend, are processed internally to keep your charts clean and optimize terminal performance.

For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170745

Version 4.05 Update Specifications

  • Weekend Execution Filter: Restricts new position entries and manages outstanding exposures prior to the weekly market close to mitigate weekend price gap risks.
  • Auto GMT Offset Detection: The News Filter automatically detects the broker's GMT offset at runtime when the GMT offset parameter is set to 99, ensuring seamless operation across different brokers.
  • Parameter Organization: Inputs are grouped under descriptive categories (General, Risk, Filters, Grid) for intuitive setup. The chart info panel layout has been updated with centered typography and clean separators.

Core Signal Engine

  • Zero Repaint Strategy: Executes trade entries strictly upon the confirmed close of the active bar to eliminate data repainting.
  • Breakout Confirmation: Features an optional breakout confirmation module that requires price validation beyond the SuperTrend line before triggering an entry.
  • Internal Operations: Processes all mathematical and technical indicator operations internally to optimize terminal CPU utilization.

Multi-Symbol Portfolio Capabilities

  • Single Chart Operation: Monitors and manages multiple financial instruments simultaneously from a single chart window.
  • Custom Symbol Lists: Supports manual inclusion of asset arrays, with full compatibility for custom broker prefixes and suffixes.
  • Max Concurrent Pairs: Features a maximum concurrent pair limiter to manage total portfolio exposure and risk.

Multi-Layer Technical Validation Filters

Every execution request must satisfy all enabled technical filter modules to reduce false signals:

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter: Verifies directional trend alignment across secondary higher timeframes via the core SuperTrend engine.
  • Triple EMA Filter: Evaluates exponential moving average sequences (EMA 20, 50, and 100) with customizable timeframes and alignment modes (Stack Mode or Relaxed Mode).
  • RSI Momentum Filter: Restricts market entries when relative strength metrics occupy overbought or oversold zones.
  • Volatility Filter: Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) percentages to prevent execution during periods of abnormal volatility or low market liquidity.
  • ADX Trend Strength Filter: Evaluates directional index power to verify trend velocity before entry.
  • ATR Minimum Filter: Ensures the market has sufficient movement potential to justify entering a trade.
  • Time and Day Filter: Restricts trading to specific hours and days of the week for precise session control.
  • Spread Protection: Automatically skips position requests when the active broker spread exceeds the user-defined threshold.

Economic Calendar Integration

  • Automated Pauses: Restricts new positions before and after high, medium, or low-impact news events.
  • Currency Filtering: Monitors major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF) based on the symbol's base and quote currencies.
  • Buffer Zones: Features customizable execution pauses for minutes before and after scheduled news events.
  • GMT Offset Automation: Automatically detects GMT offset at runtime (when set to 99).
  • Strategy Tester Compatibility: Bypasses news filtering automatically during backtesting to prevent terminal overhead.
  • Dashboard Indicator: Displays upcoming events, impact levels, and a live countdown directly on the chart.

Grid and Position Management

  • Averaging Levels: Features an optional smart grid limited to a maximum ceiling of 9 levels per symbol.
  • Dynamic ATR Spacing: Grid entry intervals are calculated dynamically using volatility-based ATR parameters to adapt to expanding market ranges.
  • Better Price Logic: Averaging positions are only opened at improved prices (buy lower, sell higher).
  • Tiered Lot Multipliers: Allows separate volume lot multipliers for different grid position tiers (e.g., position 2, positions 3-5, positions 6-9).
  • Basket Profit & Loss Management: Closes all positions of a pair when the combined profit or loss reaches target thresholds.
  • Grid Deactivation: The averaging system can be disabled completely to support single-trade operations.

Advanced Profit Protection

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically trails the stop-loss along the active SuperTrend line.
  • Trailing Activation Thresholds: Requires a configurable minimum profit before trailing stops are activated.
  • Minimum SL Modification Filter: Avoids excessive server modification requests by setting minimum change thresholds.
  • Hidden Profit Lock: Protects trade profits invisibly without exposing trailing stops to the broker:
    • Activates at a predefined profit distance.
    • Locks a specific profit target.
    • Uses a bar-based release delay to let winning trades run.
    • Supports both ATR and points-based configurations.

Risk Management Parameters

  • Automatic Sizing: Computes volume lot sizes dynamically based on account Balance or Equity using custom risk percentages.
  • Manual Lot Mode: Support for fixed volume lot sizes.
  • Maximum Volume Cap: Imposes a hard lot limit to control exposure.
  • Account Compatibility: Fully compatible with Standard, Micro, Cent, ECN, and Raw Spread accounts.
  • Slippage Control: Restricts execution during highly volatile price periods.

System Requirements and Recommendations

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Standard accounts. Low-spread environments are strongly preferred.
  • Starting Capital:
    • Minimum 200 to 500 USD for a single pair with conservative risk.
    • Recommended 1,000 USD or more when trading multiple pairs.
    • For Cent/Micro accounts, a starting balance of 50 to 100 USD equivalent is workable.
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended (1:500 or higher for Cent/Micro accounts).
  • Timeframe: Default parameters are optimized for M5. The system can be used on other timeframes (e.g. M15, M30, H1) by adjusting parameter settings.
  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY. Any pair with distinct trends and reasonable spread is suitable.
  • Broker: Any regulated broker supporting MT4, fast execution, and low spreads. Recommended spread limits: under 20 points for Forex, under 40 points for Gold.
  • Hosting: VPS hosting is highly recommended for stable connection, uninterrupted operation, and reliable execution.
  • Grid Management: If grid averaging is active, start with low risk settings (0.5% - 1% per trade) to ensure sufficient margin.
  • Testing: Always test the system thoroughly on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester before live deployment.

WebRequest Setup (Critical for News Filter)

To enable the automatic Economic News Calendar and Auto GMT Offset updates, you must add the news database URL to your MT4 WebRequest allowed list:

URL: nfs.faireconomy.media (add https:// before the address when pasting into MetaTrader settings)

Configuration Steps: In MetaTrader 4, navigate to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors. Enable the option "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", click the add button (+), paste the URL above, and click OK.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), commodities, and financial derivative instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. These markets are highly volatile, and prices can move rapidly against your positions.

Past performance, whether from historical backtests, demo accounts, or live trading records, is not a guarantee of future results. The use of automated trading systems does not guarantee profitability and does not eliminate market risk.

You can lose some or all of your invested capital. Do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose. The developer accepts no responsibility for any financial losses incurred from using this software.

Before deploying the system, it is recommended to:

  • Test the system thoroughly on a Demo account and in the Strategy Tester.
  • Begin with low risk parameters (0.5% - 1% per trade) on live accounts.
  • Review and understand all parameter settings before activation.
  • Trade through regulated brokers with stable execution and pricing.
  • Maintain active risk management at all times.

By purchasing or using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge that you understand the risks involved and accept full responsibility for all trading outcomes.

For support or questions regarding configuration, please use the comments section on this page or send a direct private message on the platform.

Thank you for choosing SuperTrend EA v4.05. Trade systematically and with discipline.

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Scalp Breakout mt4
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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使用 Grok AI辅助 、风险分散且 黄金优化的EA 生成可控回报。 GoldZILLA AI 是一种多策略算法，可检测市场状态以动态选择五种不同的策略，在XAUUSD上优化回报同时最小化回撤。 [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] 购买后，请发送私信给我以获取用户手册和AI设置说明。 为什么选择此EA？ 动态多策略方法 先进的市场状态检测，用于优化策略选择 五种不同的、不相关的交易策略 买卖信号的对称算法规则 风险分散 多时间框架分析（M5至H1） 五种不相关策略降低整体投资组合风险 基于市场状况的动态风险调整 所有仓位均设止损保护 先进的AI风险管理 基于具有实时网络搜索功能的Grok大语言模型 实时宏观分析和新闻事件监控 带有详细推理的每日趋势预测 黄金优化性能 专为XAUUSD CFD交易设计 利用黄金独特的波动特性 多种策略针对黄金价格行为量身定制 最高道德标准的回测和可靠的真实表现 100%高质量数据，无遗漏 零操纵历史止损或止盈 无过度拟合 定期比较Live S
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
专家
免费试用 EA Budak Ubat 频道 限时特价！ 每购买10次后价格将增加10美元！ 工作原理 当 EA 激活时，它会根据执行模式参数分析图表。 如果图表上没有现有仓位，EA 将根据参数输入交易。如果趋势是看涨的，它将进入买入交易，如果是看跌的，它将进入卖出交易。如果止损变量大于0，则还会设置距离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单。0表示没有止损。 如果图表上存在现有仓位，且最后一个仓位处于亏损状态，EA 将检查当前市场价格与订单之间的距离是否至少为用户设置的最小距离，然后将根据蜡烛图输入交易，仓位大小将使用马丁格尔方法计算，并且将设置离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单，如果止损变量大于0。 如果未启用套期保值，EA 一次只会进入一个方向的交易。如果第一个仓位是买入交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是买入交易。如果第一个仓位是卖出交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是卖出交易。如果启用套期保值，EA 将进入双向交易。 EA 将修改相同方向的所有仓位的获利点为单一的保本点，再加上用户设置的获利水平。 EA 参数 执行模式： 在每个新 K 线上：当 EA 激活时，它会在每个新的
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
专家
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
专家
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
SuperTrend EA MT5 Version
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT5 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 5 platform. SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the standard SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts. This software integrates a multi-lay
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.4 MT4 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165598 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
CounterFlow EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT4 Professional, Adaptive, Intelligent, and Secure The most advanced version of CounterFlow EA for MetaTrader 4 — engineered to capture optimal profits while keeping your account protected. For MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164570 Why CounterFlow EA v3.09? Most grid EAs on the market are blind — they open trades without truly understanding the market context, resulting in deep drawdowns and unpredictable performance. CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT4 is fund
Reversal Matrix Pro
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
EA Reversal Matrix Pro – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149232 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversal Ma
Super Trend Pro MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SuperTrend Pro MT4 - The Ultimate Trend Following System For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156457 Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator with the Pro version. Designed for traders who need more than just a simple line. SuperTrend Pro is a complete trading system. It combines the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and smart filtering to identify high-probability setups. Why SuperTrend Pro? Trading with a single timeframe can be
SuperTrend Visualizer
Catur Cipto Nugroho
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SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System For MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158765 Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MetaTrader 4 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses a
BB Trend Pro Monitor MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 4 For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166415 Value Tip:   Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for   $169   (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!) BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, midd
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT4 For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166409 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 4 termina
MACD Divergence Pro MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
MACD Divergence Pro MT4 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
AI-Hybrid Trader v6.06 The Ultimate Autonomous Self-Learning AI Trading System "Not a simple rigid indicator bot. Powered by a built-in self-evolving Deep Neural Network, Autonomous Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) with Binary Memory Persistence, and Real-Time Risk Intelligence that modulates trade volume based on AI Signal Confidence." Latest Update: Version 6.06 — Autonomous Self-Learning, Binary Memory Persistence & Dashboard Telemetry AI Hybrid Trader v6.06 introduces a groundbreaking Au
EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5 – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148283 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversa
Super Trend Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SuperTrend Pro MT5 - The Ultimate Trend Following System For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156454 Unlock the full potential of the SuperTrend indicator on MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who need precision and performance. SuperTrend Pro MT5 is a next-generation trading system built for the modern trader. It combines the classic SuperTrend with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and smart filtering to identify high-probability setups on the MT5 platform. Why Sup
SuperTrend Visualizer MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158694 Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly. Why SuperTrend Visualizer? Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses
CounterFlow EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
CounterFlow EA v3.09 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Core Grid System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144980 CounterFlow EA v3.09 is an automated execution utility designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that operates using structured mean-reversion quantitative rules. The system incorporates a multi-layer market intelligence framework to evaluate technical conditions across multiple timeframes before initiating order sequences, filtering entry parameters to manage syste
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.5 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143356 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
ORB Fusion SMC MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
ORB Fusion SMC MT5 ORB Fusion SMC is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Opening Range Breakout (ORB) calculation models. The tool functions across multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies on all standard timeframes. It combines multiple execution parameters into a single workspace to streamline technical evaluations. Key Features Multi-Session ORB Engine: Automatically calculates
MACD Divergence Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
MACD Divergence Pro MT5 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166056 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 5 termina
BB Trend Pro Monitor MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165648 Value Tip:   Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for   $169   (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!) BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, midd
SMC Pro EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
SMC Pro EA MT5 SMC Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the foundation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This is the framework used by institutional traders and professional market participants to identify market trends. The EA features a Hybrid AI Engine , which is a proprietary multi-model artificial intelligence system acting as a trade filter to evaluate trade setups. The Core Philosophy: Follow Institutional Trends SMC Pro EA is design
Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor v1.30 Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor is a professional quantitative trading tool for MetaTrader 5. It integrates Market Profile (TPO), Footprint Volume Clusters (Ask x Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta, and an advanced non-repainting Divergence Engine into a unified chart interface. Engineered with a smart multi-asset auto-detection engine, the indicator automatically calculates optimal price row sizes for Forex majors, JPY pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrencies,
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