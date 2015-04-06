Turbogain MT4

Due to customer demand for a version of the TURBOGAIN EA expert tool that works on the MT4 platform...it is now available.

TurboGain EA  ////////////Don't go to the market, let the market come to you.//////////

🚨 LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER 🚨

  • Old Price: ~~$1400~~

  • Promo Price: $400 (Offer ends on 22/07/2026)

  • Special Bundle: 4 Copies available for $400 (Offer ends on 22/07/2026)

  • Next Price Increase: $460

📊 Live Performance & Signals

 i use this set file =   LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR IC MARKETS + Fusion Markets + VT Markets ......ECT

EXNESS : use this set file =    LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS  Profits and capital have been withdrawn and deposited into VT Markets.

***********

Performance report on a real account with  FTMO                                      

Demo Performance 

VERSION MT5

🔥 MAJOR UPDATE: The Ultimate Leap!

We’ve taken TurboGain to the next level! This major update fully integrates the 6 elite trading strategies from the powerful Quantum 6 Shadow EA directly into the core of TurboGain. Combined with advanced AI analytics and strict risk management features, this system is specifically designed to help you conquer challenges and scale securely with Prop Firms! 📊🔥

🧠 Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor

Fully Automated Trading | Smart | Reliable

TurboGain EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for fully automated trading on key financial assets. Operating on the H1 timeframe, it leverages powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies—including deep learning and neural networks—to analyze markets with precision and make intelligent, data-driven trading decisions.

  • Supported Assets: Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones Index (US30), Nasdaq 100 Index (US100), and Bitcoin (BTC).

  • ⚠️ Current Version Note: The EA is currently operating EXCLUSIVELY on XAUUSD (Gold).

⚙️ Important Configuration & SET Files

Note: Default settings are not optimized for the best performance across all brokers. Please use the provided SET files.

  •  For 3-Decimal Gold Brokers (e.g., EXNESS): Use the specific SET file for 3-decimal pricing.

  •  For 2-Decimal Gold Brokers (e.g., FP Markets, IC Markets): Use the specific SET file for 2-decimal pricing.

  •  For FTMO & Prop Firm Challenges: New optimized preset files are included for challenges ranging from $10,000 to $200,000 accounts. (The remaining challenge files will be provided after purchase. Please contact me directly).

🔑 Key Features

  • 🤖 Fully Automated Execution: Executes trades automatically using advanced analytical algorithms with zero manual intervention required.

  • 💡 AI + Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Analyzes historical and real-time data to identify Market Structure, Institutional Order Blocks, Liquidity Zones, and Price Action Patterns. Trades in alignment with institutional money.

  • 📰 Smart News Handling: During high-impact news, pending orders trigger an “intelligent tracking mode.” The EA enters a brief idle state, allowing the market to move before reacting, giving trades space to develop profits safely. It dynamically manages exits using percentage-based closing logic in real-time. (Watch the video for a demonstration).

  • 🛡️ Strict Risk Management: * NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Hedging.

    • Fixed stop-loss levels and dynamic lot size control for ultimate capital preservation.

  • 💰 Smart Profit Protection: Features a dynamic trailing system and an intelligent profit-locking mechanism that adapts to changing market behavior.

  • 🏆 Prop Firm Ready: Fully compatible and tested with top prop firms like FTMO.

🧪 Extensive Testing & Proven Reliability

TurboGain EA has undergone intensive multi-phase testing to ensure exceptional reliability:

  1. High-quality backtesting using long-term, accurate tick data.

  2. Forward demo trading phase to observe real-time performance under live conditions.

  3. Live trading deployment (executed exclusively with VT Markets to guarantee high execution speed and low slippage).

No need to worry or hesitate—TurboGain EA has passed rigorous testing at every level. It is a stable, trustworthy EA built for serious traders.

💻 System Requirements

Feature Requirement
Minimum Deposit $100
Supported Platforms MetaTrader 5 (MT4 Version also available)
Recommended Account Type RAW, ECN, or ZERO Spread
Hosting Low-latency VPS is highly recommended
Timeframe H1

📌 Recommendations for Success

  • Test First: Always begin with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the system's behavior.

  • Use Presets: Use the provided SET file (Medium Risk) for optimal operation.

  • Stay Updated: Stay up to date with new software releases and performance updates.

  • Manage Risk: Always apply solid risk management practices


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4.75 (4)
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Trust EA MT4
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5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
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5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
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5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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