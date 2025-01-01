Woori Gold Algorithm
- 专家
- Zazkia Nur Alifa
- 版本: 1.60
Product Overview
Woori Gold Algorithm is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). This Expert Advisor (EA) uses a simple yet effective EMA crossover strategy combined with trailing stop risk management to capture short-term price movements in a disciplined and systematic way. The strategy is built for scalping on the M15 timeframe, focusing on clear trend direction and controlled risk.
Trading Strategy
The core logic of Woori Gold Algorithm is based on trend-following using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA):
-
Buy Signal, when EMA 5 crosses above EMA 20, indicating bullish momentum.
-
Sell Signal, when EMA 5 crosses below EMA 20, indicating bearish momentum.
Risk Management
To protect capital and maximize gains, this EA applies a trailing stop mechanism:
-
Initial Stop Loss and Take Profit are set automatically.
-
Trailing Stop dynamically moves the Stop Loss as price moves in profit.
-
This allows profits to be locked while letting winning trades run longer.
The system is designed to trade one position at a time to avoid overexposure.
Backtest Performance Summary
(MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester – XAUUSD, M15)
-
Period: 01 January 2025 – 31 December 2025
-
Strategy: EMA 5 / EMA 20 Crossover
-
Trading Style: Scalping
-
Net Profit: 5,153
-
Win Rate: 66.61%
-
Total Trades: 614
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Key Advantages of Woori Gold Algorithm
Woori Gold Algorithm is a rule-based trading system designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) using a clear and disciplined approach. It combines simplicity, risk control, and practical execution, making it suitable for both learning and real trading environments.
Key Features:
-
EMA Crossover Strategy
Uses fast and slow Exponential Moving Averages to identify trend direction and optimal entry points.
-
Trend-Following Logic
Trades only in the direction of the prevailing trend to reduce unnecessary market noise.
-
Built-in Risk Management
Includes predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop to help control risk and protect profits.
-
Gold-Optimized System
Specifically designed and tested for XAUUSD, considering its volatility and price behavior.
-
Scalping-Friendly Execution
Works efficiently on lower timeframes such as M15, suitable for active trading styles.
-
Transparent Trading Rules
No hidden logic or martingale. Every trade follows clear and understandable conditions.
-
User-Friendly & Educational
Easy to configure and ideal for traders who want to learn how algorithmic trading works.
Woori Gold Algorithm is best suited for users who prefer a structured, logical, and disciplined trading system rather than a high-risk or black-box robot.
Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor is developed as part of a learning and academic project in algorithmic trading. Although it has been tested using historical data, live trading involves risk, and users should always test the EA on a demo account before using it on real funds. The author does not guarantee profits and is not responsible for any trading losses.