Apex11
- Experts
- William Simpson
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Apex11 — Precision Gold Scalper
by AlgoVaults.com
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Apex11 is a precision-engineered scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).
Built from years of discretionary trading experience and refined into a rule-based execution engine, Apex11 focuses on high-probability intraday moves, strict risk control, and disciplined trade management — without martingale, grid, or reckless averaging.
This EA is intended for traders who want controlled, professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.
🔹 Designed for GOLD (XAUUSD)
Apex11 is optimized for Gold’s unique price structure, volatility, and spread behavior.
While the EA is technically compatible with other symbols for validation purposes, its logic and trade management are specifically tuned for XAUUSD.
🔹 Key Features
-
Precision scalping logic for Gold
-
Risk-based position sizing (auto or fixed)
-
ApexScale position scaling (optional)
-
Built-in prop-firm style daily drawdown protection
-
Session-based trading control
-
Intelligent trade management with trailing logic
-
Fully automated execution — no manual intervention required
🔹 Risk & Safety First
Apex11 is built with risk governance at its core:
-
Percentage-based risk control
-
Optional scaling logic with internal caps
-
Daily drawdown guardrail to prevent overtrading
-
Broker-compliant order handling (Market-ready)
🔹 Who This EA Is For
-
Traders focused on Gold scalping
-
Traders who value risk control over hype
-
Traders looking for a clean, automated execution tool
-
Traders using disciplined account management (including prop-style rules)
Recommended Setup
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)
-
Broker: Low-spread Gold broker
-
Execution: Market execution
⚠ Important Notes
-
Optimized for XAUUSD
-
Best performance on low-spread Gold brokers
-
VPS recommended for stable execution
-
No guarantee of profits — trading involves risk
📌 Support
If you have questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me via MQL5 messages.