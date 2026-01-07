Apex11 — Precision Gold Scalper

by AlgoVaults.com





IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.





Apex11 is a precision-engineered scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).





Built from years of discretionary trading experience and refined into a rule-based execution engine, Apex11 focuses on high-probability intraday moves, strict risk control, and disciplined trade management — without martingale, grid, or reckless averaging.





This EA is intended for traders who want controlled, professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.





🔹 Designed for GOLD (XAUUSD)





Apex11 is optimized for Gold’s unique price structure, volatility, and spread behavior.





While the EA is technically compatible with other symbols for validation purposes, its logic and trade management are specifically tuned for XAUUSD.





🔹 Key Features





Precision scalping logic for Gold

Risk-based position sizing (auto or fixed)

ApexScale position scaling (optional)

Built-in prop-firm style daily drawdown protection

Session-based trading control

Intelligent trade management with trailing logic

Fully automated execution — no manual intervention required





🔹 Risk & Safety First





Apex11 is built with risk governance at its core:





Percentage-based risk control

Optional scaling logic with internal caps

Daily drawdown guardrail to prevent overtrading

Broker-compliant order handling (Market-ready)





🔹 Who This EA Is For





Traders focused on Gold scalping

Traders who value risk control over hype

Traders looking for a clean, automated execution tool

Traders using disciplined account management (including prop-style rules)



Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

Broker: Low-spread Gold broker

Execution: Market execution





⚠ Important Notes

Optimized for XAUUSD

Best performance on low-spread Gold brokers

VPS recommended for stable execution

No guarantee of profits — trading involves risk





📌 Support

If you have questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me via MQL5 messages.