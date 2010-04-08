Gold Rush Algo

Gold Rush Algo is a professional AI trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform it trades XAU/USD Gold.

Gold is a very difficult market to trade and is highly volatile, seeing huge spike off the back of news, we have developed an algorithm that doesn’t trade when the markets are seeing high volatility and uses a very clever recovery method if it gets caught in the wrong trend.

This algorithm works independently on your terminal, you can run it on a computer or a VPS if you choose to run it on a computer it must be turned on all of the time while the Algo is running. We only recommend a computer for testing on a demo because if there is an update or error on the computer it will stop the Algo from running and stop managing the open trades.

Any questions please join our telegram group.

https://t.me/GoldRushAlgo



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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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