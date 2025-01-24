Pip Titan Gold Trader Pro
- Experts
- Gabriel Oreoluwa James
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 January 2025
- Activations: 7
Pip Titan Gold Trader Pro 2.0 is an advanced expert advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold). Combining cutting-edge algorithms with robust risk management tools, this EA enables precision, safety, and adaptability for traders in volatile gold markets.
Key Features:
- Optimized for XAU/USD: Tailored to capitalize on gold's high volatility and strong trends.
- News Filter: Protects your account by avoiding trades during high-impact news events.
- Entry Protections:
- Maximum Spread Control for cost-efficient trades.
- Maximum Open Positions and Lots to prevent overexposure.
- Daily Protections:
- Maximum Daily Loss Limit for disciplined trading.
- Maximum Daily Drawdown % Control for account stability.
- Account Protections:
- Minimum Equity Check.
- Maximum Equity Drawdown % Control.
- Maximum Equity Cap for safeguarding profits.
- Dynamic Strategy: Leverages technical indicators like RSI, ATR, Stochastic, and Pin Bar Recognition to identify precise trade entries and exits.
- Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically adjusts stop-loss levels as trades move in your favor, locking in profits and reducing risk.
- Risk Management: Fully customizable stop-loss, take-profit, and position sizing to suit every trader's preferences.
Why Choose Gold Trader Pro?
- Comprehensive Protection: Advanced safeguards for capital preservation.
- Reliable Execution: Quick and accurate trade execution, even in volatile markets.
- Adaptable: Ideal for traders seeking high-reward opportunities in XAU/USD.