Pip Titan Gold Trader Pro

Pip Titan Gold Trader Pro 2.0 is an advanced expert advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold). Combining cutting-edge algorithms with robust risk management tools, this EA enables precision, safety, and adaptability for traders in volatile gold markets.

Key Features:

  • Optimized for XAU/USD: Tailored to capitalize on gold's high volatility and strong trends.
  • News Filter: Protects your account by avoiding trades during high-impact news events.
  • Entry Protections:
    • Maximum Spread Control for cost-efficient trades.
    • Maximum Open Positions and Lots to prevent overexposure.
  • Daily Protections:
    • Maximum Daily Loss Limit for disciplined trading.
    • Maximum Daily Drawdown % Control for account stability.
  • Account Protections:
    • Minimum Equity Check.
    • Maximum Equity Drawdown % Control.
    • Maximum Equity Cap for safeguarding profits.
  • Dynamic Strategy: Leverages technical indicators like RSI, ATR, Stochastic, and Pin Bar Recognition to identify precise trade entries and exits.
  • Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically adjusts stop-loss levels as trades move in your favor, locking in profits and reducing risk.
  • Risk Management: Fully customizable stop-loss, take-profit, and position sizing to suit every trader's preferences.

Why Choose Gold Trader Pro?

  • Comprehensive Protection: Advanced safeguards for capital preservation.
  • Reliable Execution: Quick and accurate trade execution, even in volatile markets.
  • Adaptable: Ideal for traders seeking high-reward opportunities in XAU/USD.


More from author
Pip Titan Golden Edge Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Golden Edge Pro 1.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) crafted for trading XAU/USD on the 30-minute timeframe . Designed with precision and control in mind, this EA offers robust protection and a dynamic strategy to thrive in gold's high-volatility environment. Key Features : Optimized for XAU/USD : Tailored to capture lucrative opportunities in gold trading. News Filter : Protects your positions by avoiding trades during high-impact news events. Entry Protections : Maximum Spread C
Pip Titan Gold Trader
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Gold Trader 2.0 is an advanced expert advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold). Combining cutting-edge algorithms with robust risk management tools, this EA enables precision, safety, and adaptability for traders in volatile gold markets. Key Features : Optimized for XAU/USD : Tailored to capitalize on gold's high volatility and strong trends. Entry Protections : Maximum Spread Control for cost-efficient trades. Maximum Open Positions and Lots to prevent overexpos
Pip Titan Euro Swinger Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan   Euro Swinger Pro 2.0   is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for   EUR/USD   swing traders. Combining advanced algorithms with robust protection features, this EA delivers precision, safety, and adaptability to dynamic forex markets. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, Euro Swinger Pro empowers you to take full control of your trading journey. Key Features : Optimized for EUR/USD : Tailored to capture high-probability swing trading opportunities on the Euro/Dollar pair
Pip Titan Euro Swinger
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Euro Swinger 2.0 is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for EUR/USD swing traders. Combining advanced algorithms with robust protection features, this EA delivers precision, safety, and adaptability to dynamic forex markets. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, Euro Swinger empowers you to take full control of your trading journey. Key Features : Optimized for EUR/USD : Tailored to capture high-probability swing trading opportunities on the Euro/Dollar pair. Entry Protecti
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
Pip Titan Cable Mavrick
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Cable Maverick 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identify high-
Pip Titan Golden Edge
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Golden Edge 1.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) crafted for trading XAU/USD on the 30-minute timeframe . Designed with precision and control in mind, this EA offers robust protection and a dynamic strategy to thrive in gold's high-volatility environment. Key Features : Optimized for XAU/USD : Tailored to capture lucrative opportunities in gold trading. Entry Protections : Maximum Spread Control for efficient cost management. Maximum Open Positions and Lots to avoid overexposure.
