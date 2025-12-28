Gold Friday Edge

Gold Seasonal Weekend Strategy

This Expert Advisor systematically trades a long-term observed weekly pattern in gold markets.

Positions are opened at predefined times, optionally filtered by a trend condition to reduce unfavorable market phases.

The EA supports multiple gold symbols (XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUJPY, XAUGBP, XAUCHF) and allows full control over timing, risk management, and symbol selection.

Designed for long-term robustness, transparency, and disciplined execution.

No martingale. No grid. No hedging.


