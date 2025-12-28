Gold Friday Edge

Gold Seasonal Weekend Strategy

This Expert Advisor systematically trades a long-term observed weekly pattern in gold markets.

Positions are opened at predefined times, optionally filtered by a trend condition to reduce unfavorable market phases.

The EA supports multiple gold symbols (XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUJPY, XAUGBP, XAUCHF) and allows full control over timing, risk management, and symbol selection.

Designed for long-term robustness, transparency, and disciplined execution.

No martingale. No grid. No hedging.


SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Sistema de Trading Automatizado Exclusive Imperium MT5 é um Consultor Especialista (EA) para MetaTrader 5, baseado em algoritmos de análise de mercado e gestão de risco. O EA funciona em modo totalmente automático e requer mínima intervenção do trader. Atenção! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para receber as instruções de configuração! IMPORTANTE: Todos os exemplos, capturas de tela e testes são fornecidos apenas para fins demonstrativos. Se um determ
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
S Auto Multicurrency Trading System
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The ultimate trading tool that is designed to deliver simplicity and profitability to users. The EA's cutting-edge model utilizes pattern recognition and neural network training to analyze the market and make informed trades on 20 or more currency pairs (also to ohter instruments) simultaneously. With its user-friendly interface, this EA is perfect for traders of all levels, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro. By leveraging the power of our EA, you can achieve steady growth and boost yo
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versão 2025 249$ Apenas para os primeiros 5 compradores! Sinal ao Vivo Verifique o desempenho ao vivo do Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Estratégia de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced é uma versão aprimorada da estratégia Sonic R, automatizando operações com base na Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e incorporando algoritmos avançados para maximizar o desempenho. Timeframes: M15, M30 Pares suportados: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Estilo de Trading: Swing Trading - Retrações e
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Dois Expert Advisors, Um Preço: Impulsionando o Seu Sucesso!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert em um Expert Advisor   Live signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve Preço final: 5.000 $ Restam apenas algumas cópias com o preço atual, o próximo preço é -->> 1120 $ Bem-vindo ao Petróleo Brent O consultor especialista da Brent Oil é uma potência, projetada para dominar os voláteis mercados de energia com precisão e agilidade. O petróleo Bren
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Experts
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
Hybrid Coco EA
Suharmoko
Experts
Price at $499 7 Copy left Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Black Jack mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Black Jack   is a reliable trend-following trading algorithm designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Trading on the Forex market is complex and dynamic, requiring significant time, effort, and experience for successful participation. However, with the development of trading bots, traders now have the ability to automate their strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours on data analysis. Forex Bot Black Jack   is a trading bot that uses adv
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven vai ficar com valor promocional de lançamento até 08/12/2025 Esse Expert Advisor se adapta a qualquer ativo. Ele é universal.  O   Multi-Asset Scalper EA   é um sistema de trading automatizado profissional desenvolvido para a plataforma MetaTrader 5, projetado para operações de scalping em múltiplos ativos simultaneamente. A versão 8.2 incorpora tecnologia multi-timeframe com confirmação tripla e gestão de risco integrada. Arquitetura Técnica 1.   Sis
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Delta Waves
TitanScalper
Experts
Professional Institutional Trading System Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: M30 Minimum Capital Requirement: 300 USD (or equivalent in other currencies) Broker Compatibility: Fully compatible with all MT5 brokers Delta Wave v1.2 is an advanced algorithmic trading system that integrates Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analytics with Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. It is designed for traders seeking professional execution, objective signa
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Experts
OFERTA DE LANÇAMENTO: $99 (O preço subirá para $199 após as primeiras 10 vendas) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: A Evolução do Trend Following para Bitcoin Este Expert Advisor (EA) não é apenas uma cópia das regras das Tartarugas (Turtle Trading). É uma reestruturação completa do sistema lendário, modernizada especificamente para a alta volatilidade do Bitcoin (BTCUSD) . Combinamos o clássico Rompimento do Canal Donchian com um Filtro de Estrutura de Mercado de Seis Padrões exclusivo, projetado para
AP BTC Bullish Retest MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5) Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance , confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks. How it t
ImperialX
Matisse Garcia
Experts
Website & Suporte Site oficial: https://imperiumtrading-ai.vercel.app/ Contacto: https://imperiumtrading-ai.vercel.app/contact Informações técnicas essenciais Símbolo recomendado: EURUSD (funciona em todos os pares com os parâmetros adaptados) Periodos: M15 a H1 Suporte multi-moedas: SIM (com os parâmetros corretos) Suporte Netting / Hedge: SIM (sempre melhor em hedge) Depósito mínimo: 200 USD (modo de muito baixo risco recomendado) Depósito recomendado (alto potencial): 1 000 USD Depósit
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de  MT5 do indicador de seta Matrix  com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (4)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
