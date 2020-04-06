Apex Golden — an intelligent trading advisor

Apex Golden MT5: An Intelligent Advisor That Forges Stability Gold

Apex Golden MT5 is more than just a trading advisor; it's your reliable ally in the world of financial markets. It incorporates advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management logic designed to ensure stable and predictable trading without compromising your deposit security.

The elegance of strategy: No Martingale grids

Forget about aggressive averaging! Apex Golden MT5 generates an order grid where each new move doesn't increase risk. There's no room for mindlessly expanding positions after losing trades. By default, the EA uses a single order, demonstrating extreme caution.

Phoenix from the Ashes: Restoring Balance with Intelligence

The intelligent rebalancing mechanism allows you to recover lost capital after a series of unsuccessful trades without resorting to extreme measures or putting excessive strain on your account. It's like a breath of fresh air after a storm.

Accuracy in every lot: Percentage calculation

The advisor automatically calculates the position volume based on a specified risk percentage of your balance or a fixed amount in the account currency. No more guesswork – Apex Golden MT5 ensures pinpoint accuracy with every lot.

Profit Harvest: Basket TP in Percentage

Flexible target profit settings for the entire order series allow you to exit the market with minimal drawdowns and maximum efficiency. Reap the profits before the storm hits.

Profit Guard: Trailing Stop

A dynamic stop-loss is your faithful bodyguard. It protects your existing profits and adapts to every market movement, like a shadow that follows the price.

The first step to success: TP of the first deal

A separate take-profit setting for the first position in a series increases entry accuracy and reduces grid load, allowing you to confidently start each trading session.

Analysis as an Art: First Entry Under the Microscope

Advanced statistics on first trades provide you with an objective picture of the market phase and the quality of your entries. Make informed decisions based on knowledge, not luck.

Filters to eliminate doubts:

Price Action (Pin Bar) Filter: Weeds out false signals by recognizing price action patterns, including sneaky pin bars.

Weeds out false signals by recognizing price action patterns, including sneaky pin bars. Trend Filter (EMA): Uses exponential moving averages to trade in the direction of the dominant trend, suppressing market noise.

Uses exponential moving averages to trade in the direction of the dominant trend, suppressing market noise. Flat Filter: Identifies consolidation zones, preventing you from entering trades during unfavorable market conditions.

Unyielding Control:

Daily Loss Limit: Strict risk control that limits the maximum loss per trading day.

Strict risk control that limits the maximum loss per trading day. Overtrading Protection: Prevents your deposit from becoming overloaded with an excessive number of open positions.

Flawless work:

Precise order management: Correct identification and management of required positions – closing, modification, maintenance.

Correct identification and management of required positions – closing, modification, maintenance. Guaranteed profit-taking: Reliable algorithms for securing earned funds without dependence on trader emotions.

Key benefits you will experience:

Intuitive control: The advisor adapts parameters daily, increasing the accuracy and stability of trading.

The advisor adapts parameters daily, increasing the accuracy and stability of trading. Adaptive Risk Management: Automatically adjusts SL and TP levels based on current market volatility.

Automatically adjusts SL and TP levels based on current market volatility. Risk in dollars: Set the desired risk amount, and the advisor will calculate the optimal trade size.

Set the desired risk amount, and the advisor will calculate the optimal trade size. Trailing Stop: Lock in profits and reduce potential losses without your intervention.

Lock in profits and reduce potential losses without your intervention. Trading session filters: Eliminate unfavorable time periods such as low liquidity or high risks.

Eliminate unfavorable time periods such as low liquidity or high risks. Real-time monitoring: All key information is displayed directly on the chart, always in front of you.

All key information is displayed directly on the chart, always in front of you. Easy to install: Minimal settings – just set the risk level and start trading.