Apex Golden MT5

Apex Golden — an intelligent trading advisor

Apex Golden MT5: An Intelligent Advisor That Forges Stability Gold

Apex Golden MT5 is more than just a trading advisor; it's your reliable ally in the world of financial markets. It incorporates advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management logic designed to ensure stable and predictable trading without compromising your deposit security.

The elegance of strategy: No Martingale grids

Forget about aggressive averaging! Apex Golden MT5 generates an order grid where each new move doesn't increase risk. There's no room for mindlessly expanding positions after losing trades. By default, the EA uses a single order, demonstrating extreme caution.

Phoenix from the Ashes: Restoring Balance with Intelligence

The intelligent rebalancing mechanism allows you to recover lost capital after a series of unsuccessful trades without resorting to extreme measures or putting excessive strain on your account. It's like a breath of fresh air after a storm.

Accuracy in every lot: Percentage calculation

The advisor automatically calculates the position volume based on a specified risk percentage of your balance or a fixed amount in the account currency. No more guesswork – Apex Golden MT5 ensures pinpoint accuracy with every lot.

Profit Harvest: Basket TP in Percentage

Flexible target profit settings for the entire order series allow you to exit the market with minimal drawdowns and maximum efficiency. Reap the profits before the storm hits.

Profit Guard: Trailing Stop

A dynamic stop-loss is your faithful bodyguard. It protects your existing profits and adapts to every market movement, like a shadow that follows the price.

The first step to success: TP of the first deal

A separate take-profit setting for the first position in a series increases entry accuracy and reduces grid load, allowing you to confidently start each trading session.

Analysis as an Art: First Entry Under the Microscope

Advanced statistics on first trades provide you with an objective picture of the market phase and the quality of your entries. Make informed decisions based on knowledge, not luck.

Filters to eliminate doubts:

  • Price Action (Pin Bar) Filter: Weeds out false signals by recognizing price action patterns, including sneaky pin bars.
  • Trend Filter (EMA): Uses exponential moving averages to trade in the direction of the dominant trend, suppressing market noise.
  • Flat Filter: Identifies consolidation zones, preventing you from entering trades during unfavorable market conditions.

Unyielding Control:

  • Daily Loss Limit: Strict risk control that limits the maximum loss per trading day.
  • Overtrading Protection: Prevents your deposit from becoming overloaded with an excessive number of open positions.

Flawless work:

  • Precise order management: Correct identification and management of required positions – closing, modification, maintenance.
  • Guaranteed profit-taking: Reliable algorithms for securing earned funds without dependence on trader emotions.

Key benefits you will experience:

  • Intuitive control: The advisor adapts parameters daily, increasing the accuracy and stability of trading.
  • Adaptive Risk Management: Automatically adjusts SL and TP levels based on current market volatility.
  • Risk in dollars: Set the desired risk amount, and the advisor will calculate the optimal trade size.
  • Trailing Stop: Lock in profits and reduce potential losses without your intervention.
  • Trading session filters: Eliminate unfavorable time periods such as low liquidity or high risks.
  • Real-time monitoring: All key information is displayed directly on the chart, always in front of you.
  • Easy to install: Minimal settings – just set the risk level and start trading.
  • Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Timeframe: M5-H1
  • Minimum deposit: $300.
  • Account type: any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.
  • Leverage: Any
  • Account type: Any
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (recommended)


Before using any advisor, make sure that:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.

Önerilen ürünler
BelSkalp
Tatsiana Mironava
Uzman Danışmanlar
По дефолту советник настроен под EURGBP m5. Настраиваться на любые пары. На примерах тест за 6 месяцев Первые 5 копий цена будет 300$ . Потом цена будет 500 Советник работает по закрытию бара. Алгоритм: Поиск уровней на индикаторах RSI.WPR.STOX. Описание настроек. limit_amount_buy  // Максимальное кол-во бай позиций limit_amount_sell // Максимальное кол-во селл позиций time_periods // Время работы wait_for_signal // Ожидание сигнала в минутах tp_for_all_positions // ТП для всех позиций tp_for_al
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Missy Fab MT5 — Otomatik Ticaret Sistemi Missy Fab MT5 , piyasa analiz algoritmaları ve risk yönetimi stratejilerine dayalı bir MetaTrader 5 Uzman Danışmanıdır (EA). Tamamen otomatik çalışır ve minimum düzeyde yatırımcı müdahalesi gerektirir. Dikkat! Satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin , kurulum talimatlarını almak için! Neden Missy Fab MT5’i Seçmelisiniz? Analiz algoritmaları: entegre modellerle 7/24 otomatik ticaret. Esneklik: volatiliteye ve değişen piyasa koşullarına uyum sağl
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
SL SOrders Basket
Vladimir Khlystov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is based on three very effective strategies. 1- trading on price consolidation, 2- breakdown of the price level and 3 distribution of trading volume. In addition to these three main strategies, the adviser also uses the tactics of closing long-distance positions at the expense of opposite profits, averaging volume and locking a false breakdown. It is almost impossible to describe the strategy consistently, since at every moment of time the adviser chooses his tactics and it can only be p
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Cycles Order Flow Signal:  Live Signal  (  running 1.5% Balance Risk ) - from 01 Nov 2025 running a custom list of strategies - PM me to receive the strategy list Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
Apex Neural Trader
Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
Uzman Danışmanlar
Altın İçin Yapay Zekâ Destekli Alım-Satım Sistemi APEX Neural Trader , eğitimli bir sinir ağı zekâsını teknik analiz filtreleriyle birleştirerek XAUUSD (Altın) için işlem yapan profesyonel bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sistem, 10.000+ geçmiş mum üzerinde eğitilmiş Çok Katmanlı Algılayıcı (MLP) mimarisini kullanarak yüksek olasılıklı işlem fırsatlarını tespit eder ve sıkı risk yönetimi uygular. Satın alma sonrası, brokerinize ve hesap boyutunuza özel optimize edilmiş ayarlar için bizim
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba, değerli trader arkadaşlar. EA Project 758, 15 yıllık deneyime sahip traderlar ve programcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından oluşturuldu. EA Project 758, 6 yıl boyunca geliştirilmiş ve iyileştirilmiştir. Bu süreç sayesinde mükemmel sonuçlar elde ettik. EA algoritması özgündür ve benzeri yoktur. Kişisel olarak geliştirdiğimiz IR gibi evrensel ve karmaşık sistemleri içerir. Termitlerin davranış modelini somutlaştıran özgün bir EA tasarladık. Bu küçük böcekler, her bir bireyin daha büyük bi
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
Uzman Danışmanlar
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS – piyasayla birlikte evrilen kantitatif adaptif grid sistemi NEXUS, gerçek zamanlı olarak kural kombinasyonları oluşturan, bunları out-of-sample (OOS) ile doğrulayan ve yalnızca geçerli bir piyasa bağlamında istatistiksel bir avantaj tespit ettiğinde işlem açan %100 otomatik bir sistemdir. Hızlı özellikler Sistem tipi: OOS (out-of-sample) doğrulamalı adaptif grid ve ortam filtreleri (haberler, volatilite, seans/gün ve isteğe bağlı hacim değer bölgeleri). Enstrümanlar: majör ve çapraz Forex
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Uzman Danışmanlar
R1 Deep Seek EA - Nihai Hassas Ticaret Çözümü! Forex piyasasında son derece verimli, tutarlı ve sürdürülebilir bir ticaret yaklaşımı arıyorsanız ve gelişmiş matematiksel olarak yönlendirilen bir ortalama sistemiyle birleştirilmişse, R1 Deep Seek EA sizin için mükemmel çözümdür! R1 Deep Seek EA'yı Benzersiz Kılan Nedir? R1 Deep Seek EA, hassas ve hesaplanmış işlemleri gerçekleştiren akıllı bir stratejiyle tasarlanmıştır. Piyasa dalgalanmalarından yararlanmak için mevcut fiyat etrafında önceden
MultipleORB EA Retail Edition
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MULTI-ORB v6.0.1 RETAIL EDITION    Aggressive Opening Range Breakout Trading System     NO NEWS FILTER - TRADE THROUGH ALL MARKET CONDITIONS WHAT IS OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT (ORB)? The Opening Range Breakout strategy trades price breakouts from established  market session ranges. This RETAIL EDITION is designed for aggressive traders  who want to capture high volatility moves during news events and major sessions. WHY RETAIL EDITION? SIMPLIFIED - Trade through news without fil
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exp-TickSniper -   her para birimi çifti için otomatik parametre seçimi ile yüksek hızlı kene yüzücü. Ticaret parametrelerini otomatik olarak hesaplayacak bir danışman mı hayal ediyorsunuz? Otomatik olarak optimize edildi ve ayarlandı mı? MetaTrader 4 için sistemin tam sürümü:       MetaTrader 4 için   TickSniper   soyucu TickSniper - Tam Açıklama       + DEMO + PDF EA, yaklaşık 10 yıllık EA programlamasında kazanılan deneyime dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. EA stratejisi herhangi bir SEMBOL i
Supernova XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests. Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade mana
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Uzman Danışmanlar
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
Gold Vortex AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Uzman Danışmanlar
بناءً على الكود الذي صممناه بلغة MQL5، إليك وصفاً احترافياً وشاملاً لهذا الروبوت (Expert Advisor) لتعرف كيف يعمل، وما هي فلسفته في التداول، وكيف تديره: اسم الروبوت: Gold Vortex AI - Pro Edition 1. الفلسفة الاستراتيجية (Trading Logic) يعتمد الروبوت على استراتيجية "الارتداد من القمم والقيعان" (Mean Reversion) مدمجة مع "فلتر الزخم" (Momentum Filter). تحديد النطاق: يستخدم مؤشر Bollinger Bands لتحديد حدود حركة السعر. عندما يخرج السعر عن هذه الحدود، يُعتبر الذهب في حالة "تطرف سعري". تأكيد الانعكاس: ل
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
V5 Gold Investor
Successwith Joe
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert advisor opens trades based on a combination of signals from the Envelopes, DeMarker, MACD, and RSI indicators. It also includes a time filter, restricting trades to between 1:00 AM and 11:00 PM broker time. A trade will be closed if an opposite entry signal is generated, the 32-period ATR crosses above 0.0015, a fixed Stop Loss of 2000 pips is hit, or a fixed Take Profit of 8000 pips is hit. The input parameters include a fixed stop loss of 2000 pips, a fixed take profit of 8000 pip
Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot
Huu Tri Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot – Compounding + Trailing + ATR Spacing Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built for traders who seek consistent profit growth, robust risk control, and advanced automation . By combining DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) with Hedge Recovery, Dynamic Compounding, and ATR-based spacing , this EA is engineered to maximize profit potential while minimizing drawdowns. Unlike simple averaging bots, this system is adaptive, customizable, and resilient
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Neon Trade — sizi finansal özgürlüğe ve en üst düzey işlemeye götürecek son teknoloji bir çözüm Her yatırımcının hedeflerinden ve ihtiyaçlarından bağımsız olarak taleplerini karşılayabilecek eşsiz bir işlem çözümü yaratmak istedim. Temel fikir, makine öğrenimini ileri düzey işlem teknikleriyle bir araya getirerek sinerjiden maksimum verimi elde etmeydi. Sistem, 1–2 ay içinde küçük bir yatırımı büyütmek kadar, yıllar boyu süren uzun vadeli yatırım stratejileri için de uygundur. Ürün hakkında dah
EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
Reversal Catcher
Nickolay Ustyantsev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic Trading System. The first version of the ATS participated in the 2012 Championship. It has been actively developed since 2015. The strategy is based on identifying reversals in the movement of trading pairs. The only variable parameter is the deposit division coefficient. The goal of making a profit (as in the well-known proverb): a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Work: 1) on various time intervals: from M2 to M20, everything depends on the "behavior" of the ATS on a
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Gold Crown Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crown AI — XAUUSD (H1) için Adaptif Hedging Uzmanı (Expert Advisor) Lansman Teklifi Gold Crown AI’nin lansmanını kutlamak için ilk 50 müşteri için sınırlı süreli bir promosyon sunuyoruz. Erken alıcılar ömür boyu erişim, güncellemeler ve öncelikli destek hakkını indirimli tek seferlik fiyatla elde ederler: İlk 10 alıcı: 300 USD Sonraki 20 alıcı: 450 USD Son 20 alıcı: 600 USD 50 satıştan sonra standart fiyat: 899 USD 50 lisans satıldığında bu kampanya sona erecektir. Ürün Özeti Gold Crown AI
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış Golden Hen EA , özellikle XAUUSD için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Farklı piyasa koşulları ve zaman dilimleri (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) tarafından tetiklenen sekiz bağımsız işlem stratejisini birleştirerek çalışır. EA, girişlerini ve filtrelerini otomatik olarak yönetecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, belirli sinyalleri tanımlamaya odaklanır. Golden Hen EA grid, martingale veya ortalama (averaging) tekniklerini kullanmaz . EA tarafından açılan
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama y
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD Dijital Hakimiyet Canlı Sinyal: Sistem performansını resmi hesaptan takip edin: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promosyon: Cryon X-9000 danışmanını hediye olarak alabilirsiniz. Detaylar için doğrudan benimle iletişime geçin. The Techno Deity, altın piyasasındaki yapısal düzeni hedefleyen yüksek teknolojili bir ticaret sistemidir. Kurumsal ilgi bölgelerini tespit ederek hassas girişler sağlar. Avantajlar Likidite Zekası: Gizli emir topluluklarını tarar. Sinirsel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
META i9 – Kuantum Adaptif Trading Motoru  -  Teknik Referans META i9 , üç katmanlı bir mimariye dayanan tamamen otonom bir Expert Advisor’dır: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) META i9 satın aldığınızda META i7 tamamen ücretsizdir! (Bu teklif sınırlıdır ve yalnızca bir hafta geçerlidir) META i7 iki işbirlikçi sinir ağından yararlanırken, META i9 bunu bir adım öteye taşır: Sinir ağı mimarileri önemli ölçüde genişletilmiş ve op
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold Pivot Dominator
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed according to the principles of institutional market logic. Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase! GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed using the principles of institutional market logic and prioritizing the quality of trading decisions over their quantity. The strategy is focused on working from key pivot zones of support and resistance , with mandatory
Black Gold M5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT5 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold to US Dollar) currency pair. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA M5 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, quick decision-making, and the ability to backtest. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring to achieve
Golden Genie MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Genie MT5 is an automated Forex trading advisor, especially popular among those looking to minimize risks and maximize profits. Let's take a closer look at the features, advantages, and disadvantages of this product. Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase! Advantages of the Golden Genie MT5 automated advisor: Automation : The ability to trade without constantly monitoring the market frees up your time to focus on other important aspects of your business or personal
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Golden Impulse V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Impulse – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD Features of Gold Impulse Versatility and Adaptability Versatility : Gold Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts. Automation : Frees users from constant market monitoring. Customizability : Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions. Market Analysis Technical Indicators : Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis. Fluctuation Filtering : Effectively filters out random price fluctu
Golden Amulet
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Amulet представляет собой торговый советник, разработанный специально для работы с инструментом XAU/USD (золото против американского доллара). Советник отличается своей сложной структурой и использованием современных технологий машинного обучения и обработки больших объемов данных. Вот ключевые особенности и принципы работы данного торгового робота: Основные характеристики: Использование глубоких нейронных сетей : Это позволяет одновременно анализировать исторические ряды цен, экономичес
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Aurus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Aurus Gold" is a program that can automatically analyze and trade on the foreign exchange market (Forex) without human intervention. This innovative tool for decisions about buying or selling currency pairs. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The main task of Aurus Gold is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It is able to work around the clock, based on predetermined parameters and trading rules. The main benefits
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Golden Fairy
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLDEN FAIRY – Gold Trading Platform on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) (XAU/USD) Dive into the exciting world of trading, where technology becomes your faithful ally! GOLDEN FAIRY is an innovative trading advisor created for reliable and effective interaction with the gold market. It is based on powerful artificial intelligence algorithms, which, combined with deep analysis of market trends and strict risk management principles, allow you to extract maximum benefit from each transaction. the full list fo
Gold Fish Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Fish Scalper Advisor for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system created specifically for trading gold assets (XAU/USD). Typically, such robots use algorithmic methods to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This program uses built-in formulas to process data in real time, effectively adapting to changes in the market and provid
Golden AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold AI EA for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them t
Black Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT4 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (gold to US dollar) currency pair. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, fast decision-making and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring
Alive Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Alive Gold
Golden Raider
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Raider MT4 Gold Trading Advisor is an automated trading robot designed to make profits in the gold market (XAU/USD). It uses complex algorithms and technical indicators to analyze price charts and identify potential entry and exit opportunities. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Golden Raider analyzes volatility, trends, and support/resistance levels, adapting to changing market conditions. The EA has customizable parameters, a
Gold Axis
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Axis Gold
Gold X5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT4 Forex Expert Advisor called Gold X5 EA is an advanced automated trading solution for the XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar) currency pair. The advantages of the Gold X5 EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without the emotional factor, fast decision making, and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profits and requires careful setup and monitoring to achieve optimal results. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Smart Gold EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Gold EA for MT4 is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Smart Gold EA Advantages Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the fore
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Gold Fox MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold AI EA for gold trading in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specially designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve su
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
Gold Aliance AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The foreign exchange (forex) market is the world's largest and most liquid financial market, with currencies traded 24 hours a day, five days a week. Currency trading offers both experienced and novice traders alike the opportunity to profit from exchange rate fluctuations. However, successfully navigating the forex market requires a deep understanding of the factors that influence currency movements, technical analysis skills, and risk management strategies. the full list for your convenience i
Gold Ai Ea
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades accordin
Merlin Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:  Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy: Merlin
Aurum Master
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Master Expert Advisor  is designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, minimizing risks and maximizing profit potential. The advisor actively adapts to changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of predictive accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users
Pharaoh Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pharaoh Gold  is carefully designed for effective trading of gold and any currency assets with an emphasis on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is carried out by pending orders in the direction of the trend. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor is able to adapt to the constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. Th
Falcon Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Falcon Gold is a high-frequency EA with relatively low risk. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that each trade is executed with the highest chance of success. The optimal currency pair to work with this scalping robot is XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer an active trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller MT4 version Key features:
Apex Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Apex Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT4 In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold Advisor stands out as a tool designed to provide high accuracy of market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this advisor is a powerful solution for traders looking to maximize their profitability while minimizing risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Apex G
Advanced Gold Sniper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced Gold Sniper is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Key Features: Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movements, including its volatility and sensi
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt