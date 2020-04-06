Super Trend Reverse Grid

Super Trend Reverse Grid is a professional algorithm designed to eliminate the risks associated with classic "counter-trend" strategies. Instead of opening trades against price direction, it utilizes Stop Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) to follow the momentum.

Multi-Asset Support: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), Silver, Bitcoin (BTC), and all major currency pairs.

Smart Trend Filters: EMA 200 (Macro): Prevents opening trades against the main trend. MACD: Halts new grid placements during momentum loss.

Auto-Pricing (Auto-SR): The robot analyzes the past 300 candles to automatically calculate the strongest support/resistance zones and determines the grid range accordingly.

Security Modules: Includes Spread Protection, Time Filter, and "Out of Range" protection.

Who Is This Suitable For?