Super Trend Reverse Grid

Super Trend Reverse Grid

Super Trend Reverse Grid is a professional algorithm designed to eliminate the risks associated with classic "counter-trend" strategies. Instead of opening trades against price direction, it utilizes Stop Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) to follow the momentum.

  • Multi-Asset Support: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), Silver, Bitcoin (BTC), and all major currency pairs.

  • Smart Trend Filters:

    • EMA 200 (Macro): Prevents opening trades against the main trend.

    • MACD: Halts new grid placements during momentum loss.

  • Auto-Pricing (Auto-SR): The robot analyzes the past 300 candles to automatically calculate the strongest support/resistance zones and determines the grid range accordingly.

  • Security Modules: Includes Spread Protection, Time Filter, and "Out of Range" protection.

Who Is This Suitable For?

  • Those seeking profit in trending markets (such as Gold, Silver, Forex Pairs, and BTC).

  • Traders tired of blowing accounts due to risky Martingale systems.

  • Professional traders seeking full control and transparency.


