XAU Gold Trend Expert

The EA uses a sophisticated "Triple-Filter" logic to identify high-probability entries:
Trend Alignment: Uses a Dual EMA (50/200) Crossover system to identify the dominant market direction. It only trades in the direction of the long-term trend.
Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure the price has enough velocity to reach its target, avoiding "flat" or sideways markets.
Bar Execution: Operates strictly on New Bar Openings, which filters out market noise and spikes that often trigger false signals.
Professional Risk Management
Safety First: Every trade is automatically protected with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Smart Lot Sizing: Includes a dynamic lot calculation engine that risks a fixed percentage of your balance (e.g., 1% per trade).
Validation Ready: Optimized to pass MQL5 validation tests, including margin checks for low-leverage accounts.
Account Protection: Does not use dangerous recovery methods. It follows a "one trade at a time" philosophy to preserve capital.
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Balance: $100
Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread recommended.
Key Features
Fully Automated: Set it up once and let the algorithm handle the execution.
Alert System: Get instant terminal alerts when a trade is opened.
Plug & Play: Optimized default settings—no complex configuration required.
Prop Firm Ready: Perfect for traders looking to pass funded challenges with consistent, low-drawdown growth.
How to Install
Open your MT5 Terminal and go to File > Open Data Folder.
Place the .ex5 file in MQL5/Experts.
Restart MT5 and drag the EA onto an XAUUSD M15 chart.
Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in the EA settings and the terminal toolbar.
Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Gold is a highly volatile asset; always start on a demo account to understand the EA's behavior before going live.
Would you like me to add a "Frequently Asked Questions" section to this description to help reduce support messages from buyers?
おすすめのプロダクト
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
インディケータ
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci MT5
Daifallah Alamri
インディケータ
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
Signal Eskiya mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
インディケータ
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
Probability Range Bands
Florian Nuebling
インディケータ
The indicator ‘Probability Range Bands’ gives a prediction of the amount, how much the asset is moving from its current price. The range bands give probabilities, that the candle close will not exceed this certain price level. It is also called the expected move for the current candle close.   This Indicator is based on statistical methods, probabilities and volatility. Asset price is assumed to follow a log-normal distribution. Therefore, log returns are used in this indicator to determine the
Double Fractal Entry Bot
Denys Babiak
エキスパート
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143609 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
エキスパート
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN：トレンド転換型自動売買システム 一、DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLANとは？ DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN   は、市場のトレンドが転換する瞬間を自動で捉えて、 売買（エントリー＆決済）   を行う トレンド転換型自動売買システム です。 本システムは、 あらゆる取引商品 、 すべてのブローカー に対応しており、 FX（外国為替）   や   合成指数（Synthetic Index）   など幅広い市場で利用可能です。 二、主要な機能と特徴 市場のトレンド転換を自動で検出 し、最適なタイミングで売買を実行します。 どの取引商品、どのブローカー でもスムーズに稼働します。 分かりやすい 基本設定項目 ： テイクプロフィット（TP／利益確定） ストップロス（SL／損切り） グリッド間隔 目標利益 最低証拠金 取引開始後、リアルタイムで各商品の利益状況を表示 します。 各商品の 自動利益追跡機能 、および グローバル利益追跡機能 を搭載し、口座全体の利益状況も一目瞭然です。 三、AI搭載のマニュアル取引サポート DYJ WITHDR
Dynamic SR Levels Pro
Vinutthapon Bumroong
インディケータ
Title: Dynamic SR Levels Pro Short Description: A next-generation, multi-timeframe Support & Resistance indicator that automatically detects, adapts, and invalidates key price zones based on real-time market volatility. Stop guessing, start seeing. Full Description: Tired of manually drawing support and resistance lines that quickly become outdated? Dynamic SR Levels Pro is the ultimate solution for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and a clean, clutter-free chart. This is not just ano
FIBO Trend PRO mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
The indicator allows you to instantly determine the current trend by color and FIBO levels. Higher Timeframe the panel shows the current trend of higher periods, helping to determine the strength of the trend. Trade according to the trend when changing the color of candles or trade against the trend when the price hit the extreme levels of the FIBO Trend PRO  indicator   Advantages of the FIBO Trend PRO Indicator never repaint and does not change their values Very easy to use and intuitive Appl
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
エキスパート
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 複数の構成が可能な堅牢なロボット 以下のスクリーンショットの設定を使用して、10 分間の時間枠で BTC を使用します。 エキスパート ロボットを購入すると、ボットを継続的に改善するために変更を要求する権利があります。 主な特徴 移動平均クロスオーバー戦略: EA は 2 つの移動平均 (MA1 と MA2) を使用して取引シグナルを生成します。 より速い MA (MA1) がより遅い MA (MA2) より上または下にクロスオーバーすると、取引がトリガーされます。 マーチンゲール戦略: 取引で損失が発生した場合、次の取引のロット サイズは乗数 (martingaleMultiplier) によって増加されます。 マーチンゲール シーケンスは、トレードが成功した後、またはマーチンゲール ステップの最大数 (maxMartingale) に達したときにリセットされます。 リスク管理: ストップロス（SL）とテイクプロフィット（TP）のレベルは設定可能です。 利益を確定し
SpikeHunter
Franklin Cornelio Perez Colina
インディケータ
Este es un indicador que trabaja en indices BOOM 1000 y su equivalente en Weltrade Gain 1200. Basicamente trabaja en temporalidad de 15 minutos y su objetivo es cazar spikes. Se recomienda la temporalidad de 15 minutos por que genera un poco mas de precision. Se recomienda indices que general altos spikes, como el BOOM 1000. Lo interesante de cazar spikes es que se puede gestionar el riesgo. La configuracion ideal para BOOM 1000 y Gain 1200  es la que esta por defecto.
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
エキスパート
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 導入費用は498ドル。1298ドルに達するまで毎月100ドルずつ増加します。 XAUUSD (GOLD) の自動取引ボット。 このボットを XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 チャートに接続し、実証済みの戦略で自動的に取引しましょう。シンプルでありながら効率的な自動化を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのボットは、低～中程度のスプレッドに最適化され、テクニカル指標と価格アクションの組み合わせに基づいて取引を実行します。 ボットはどのように機能しますか? 推奨される時間枠: 信号精度のバランスとノイズの低減を実現する H1 (1 時間)。 主要資産: XAUUSD (ゴールド)、明確なチャンスがある非常に変動の激しい市場。 エントリーとエグジット: ボットは価格パターン、主要レベル、モメンタム確認を分析して取引を開始/終了します。 組み込みのリスク管理: ポジション サイズを自動調整し、動的なストップロス保護を使用します。 簡単セットアップ – すぐに使用可能 推奨ロットサイズ
Optimal F Service
Semen Racheev
ユーティリティ
Optimal F Service Application Type: Service Application Functions: Calculation of the optimal fraction and trade volume to achieve maximum growth of the equity curve, based on the results of previous trades. About this app Capital management is the most crucial and often underestimated component of any trading system. Proper capital management can enhance—and sometimes significantly improve—the performance of your trading algorithm. This application automatically calculates the optimal fractio
ABC Indicator
Denys Babiak
インディケータ
The ABC Indicator analyzes the market through waves, impulses, and trends, helping identify key reversal and trend-change points. It automatically detects waves A, B, and C, along with stop-loss and take-profit levels. A reliable tool to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of your trading. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128179 Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Wave and Trend Identification:    - Automatic detection of waves based on mov
BtcAI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
エキスパート
BTC AIトレーディングボット - AI統合による高度な暗号通貨取引 チャンネルリンク:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/btcai 重要なバックテスト通知 このエキスパートアドバイザーは、バックテストとライブトレーディングで 異なる戦略を使用します： バックテストモード：従来のテクニカル指標に基づいた簡略化された戦略を利用 ライブトレーディング：市場のセンチメント、ニュースの影響、複雑なパターン認識を含む完全なAI分析を採用 これらの基本的な違いにより、バックテスト結果はライブトレーディングのパフォーマンスを代表しません バックテストモードは基本的なシステムテストと検証のためにのみ提供されます 重要事項： 購入後、私たちにプライベートメッセージを送信して、あなたの個別の最適化設定と追加ガイダンスを受け取ってください。これにより、ボットのパフォーマンスを大幅に向上させることができます。これらの高度な設定は、各トレーダーが自分の取引スタイルに最適な構成を得られるように個別に共有されます。 コア機能 高度なAI統合 ニューラルネット
Aliens dougkang de moviles
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
インディケータ
Tomamos 5 medios móviles las unimos en una la cual suavizamos y volvemos a suavizar, resultando un mega suavizador de medios móviles suavizadas. Indicador de mql5 funciona en cualquier broker y para todos los tiempos, siendo el mas optimo el de 5, 15 a mas. Funciona mejor en grupo consigo misma osea poner uno de 14 y otro de 50 y 400,, así se observa mejor su desempeño.
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
エキスパート
SchermanActionPro のご紹介:Automatictrading の新しい自動取引ボット Automatictrading は、SchermanActionPro をご紹介できることを誇りに思っています。 注目の機能:  • 設定可能なインジケーター: Ivan の推奨に従って、平均とローソク足の数を調整します。  • 運用の柔軟性: 購入か販売かを選択します。  • 利益確定: ATR または逆シグナルに基づく固定オプション。  • Loss Stop: ATR または逆の信号に従って固定に設定可能。  • ロットタイプ: 固定ロットの選択、アカウントの % または固定金額での固定リスク。  • 最大バッチ保護: 設定可能。  • ピップと滑りのサイズ: 完全に調整可能。  • フィルタと出力: ATR およびスプレッド レベルに従って入力フィルタと出力フィルタをアクティブにします。  • 利益確定と部分損失決済: レベルごとに設定可能。  • トレーリングストップと損益分岐点: 距離、パーセンテージ、スリッページを設定可能。  • キャンドルの数による出力: 設定可能
SMA Fibonacci EA
Christoph Kreher
エキスパート
Simple EA with 1 SMA and Fibonacci. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when price levels have exceeded or fallen below the Fibonacci levels. It depends on the market in question and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time. A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.
BaiHu S1
Jing Bo Wu
エキスパート
This EA combines market structure analysis with candlestick pattern analysis to identify high-probability entry points in ranging markets. It intelligently analyzes the highs and lows of consolidation ranges based on market structure and enters the market when reversal candlestick patterns appear. The EA also includes intelligent risk allocation logic that adjusts lot sizes according to trend strength and recent price action. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
エキスパート
Alphabet AI は、平均回帰戦略を採用したアドバイザーです。これは、市場が大きな変動をした後、平均値に戻るという自然な性質を利用することを意味します。このアルゴリズムは、資産の現在の価格を常に分析し、計算された平均レベルと比較します。価格が平均値から大きく乖離すると、アドバイザーはこれを行動のシグナルと解釈します。上限を超えた場合は、価格の下落を期待してショートポジションを開き、下限を下回ると、上昇を期待してロングポジションを開きます。当社のアドバイザーの特徴は、チャネルの境界を決定し、誤ったシグナルをフィルタリングする適応型アプローチにあります。これにより、緩やかなトレンドの状況でも効果的に機能します。このアドバイザーは、価格チャネル内で顕著な変動を示す通貨ペアで特に優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。 アドバイザーは 20 年以上にわたってデータに基づいてテストされており、その間、最も不安定な期間にも耐えることができます。 コンピュータを 24 時間 365 日稼働し続ける機会がない場合は、VPS サーバー サービスを使用することをお勧めします。 このアドバイザーは、ドロー
AI Rsi PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
エキスパート
AI RSI PRO — クラシックの進化。これはEA AI PROシリーズのものであり、コードが100%人工知能によって設計・記述され、24種類の機関投資家レベルのポジション管理機能を搭載していることを意味します。 AI RSI PRO — 平均回帰（Mean Reversion）戦略の進化 これは、インテリジェントなプライスアクション（Price Action）フィルターによる追加のシグナル確認のおかげで、伝説的なインジケーターであるRSI（Relative Strength Index）を単純なオシレーターから高精度のスナイパーシステムに変えるプロフェッショナルな取引アルゴリズムです。AI RSI PROは、インジケーターの数学的精度と価格変動の現実との間の完璧なバランスを実現しています。 このロボットの豊富な機能には、スマートニュースフィルター、4つのSL（ストップロス）オプション、高度なHigh/Lowトレーリングを含む3つのトレーリングSLオプション、3つの異なるバリエーション（独自の「ボリューム乗数金額」に基づくバリエーションを含む）を持つ部分決済システム、そして資金
SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
エキスパート
English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
FREE
Fibonacci On Time
Matus German
インディケータ
Simple indicator to calculate fibonacci retracement levels on time. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Inputs Levels  - levels for which to calculate values, separated by space, default are fibonacci levels Show time  - if true, time will be shown on levels Show date  - if true, date will be shown on levels Show fibonacci level  - if true, value of levels will be shown Fibonacci lines color  - color of levels Trend line color  - color of trend line which de
FREE
Neuron for EURUSD
Dmitriy Antsiferov
エキスパート
Shoulder 1:500 0.01 - Lot of the first warrant for each Control Balance of $ a deposit 100 - Maximum lot 50 - Stop Loss in points 20 - Take Profit in points 40 - Distance to the averaging warrant in points 400 - The size of means for calculation of the first lot 2 - Multiplication coefficient for the warrant   124 - Magic number false is Printing of notices 0 - The commission for a tester and optimization
DM IND Exclusive
Sergio Vidal Prado
インディケータ
Indicador Para Opções Binarias. Indicator for Binary Options Usa dois gales. Instalar em mt5 Esse indicador é para ser usado no tempo de vela de 5 minutos e em M5. Este também funciona em M1, porém é mais eficiente em M5. Só descompactar e copiar os arquivos na pasta de dados do seu MT5. Arquivos indicator na pasta MQL5 - Indicator. Baixe também a Media Movel totalmente gratis: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/50400 Esse Indicador é para a próxima vela. Apareceu a seta, só aguardar a próx
You shall not pass MT5
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
You shall not pass - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating thinking that the volume of the market will not be able to maintain the break of the support or resistance, thinking that this break. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the American session of your broker in the configuratio
B4S Adaptive YAxis Scaling
Henry Waribu Macharia
インディケータ
Product Description: Adaptive Y-Axis Scaling is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by providing precise control over the Y-axis (price) scaling of your charts. This innovative tool allows you to customize the price scaling by specifying the number of pips from the visible chart's highs and lows. The calculated price range from this input is then used to set the maximum and minimum prices for the open chart, ensuring an optimized and comprehensive view of market
FREE
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
インディケータ
CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
Pro Break Point
Nuttakarn Tungoon
インディケータ
PRO BREAK POINT Indicator It helps traders identify Breakout points , analyze market trends , and find precise entry and exit opportunities. The indicator automatically provides: Entry Points (Buy/Sell) Take Profit levels (TP1 / TP2 / TP3) Stop Loss (SL) Support & Resistance zones Real-time Trend and Momentum analysis Perfect for both beginners and professional traders . Main Components 1. Breakout Zone Highlights the zone where the price breaks out of support or resistance.
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
マーシャル AI - 自動取引の完璧なバランス 金融市場とアルフレッド マーシャルの経済原理を何年にもわたって徹底的に研究した結果、需要と供給の理論とさまざまな市場の相対性理論を最先端の人工知能とこれまでにない手法と融合させた傑作が誕生しました。これは単なる取引システムではありません。AI によって操作および設計された経済分析の進化であり、価値を再定義して利益を急増させます。 マーシャルが考案した価格と需要のバランスをとる手は、市場パターンをリアルタイムで解読する高度なニューラル ネットワークによって実現しました。数十年にわたる履歴データでトレーニングされたマーシャル AI は、隠れた機会を検出し、人間にはかなわない精度で戦略を調整し、非効率性を具体的な利益に変えます。 コアテクノロジー: 専用サーバーでホストされている当社の AI は、1 秒あたり数百万のデータを処理し、次のことを分析します: グローバル セッションでのブレイクアウト パターン スマートなボラティリティ動作 トレンド継続構造 高度なボリューム分析 金融商品間の相関関係 これらすべては、これまでに
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
エキスパート
SmartChoise EA – ニューラルネットワーク駆動のXAU/USD（ゴールド）M1タイムフレーム向けトレーディングシステム ユーザーマニュアルはプロフィールページのリンクから入手できます — すべての設定やオプションについて詳細に説明されています。 Telegram チャンネルでは、異なる残高、リスクレベル、設定で SmartChoise を稼働させている複数のアカウントも見つけることができます。これは、EA の実際のパフォーマンスを複数のブローカーや条件で確認する絶好の方法です。 価格は今のところ割引されています。 このEAは長期的で制御された成長を目的としており、その成功にはリスク耐性を理解し、それに合わせて調整することが重要です。 ニューラルネットワークに基づいたエンジンを使用しており、リアルタイムの市場データを継続的に分析し、現在の市場状況に応じてトレーディング戦略を適応させます。このアプローチは、トレードエントリーの最適化、リスク管理の向上、そしてインテリジェントなエクスポージャーの管理に役立ちます。 マーチンゲール戦略に依存するシステムとは異なり、SmartCho
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
作者のその他のプロダクト
Titanium Algo Guard Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
​اسم المنتج: Titanium Algo Guard Lite (مجاني) ​الوصف: روبوت تداول آلي مصمم خصيصاً للمتداولين الذين يبحثون عن الأمان والاستقرار. يعتمد "Titanium Algo Guard" على استراتيجية تداول ذكية تعتمد على حركة السعر (Price Action) مع نظام صارم لإدارة المخاطر لضمان حماية حسابك من التقلبات العنيفة. ​المميزات الرئيسية: ​إدارة مخاطر متقدمة: يقوم الروبوت بحساب حجم اللوت تلقائياً بناءً على رصيد حسابك ليتوافق مع شروط البروكر. ​حماية من "Stop Out": نظام ذكي يمنع استنزاف الهامش ويضمن بقاء الحساب آمناً حتى في أصعب ظر
Gold Vortex Safe Manager
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
Description: Smart Trade Manager Safe is a simple and safe automated trading robot for MT5, designed for both beginners and professional traders. It automatically opens buy trades while managing risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Features: Automatically opens buy trades on any currency pair. Manages risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Uses a unique Magic Number to distinguish its trades. Works on any timeframe and major Forex pairs. Lightweight and does not consume s
Auto Expiry Update EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
Auto-Expiry Update EA – Professional Automated Trading Robot Description: Auto-Expiry Update EA is a fully-featured trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically opens Buy and Sell trades alternately without the need for complex indicators. The EA comes with an automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit system to protect your capital and secure consistent profits. Key Features: Automatic Buy/Sell trade execution in alternating order. Adjustable maximum number of open positions. Automa
Gold MACrossover RSI EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
AutoTrader Pro EA – Professional Automated Trading Robot Description: AutoTrader Pro EA is a fully-featured automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5. It opens Buy and Sell trades alternately automatically without relying on complex indicators. The EA includes automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your capital and secure consistent profits. Key Features: Automatic Buy/Sell trade execution in alternating order. Adjustable maximum number of open positions. Automatic Stop Loss and Tak
Aura Gold Scalper X
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
Aura Gold Scalper X is a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor specifically optimized for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 and M15 timeframes. Key Features: Advanced Moving Average Crossover strategy combined with RSI filter to eliminate false signals and capture high-probability trades Intelligent risk management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lot sizing No dangerous techniques like Martingale or Grid – focuses on consistent, long-term profitability One trade at a time for preci
Gold Vortex AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
بناءً على الكود الذي صممناه بلغة MQL5، إليك وصفاً احترافياً وشاملاً لهذا الروبوت (Expert Advisor) لتعرف كيف يعمل، وما هي فلسفته في التداول، وكيف تديره: اسم الروبوت: Gold Vortex AI - Pro Edition 1. الفلسفة الاستراتيجية (Trading Logic) يعتمد الروبوت على استراتيجية "الارتداد من القمم والقيعان" (Mean Reversion) مدمجة مع "فلتر الزخم" (Momentum Filter). تحديد النطاق: يستخدم مؤشر Bollinger Bands لتحديد حدود حركة السعر. عندما يخرج السعر عن هذه الحدود، يُعتبر الذهب في حالة "تطرف سعري". تأكيد الانعكاس: ل
Gold Trend Pullback EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
Gold Trend Pullback EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. The EA trades with the main trend using a pullback strategy based on: EMA 200 for trend direction EMA 50 for pullback entry RSI for confirmation ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss Key Features: Trades only XAUUSD Optimized for M15 timeframe One trade at a time (safe trading) Risk-based lot calculation (1% by default) Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit (1:2 RR) No martingale – No g
XAU Smart Trend EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
Here is a professional and compelling description of your Expert Advisor in English. You can use this for the MQL5 Market, a GitHub README, or your Personal Portfolio. XAU/USD Trend Master EA High-Precision Gold Trading Solution XAU/USD Trend Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M15 timeframe. The EA combines institutional trend-following logic with momentum filtering and professional risk management to deliver a balanced and
AurumTrend EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
**AurumTrend EA: Your Automated Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Companion** Unlock the power of consistent and effortless trading with AurumTrend EA, an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for steady trend following on Gold (XAUUSD) within the MetaTrader 5 platform. Leveraging a robust Simple Moving Average (SMA) strategy, AurumTrend EA intelligently analyzes the market and executes Buy/Sell trades based on candle closes, providing you with a calm and effective automated trading experience. **Why Ch
Titanium Scalper Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
Titanium Scalper Pro V1.0 – Smart Momentum Trading Titanium Scalper Pro is a professional algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA (Expert Advisor) focuses on high-probability momentum bursts, using a combination of Price Action analysis and RSI Dynamic Filtering to capture rapid market moves. Why Titanium Scalper Pro? No Dangerous Methods: Strictly NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging. Every trade is protected by a dedicated Stop Loss. Momentu
Gold Sentinel AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
روبوت Gold Sentinel AI هو ثمرة دمج بين خبرة تداول البرايس أكشن وأحدث تقنيات البرمجة الآلية. تم تصميمه خصيصاً ليتناسب مع تقلبات معدن الذهب (XAUUSD). ​المميزات الرئيسية: ​استراتيجية SMC: يعتمد الروبوت على تحديد مناطق كسر الهيكل (BOS) للدخول مع الاتجاه القوي فقط. ​إدارة صارمة للمخاطر: لا يستخدم الروبوت نظام المارتينجال أو الهيدج، كل صفقة لها وقف خسارة وهدف محدد. ​نظام ملاحقة الأرباح: مزود بتقنية Trailing Stop لحجز الأرباح وتأمين الصفقات مع تحرك السعر. ​فلتر الأخبار: نظام ذكي يتجنب التداول في أوقات
BTC Quantum Predator
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
Title: BTC Quantum Predator MT5 ​Subtitle: High-Precision Bitcoin & Forex Trend Hunter by Mabrouk Mahdy ​Product Description: ​BTC Quantum Predator is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to tackle the high volatility of the Cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus on Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Developed by Mabrouk Mahdy, this Expert Advisor uses a sophisticated blend of volatility-based envelopes and momentum filtering to identify high-probability breakout trades. ​Unlike s
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
Product Description (نسخة المتجر) ​Headline: SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: Grab your copy for only $49! (Next price: $79, Final price: $149) ​Titanium News Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper A
Titanium Guard Pro AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
English Description) Title: Titanium Guard Pro - The Ultimate Equity Protection Shield Tired of losing your gains to market volatility or emotional trading? Stop worrying! Titanium Guard Pro is your professional "Safety Switch." It monitors your account equity 24/7. The moment your pre-set Profit Target or Max Loss percentage is hit, it instantly flattens all positions and deletes pending orders to secure your capital. Key Benefits: Automated Risk Control: Set your Daily Profit & Loss limits an
Crystal Capital Sentinel
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
English Description (MQL5 Product Page) (Add this at the end of the description) SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER Standard Price: ~~$249~~ Current Price: $149 (Only for the first 5 copies!) Next Price: $199 (After 5 sales) Why the discount? We want to build a community of successful users and gather the first 5-star reviews. Grab your "Sentinel" protector now before the price climbs to its original value! الوصف العربي (للمنصات العربية أو الوصف الإضافي) (أضف هذه الجزئية في نهاية الوصف) عرض الإطلاق الخ
Titanium Prop Guard Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
エキスパート
Headline: Ultimate Account Protection for Prop Firm Traders! Are you afraid of hitting your Daily Drawdown? Titanium Prop Guard Pro is your professional silent partner that monitors your equity 24/7. It is specifically designed for traders who want to secure their funded accounts and never worry about breaching Prop Firm rules again. Main Features: ️ Smart Daily Loss Limit: Automatically closes all trades if your loss hits the limit. Target Profit Locker: Reach your daily goal? The EA will
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信