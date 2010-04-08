XAU Gold Trend Expert

The EA uses a sophisticated "Triple-Filter" logic to identify high-probability entries:
Trend Alignment: Uses a Dual EMA (50/200) Crossover system to identify the dominant market direction. It only trades in the direction of the long-term trend.
Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure the price has enough velocity to reach its target, avoiding "flat" or sideways markets.
Bar Execution: Operates strictly on New Bar Openings, which filters out market noise and spikes that often trigger false signals.
Professional Risk Management
Safety First: Every trade is automatically protected with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Smart Lot Sizing: Includes a dynamic lot calculation engine that risks a fixed percentage of your balance (e.g., 1% per trade).
Validation Ready: Optimized to pass MQL5 validation tests, including margin checks for low-leverage accounts.
Account Protection: Does not use dangerous recovery methods. It follows a "one trade at a time" philosophy to preserve capital.
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Balance: $100
Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread recommended.
Key Features
Fully Automated: Set it up once and let the algorithm handle the execution.
Alert System: Get instant terminal alerts when a trade is opened.
Plug & Play: Optimized default settings—no complex configuration required.
Prop Firm Ready: Perfect for traders looking to pass funded challenges with consistent, low-drawdown growth.
How to Install
Open your MT5 Terminal and go to File > Open Data Folder.
Place the .ex5 file in MQL5/Experts.
Restart MT5 and drag the EA onto an XAUUSD M15 chart.
Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in the EA settings and the terminal toolbar.
Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Gold is a highly volatile asset; always start on a demo account to understand the EA's behavior before going live.
Would you like me to add a "Frequently Asked Questions" section to this description to help reduce support messages from buyers?
추천 제품
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
지표
"수동 채널 그리기? 더 이상은 아닙니다. 시장 구조가 자동으로 드러나게 하세요." "장기 가격대를 연중무휴 24시간 실시간으로 추적하세요." 실제 트레이더의 고충 피벗 포인트를 수동으로 식별하려면   시간과 노력이 많이 듭니다 . 적응하기 어려움   높은 변동성   및 정확한   신뢰할 수 있는 채널 아이디어 복사 "시장은 잠들지 않습니다. 왜 분석을 멈춰야 할까요?" "하루에 수십 개의 자산을 어떻게 관리하고 계신가요?" 핵심 주장 오토채널   시장 구조를 자동으로 읽어 수작업을 줄여줍니다. "기계의 정밀성과 인간의 직관으로 분석" 기술 분석 주요 기능 설명 자동 피벗 감지 지그재그 기반 실시간 분석 멀티 타임프레임 분석 강력한 신호를 위해 더 높은 시간대를 활용 채널 채점 시스템 볼륨, 각도, 길이, 중요도 등을 평가합니다. 유사성 필터링 깔끔한 UI를 위해 중복 채널 제거 동적 지그재그 감도 시장 범위 및 기간에 맞게 조정 시각적 하이라이트 중요도에
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci MT5
Daifallah Alamri
지표
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
Signal Eskiya mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
지표
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
Probability Range Bands
Florian Nuebling
지표
The indicator ‘Probability Range Bands’ gives a prediction of the amount, how much the asset is moving from its current price. The range bands give probabilities, that the candle close will not exceed this certain price level. It is also called the expected move for the current candle close.   This Indicator is based on statistical methods, probabilities and volatility. Asset price is assumed to follow a log-normal distribution. Therefore, log returns are used in this indicator to determine the
Double Fractal Entry Bot
Denys Babiak
Experts
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143609 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
Experts
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: 추세 반전 자동매매 시스템 1. DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN이란 무엇인가요? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN 은   시장 추세가 반전될 때 자동으로 매매를 시작하고 종료하는   스마트 자동매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은   외환(Forex), 합성지수(Synthetic Index)   등   모든 거래 종목 및 모든 브로커 에서 사용 가능합니다. 2. 시스템 주요 기능 시장 추세 반전 자동 감지 로 정확한 매수/매도 타이밍 포착. 모든 종목과 모든 플랫폼 완벽 호환 . 한눈에 보이는 주요 설정 항목 : 익절 (TP, Take Profit) 손절 (SL, Stop Loss) 그리드 간격 목표 수익 최소 유지 증거금 실시간 수익/손실 표시 , 거래 시작 후 각 종목별 실시간 수익 확인 가능. 자동 수익 추적 : 종목별 개별 수익 추적 전체 계좌 총 수익 통합 관리 3. 인공지능 수동거래 보조 기능 DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN은
Dynamic SR Levels Pro
Vinutthapon Bumroong
지표
Title: Dynamic SR Levels Pro Short Description: A next-generation, multi-timeframe Support & Resistance indicator that automatically detects, adapts, and invalidates key price zones based on real-time market volatility. Stop guessing, start seeing. Full Description: Tired of manually drawing support and resistance lines that quickly become outdated? Dynamic SR Levels Pro is the ultimate solution for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and a clean, clutter-free chart. This is not just ano
FIBO Trend PRO mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.5 (2)
지표
The indicator allows you to instantly determine the current trend by color and FIBO levels. Higher Timeframe the panel shows the current trend of higher periods, helping to determine the strength of the trend. Trade according to the trend when changing the color of candles or trade against the trend when the price hit the extreme levels of the FIBO Trend PRO  indicator   Advantages of the FIBO Trend PRO Indicator never repaint and does not change their values Very easy to use and intuitive Appl
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 다양한 구성이 가능한 견고한 로봇 아래 스크린샷의 설정에 따라 10분 기간으로 BTC를 사용하세요. 전문가 로봇을 구매할 경우, 로봇을 지속적으로 개선하기 위해 수정을 요청할 권리가 있습니다. 주요 특징 이동 평균 교차 전략: EA는 두 개의 이동 평균선(MA1과 MA2)을 사용하여 거래 신호를 생성합니다. 빠른 MA(MA1)가 느린 MA(MA2) 위 또는 아래로 교차하면 거래가 시작됩니다. 마팅게일 전략: 거래에서 손실이 발생하면 다음 거래의 로트 크기가 승수(마팅게일 승수)만큼 증가합니다. 마팅게일 시퀀스는 승리한 거래 후 또는 최대 마팅게일 단계 수(maxMartingale)에 도달하면 재설정됩니다. 위험 관리: 손절매(SL) 및 이익실현(TP) 수준은 구성 가능합니다. 수익을 확보하고 손실을 최소화하기 위해 추적 정지 및 손익분기점 기능이 포함되었습니다. 일일 이익/손
SpikeHunter
Franklin Cornelio Perez Colina
지표
Este es un indicador que trabaja en indices BOOM 1000 y su equivalente en Weltrade Gain 1200. Basicamente trabaja en temporalidad de 15 minutos y su objetivo es cazar spikes. Se recomienda la temporalidad de 15 minutos por que genera un poco mas de precision. Se recomienda indices que general altos spikes, como el BOOM 1000. Lo interesante de cazar spikes es que se puede gestionar el riesgo. La configuracion ideal para BOOM 1000 y Gain 1200  es la que esta por defecto.
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 소개비는 498달러, 매달 100달러씩 증가하여 1298달러에 도달합니다. XAUUSD(GOLD)를 위한 자동 거래 봇. 이 봇을 XAUUSD(GOLD) H1 차트에 연결하고 검증된 전략으로 자동 거래를 실행해보세요! 간단하면서도 효율적인 자동화를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 봇은 기술적 지표와 가격 움직임을 조합하여 거래를 실행하며, 낮음에서 중간 스프레드에 최적화되어 있습니다. 봇은 어떻게 작동하나요? 권장 시간대: 균형 잡힌 신호 정확도와 노이즈 감소를 위해 H1(1시간)을 권장합니다. 주요 자산: XAUUSD(GOLD)는 명확한 기회가 있는 매우 변동성이 큰 시장입니다. 진입 및 종료: 봇은 가격 패턴, 주요 수준, 모멘텀 확인을 분석하여 거래를 시작하거나 종료합니다. 위험 관리 기능 내장: 포지션 크기를 자동으로 조정하고 동적 손절 보호 기능을 사용합니다. 간편한 설정
Optimal F Service
Semen Racheev
유틸리티
Optimal F Service Application Type: Service Application Functions: Calculation of the optimal fraction and trade volume to achieve maximum growth of the equity curve, based on the results of previous trades. About this app Capital management is the most crucial and often underestimated component of any trading system. Proper capital management can enhance—and sometimes significantly improve—the performance of your trading algorithm. This application automatically calculates the optimal fractio
ABC Indicator
Denys Babiak
지표
The ABC Indicator analyzes the market through waves, impulses, and trends, helping identify key reversal and trend-change points. It automatically detects waves A, B, and C, along with stop-loss and take-profit levels. A reliable tool to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of your trading. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128179 Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Wave and Trend Identification:    - Automatic detection of waves based on mov
BtcAI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Experts
BTC AI 트레이딩 봇 - AI 통합을 통한 고급 암호화폐 거래 채널 링크:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/btcai 중요한 백테스트 공지 이 전문가 조언자는 백테스트와 실시간 거래에서 서로 다른 전략을 사용합니다: 백테스트 모드: 전통적인 기술 지표에 기반한 간소화된 전략을 활용 실시간 거래: 시장 심리, 뉴스 영향 및 복잡한 패턴 인식을 포함한 완전한 AI 분석을 사용 이러한 기본적인 차이로 인해 백테스트 결과는 실시간 거래 성과를 나타내지 않습니다 백테스트 모드는 기본 시스템 테스트 및 검증을 위해서만 제공됩니다 중요 사항: 구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내주시면 개인화된 최적화 설정과 추가 지침을 받아볼 수 있습니다. 이는 봇의 성능을 크게 향상시킬 수 있습니다. 이러한 고급 설정은 각 트레이더가 자신의 거래 스타일에 가장 적합한 구성을 받을 수 있도록 개별적으로 공유됩니다. 핵심 기능 고급 AI 통합 신경망을 사용한 실시
Aliens dougkang de moviles
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
지표
Tomamos 5 medios móviles las unimos en una la cual suavizamos y volvemos a suavizar, resultando un mega suavizador de medios móviles suavizadas. Indicador de mql5 funciona en cualquier broker y para todos los tiempos, siendo el mas optimo el de 5, 15 a mas. Funciona mejor en grupo consigo misma osea poner uno de 14 y otro de 50 y 400,, así se observa mejor su desempeño.
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
SchermanActionPro 소개: Automatedtrading의 새로운 자동 거래 봇 Autotrading은 SchermanActionPro를 주요 기능:  • 구성 가능한 지표: Ivan의 권장 사항에 따라 평균 및 양초 수를 조정합니다.  • 운영 유연성: 구매와 판매 중에서 선택합니다.  • 이익 실현: ATR 또는 반대 신호를 기반으로 하는 고정 옵션입니다.  • 손실 중지: ATR에 따라 또는 반대 신호에 따라 고정으로 구성 가능합니다.  • 로트 유형: 고정 로트 선택, 계정 비율의 고정 위험 또는 고정 금액.  • 최대 일괄 보호: 구성 가능.  • 핍 및 슬리피지 크기: 완전히 조정 가능합니다.  • 필터 및 출력: ATR 및 확산 수준에 따라 입력 및 출력 필터를 활성화합니다.  • 이익 실현 및 부분 손실 청산: 수준별로 구성 가능합니다.  • 후행 정지 및 손익분기점: 구성 가능한 거리, 백분율 및 미끄러짐.  • 양초 수에 따른 출력: 구성 가능.  •
SMA Fibonacci EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with 1 SMA and Fibonacci. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when price levels have exceeded or fallen below the Fibonacci levels. It depends on the market in question and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time. A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.
BaiHu S1
Jing Bo Wu
Experts
This EA combines market structure analysis with candlestick pattern analysis to identify high-probability entry points in ranging markets. It intelligently analyzes the highs and lows of consolidation ranges based on market structure and enters the market when reversal candlestick patterns appear. The EA also includes intelligent risk allocation logic that adjusts lot sizes according to trend strength and recent price action. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
알파벳 AI는 평균 회귀 전략을 기반으로 하는 어드바이저입니다. 즉, 시장의 자연스러운 특성인 큰 변동 후 평균값으로 회귀하는 특성을 활용합니다. 이 알고리즘은 자산의 현재 가격을 지속적으로 분석하여 계산된 평균값과 비교합니다. 가격이 평균값에서 크게 벗어나면 어드바이저는 이를 행동 신호로 해석합니다. 상한선을 초과하면 가격 하락을 예상하여 숏 포지션을, 하한선 아래로 떨어지면 가격 상승을 예상하여 롱 포지션을 취합니다. 저희 어드바이저의 특징은 채널 경계를 파악하고 잘못된 신호를 걸러내는 적응형 접근 방식으로, 중간 정도의 추세에서도 효과적으로 작동한다는 것입니다. 특히 가격 채널 내에서 급격한 변동을 보이는 통화쌍에서 탁월한 성과를 보입니다. Advisor는 20년 넘게 데이터 테스트를 거쳤으며 그 기간 동안 가장 불안정한 기간도 견딜 수 있습니다. 컴퓨터를 연중무휴 24시간 실행할 수 없다면 VPS 서버 서비스를 이용하는 것이 좋습니다. 고문은 12개월 이상 낮은 손실률로 안
AI Rsi PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
AI RSI PRO — 클래식의 진화. 이것은 EA AI PRO 시리즈에 속하며, 이는 코드가 100% 인공지능에 의해 설계 및 작성되었음을 의미하고, 24가지 다양한 기관급 포지션 관리 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. AI RSI PRO — 평균 회귀 전략(Mean Reversion Strategy)의 진화 이것은 지능형 Price Action(가격 행동) 필터에 의한 추가 신호 확인 덕분에 전설적인 RSI(상대 강도 지수) 지표를 단순한 오실레이터에서 고정밀 스나이퍼 시스템으로 변환하는 전문 거래 알고리즘입니다. AI RSI PRO는 지표의 수학적 정밀도와 가격 변동의 현실 사이의 완벽한 균형입니다. 로봇의 광범위한 무기: 스마트 뉴스 필터, 4가지 SL(손절매) 옵션, 고급 High/Low 트레일링을 포함한 3가지 트레일링 SL 옵션, (볼륨 승수 금액)에 기반한 독특한 변형을 포함한 3가지 다른 변형의 부분 청산(Partial Close) 시스템, 그리고 예치금을 가속화하기 위한
SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
FREE
Fibonacci On Time
Matus German
지표
Simple indicator to calculate fibonacci retracement levels on time. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Inputs Levels  - levels for which to calculate values, separated by space, default are fibonacci levels Show time  - if true, time will be shown on levels Show date  - if true, date will be shown on levels Show fibonacci level  - if true, value of levels will be shown Fibonacci lines color  - color of levels Trend line color  - color of trend line which de
FREE
Neuron for EURUSD
Dmitriy Antsiferov
Experts
Shoulder 1:500 0.01 - Lot of the first warrant for each Control Balance of $ a deposit 100 - Maximum lot 50 - Stop Loss in points 20 - Take Profit in points 40 - Distance to the averaging warrant in points 400 - The size of means for calculation of the first lot 2 - Multiplication coefficient for the warrant   124 - Magic number false is Printing of notices 0 - The commission for a tester and optimization
DM IND Exclusive
Sergio Vidal Prado
지표
Indicador Para Opções Binarias. Indicator for Binary Options Usa dois gales. Instalar em mt5 Esse indicador é para ser usado no tempo de vela de 5 minutos e em M5. Este também funciona em M1, porém é mais eficiente em M5. Só descompactar e copiar os arquivos na pasta de dados do seu MT5. Arquivos indicator na pasta MQL5 - Indicator. Baixe também a Media Movel totalmente gratis: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/50400 Esse Indicador é para a próxima vela. Apareceu a seta, só aguardar a próx
You shall not pass MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
You shall not pass - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating thinking that the volume of the market will not be able to maintain the break of the support or resistance, thinking that this break. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the American session of your broker in the configuratio
B4S Adaptive YAxis Scaling
Henry Waribu Macharia
지표
Product Description: Adaptive Y-Axis Scaling is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by providing precise control over the Y-axis (price) scaling of your charts. This innovative tool allows you to customize the price scaling by specifying the number of pips from the visible chart's highs and lows. The calculated price range from this input is then used to set the maximum and minimum prices for the open chart, ensuring an optimized and comprehensive view of market
FREE
Pro Break Point
Nuttakarn Tungoon
지표
PRO BREAK POINT Indicator It helps traders identify Breakout points , analyze market trends , and find precise entry and exit opportunities. The indicator automatically provides: Entry Points (Buy/Sell) Take Profit levels (TP1 / TP2 / TP3) Stop Loss (SL) Support & Resistance zones Real-time Trend and Momentum analysis Perfect for both beginners and professional traders . Main Components 1. Breakout Zone Highlights the zone where the price breaks out of support or resistance.
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Marshall AI - 자동화된 거래의 완벽한 균형 금융 시장과 Alfred Marshall의 경제 원리에 대한 수년간의 심층 연구 끝에, 우리는 최첨단 인공 지능과 전에 없던 기술을 사용하여 다양한 시장의 차등 상대성과 결합된 공급과 수요 이론을 융합한 걸작을 선보입니다. 이것은 단순한 거래 시스템이 아니라 AI가 가치를 재정의하고 수익을 급등시키기 위해 조작하고 설계한 경제 분석의 진화입니다. Marshall이 구상한 대로 가격과 수요를 균형 잡는 손이 이제 실시간으로 시장 패턴을 해독하는 고급 신경망으로 살아납니다. 수십 년 분의 과거 데이터로 훈련된 Marshall AI는 숨겨진 기회를 탐지하고 인간이 따라올 수 없는 정밀성으로 전략을 조정하여 비효율성을 실질적인 이점으로 전환합니다. 핵심 기술: 전용 서버에 호스팅된 당사의 AI는 초당 수백만 개의 데이터를 처리하여 다음을 분석합니다. 글로벌 세션의 브레이크아웃 패턴 스마트 변동성 행동 추세 지속 구조 고급 볼륨
HenGann
Ehsan Kariminasab
Experts
Hengann Sq, using artificial intelligence, mathematical algorithms, Fibonacci, 9 Gann and Fibonacci square strategy, which enables us to have win rate of 200% profit per month. Initial investment for minimum capital of $100 to $1000, you be able to adjust the volume, date, hour, day and profit limit. adjustable profit limit in both buy and sell positions. Able to place orders in all time frames from 5 minutes to a week. further adjustment enables you to open the position according your desir
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.8 (10)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
새로운 도약 | AI 기반 정밀함이 시장 논리와 만나다 Argos Rage 는 내장된 DeepSeek AI 시스템 을 통해 시장 움직임을 실시간 분석하며, 새로운 수준의 자동매매를 구현합니다. Argos Fury의 강점을 바탕으로 하지만, 이 EA는 더욱 높은 유연성, 폭넓은 시장 해석, 그리고 강한 시장 참여를 목표로 합니다. Live Signal 시간프레임: M30 레버리지:  최소 1:20 입금액:  최소 $100 거래종목:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 브로커:  제한 없음 Argos Rage를 구매하시면 Argos Fury 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 연락해 주세요. Argos Rage 는 시장의 구조, 리듬, 압력을 분석하여 확률이 맞아떨어질 때만 거래를 실행합니다. 이는 불확실한 시장 상황에서도 똑똑한 보호를 유지하면서 Argos Fury보다 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다. Argos Fury 가 명확한 반전 구조에 집중하는 반면, Argos Ra
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.95 (38)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ 라이브 시그널 ]  ,  [ 내 채널 ]   ,  [ 세트 파일 ]  ,   [ 블로그 ]   , [ AI 사용 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 권장 계좌: 고레버리지 스탠다드, ECN, Raw; 센트 계좌; 프랍펌(FTMO 등) 이 EA의 개발자는 다른 로봇들의 품질을 통해 이미 그의 전문성을 입증했습니다. Volume Hedger EA와 함께 커스텀 인디케이터를 사용하여 진입 전략을 정의할 수 있기 때문에, 더 이상 추가 EA를 구매할 필요가 없습니다! 이 EA는 마틴게일 전략에 헤징과 스마트 리스크 관리를 결합한 고급 트레이딩 알고리즘으로, 변동성이 큰 시장에 최적화되어 있습니다. 추세 방향을 예측하려 하지 않고, 거래량을 분석하여 지능적인 전략으로 진입합니다. 적절한 세트 파일을 사용하면 Forex, Gold, 주식, Crypto와 같은 상품에서 효과적인 성과를 낼 수 있습니다. 급격한 변동이나 안정적인 추세가 있는 종목에서 더욱 뛰어난
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Titanium Prop Guard Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Headline: Ultimate Account Protection for Prop Firm Traders! Are you afraid of hitting your Daily Drawdown? Titanium Prop Guard Pro is your professional silent partner that monitors your equity 24/7. It is specifically designed for traders who want to secure their funded accounts and never worry about breaching Prop Firm rules again. Main Features: ️ Smart Daily Loss Limit: Automatically closes all trades if your loss hits the limit. Target Profit Locker: Reach your daily goal? The EA will
Titanium Algo Guard Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
​اسم المنتج: Titanium Algo Guard Lite (مجاني) ​الوصف: روبوت تداول آلي مصمم خصيصاً للمتداولين الذين يبحثون عن الأمان والاستقرار. يعتمد "Titanium Algo Guard" على استراتيجية تداول ذكية تعتمد على حركة السعر (Price Action) مع نظام صارم لإدارة المخاطر لضمان حماية حسابك من التقلبات العنيفة. ​المميزات الرئيسية: ​إدارة مخاطر متقدمة: يقوم الروبوت بحساب حجم اللوت تلقائياً بناءً على رصيد حسابك ليتوافق مع شروط البروكر. ​حماية من "Stop Out": نظام ذكي يمنع استنزاف الهامش ويضمن بقاء الحساب آمناً حتى في أصعب ظر
Gold Vortex Safe Manager
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Description: Smart Trade Manager Safe is a simple and safe automated trading robot for MT5, designed for both beginners and professional traders. It automatically opens buy trades while managing risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Features: Automatically opens buy trades on any currency pair. Manages risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Uses a unique Magic Number to distinguish its trades. Works on any timeframe and major Forex pairs. Lightweight and does not consume s
Auto Expiry Update EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Auto-Expiry Update EA – Professional Automated Trading Robot Description: Auto-Expiry Update EA is a fully-featured trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically opens Buy and Sell trades alternately without the need for complex indicators. The EA comes with an automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit system to protect your capital and secure consistent profits. Key Features: Automatic Buy/Sell trade execution in alternating order. Adjustable maximum number of open positions. Automa
Gold MACrossover RSI EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
AutoTrader Pro EA – Professional Automated Trading Robot Description: AutoTrader Pro EA is a fully-featured automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5. It opens Buy and Sell trades alternately automatically without relying on complex indicators. The EA includes automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your capital and secure consistent profits. Key Features: Automatic Buy/Sell trade execution in alternating order. Adjustable maximum number of open positions. Automatic Stop Loss and Tak
Aura Gold Scalper X
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Aura Gold Scalper X is a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor specifically optimized for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 and M15 timeframes. Key Features: Advanced Moving Average Crossover strategy combined with RSI filter to eliminate false signals and capture high-probability trades Intelligent risk management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lot sizing No dangerous techniques like Martingale or Grid – focuses on consistent, long-term profitability One trade at a time for preci
Gold Vortex AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
بناءً على الكود الذي صممناه بلغة MQL5، إليك وصفاً احترافياً وشاملاً لهذا الروبوت (Expert Advisor) لتعرف كيف يعمل، وما هي فلسفته في التداول، وكيف تديره: اسم الروبوت: Gold Vortex AI - Pro Edition 1. الفلسفة الاستراتيجية (Trading Logic) يعتمد الروبوت على استراتيجية "الارتداد من القمم والقيعان" (Mean Reversion) مدمجة مع "فلتر الزخم" (Momentum Filter). تحديد النطاق: يستخدم مؤشر Bollinger Bands لتحديد حدود حركة السعر. عندما يخرج السعر عن هذه الحدود، يُعتبر الذهب في حالة "تطرف سعري". تأكيد الانعكاس: ل
Gold Trend Pullback EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Gold Trend Pullback EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. The EA trades with the main trend using a pullback strategy based on: EMA 200 for trend direction EMA 50 for pullback entry RSI for confirmation ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss Key Features: Trades only XAUUSD Optimized for M15 timeframe One trade at a time (safe trading) Risk-based lot calculation (1% by default) Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit (1:2 RR) No martingale – No g
XAU Smart Trend EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Here is a professional and compelling description of your Expert Advisor in English. You can use this for the MQL5 Market, a GitHub README, or your Personal Portfolio. XAU/USD Trend Master EA High-Precision Gold Trading Solution XAU/USD Trend Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M15 timeframe. The EA combines institutional trend-following logic with momentum filtering and professional risk management to deliver a balanced and
AurumTrend EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
**AurumTrend EA: Your Automated Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Companion** Unlock the power of consistent and effortless trading with AurumTrend EA, an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for steady trend following on Gold (XAUUSD) within the MetaTrader 5 platform. Leveraging a robust Simple Moving Average (SMA) strategy, AurumTrend EA intelligently analyzes the market and executes Buy/Sell trades based on candle closes, providing you with a calm and effective automated trading experience. **Why Ch
Titanium Scalper Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Titanium Scalper Pro V1.0 – Smart Momentum Trading Titanium Scalper Pro is a professional algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA (Expert Advisor) focuses on high-probability momentum bursts, using a combination of Price Action analysis and RSI Dynamic Filtering to capture rapid market moves. Why Titanium Scalper Pro? No Dangerous Methods: Strictly NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging. Every trade is protected by a dedicated Stop Loss. Momentu
Gold Sentinel AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
روبوت Gold Sentinel AI هو ثمرة دمج بين خبرة تداول البرايس أكشن وأحدث تقنيات البرمجة الآلية. تم تصميمه خصيصاً ليتناسب مع تقلبات معدن الذهب (XAUUSD). ​المميزات الرئيسية: ​استراتيجية SMC: يعتمد الروبوت على تحديد مناطق كسر الهيكل (BOS) للدخول مع الاتجاه القوي فقط. ​إدارة صارمة للمخاطر: لا يستخدم الروبوت نظام المارتينجال أو الهيدج، كل صفقة لها وقف خسارة وهدف محدد. ​نظام ملاحقة الأرباح: مزود بتقنية Trailing Stop لحجز الأرباح وتأمين الصفقات مع تحرك السعر. ​فلتر الأخبار: نظام ذكي يتجنب التداول في أوقات
BTC Quantum Predator
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Title: BTC Quantum Predator MT5 ​Subtitle: High-Precision Bitcoin & Forex Trend Hunter by Mabrouk Mahdy ​Product Description: ​BTC Quantum Predator is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to tackle the high volatility of the Cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus on Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Developed by Mabrouk Mahdy, this Expert Advisor uses a sophisticated blend of volatility-based envelopes and momentum filtering to identify high-probability breakout trades. ​Unlike s
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Product Description (نسخة المتجر) ​Headline: SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: Grab your copy for only $49! (Next price: $79, Final price: $149) ​Titanium News Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper A
Titanium Guard Pro AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
English Description) Title: Titanium Guard Pro - The Ultimate Equity Protection Shield Tired of losing your gains to market volatility or emotional trading? Stop worrying! Titanium Guard Pro is your professional "Safety Switch." It monitors your account equity 24/7. The moment your pre-set Profit Target or Max Loss percentage is hit, it instantly flattens all positions and deletes pending orders to secure your capital. Key Benefits: Automated Risk Control: Set your Daily Profit & Loss limits an
Crystal Capital Sentinel
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
English Description (MQL5 Product Page) (Add this at the end of the description) SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER Standard Price: ~~$249~~ Current Price: $149 (Only for the first 5 copies!) Next Price: $199 (After 5 sales) Why the discount? We want to build a community of successful users and gather the first 5-star reviews. Grab your "Sentinel" protector now before the price climbs to its original value! الوصف العربي (للمنصات العربية أو الوصف الإضافي) (أضف هذه الجزئية في نهاية الوصف) عرض الإطلاق الخ
MabroukPro Reversal Master EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Title: MabroukPro Reversal Master EA - Smart Mean Reversion for Consistent Profits Tagline: Unlock the Power of Market Reversals with Intelligent Risk Management. [Introductory Image Here: Backtest Screenshot with $1,217+ Profit & 100% Quality] Overview: The MabroukPro Reversal Master EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It intelligently identifies high-probability mean-reversion opportunities using a unique combination of trend filtering (Moving Avera
Renko Pro V7 Final
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
GOLD RENKO HUNTER PRO V7 - 99% QUALITY BACKTESTED EA FOR XAUUSD! Are you tired of endless losses in the volatile Gold market? Introducing the Gold Renko Hunter Pro V7, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed to capitalize on Gold's powerful trends using intelligent Renko brick analysis. Why Choose Gold Renko Hunter Pro V7? * Proven Profitability: Achieve consistent gains with an impressive +11,000 USD Net Profit on a 10,000 USD initial deposit, validated by 99% History Quali
Gold Avenger Smc V1
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Gold Avenger SMC Gold Avenger SMC is a professional trading algorithm designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, though it is versatile enough to be used on major forex pairs. It leverages the principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability reversal zones and trend exhaustion points. Core Strategy The EA identifies institutional supply and demand zones, looking for "Market Structure Shifts" (MSS) to enter trades with precision. It avoids the "noise" of retail trad
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변