Titans Scalper Bot

Welcome to the guide to using our trading EA, a tool designed to automate strategies without the need for programming knowledge. You will be able to create custom strategies that suit your goals and trading style. Feel free to experiment with different settings and adjust the parameters according to your preferences.

CONFIGURATION GUIDE ==> https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/753735

This guide consists of four parts that will allow you to know all the available features and how to make the most of the options it offers, in general terms it would be the following:

1)     Multiple modifiable risk management parameters:

Our EA offers a wide range of risk management parameters that you can modify to suit your trading strategy. Here is a detailed description of each of them:

·         Parameters of TAKE PROFIT TOTAL:

In this section, you can set the maximum value of profit (Take Profit) that you want to get for each trade. You can set it in pips or percentage based on your preferences. Once this value is reached, the EA will automatically close all trades to lock in your profits.

·         STOP LOSS TOTAL parameters:

Here you can set the maximum risk value (Stop Loss) that you are willing to accept for each trade. As with the Take Profit, you can set it in pips or in percentage. When the market moves against you and reaches this value, the EA will close all trades to limit your losses.

·         Maximum Open Trades TOTAL:

This option allows you to define the maximum number of open trades that you want to have simultaneously in your strategy. Once this limit is reached, the EA will not open new trades until any of the existing ones are closed.

·         Maximum Open Lots TOTAL:

In this section, you can set the maximum total lot size that you want to keep open across all your trades. The EA will monitor the sum of all lots in open trades and prevent it from exceeding this limit.

·         Maximum Cycles operated TOTAL:

Here you can define the maximum number of trading cycles you want to run. A cycle is defined as a set of operations that close at the same time. Once this limit is reached, the EA will stop opening new trades until a new cycle starts.

·         Maximum Stop Loss per Cycle:

In this option, you can set the maximum risk you are willing to accept for each trading cycle. Once this value is reached, the EA will close all open and pending trades for the current cycle and proceed to start a new cycle.

 

2)     Traditional Trading:

With this option, you will be able to execute trades with a fixed Lot, Take Profit and Stop Loss. You will learn how to configure the opening of operations based on technical indicators to define the best moments to buy or sell.

 

3)     Algorithmic Trading:

Here, you will find more advanced functionality that uses lots and variable Take Profits. You will learn how to group trades from the same lot and how to set the lot increment to average new entry prices.

 

4)      Technical indicators:

Finally, in this part, we will explore the technical indicators available for opening trades. You will be able to select between moving averages (SMA and EMA), RSI, stochastic oscillator and Bollinger bands to define your strategies. Also, you will learn how to customize the period of each indicator and how to choose the average price calculation.

·         Note:

Our EA gives you the flexibility to modify the values ​​of each technical indicator as well as their time frames and make combinations of several of them before the EA makes a buy or sell decision. This functionality will allow you to increase the probability of success of each trade by adapting the strategies according to your preferences and market analysis. Remember that experimenting with different configurations and combinations of indicators can be an effective way to improve your results and adjust your trading approach according to changing market conditions.

 

FEATURES WHEN PURCHASING OUR EA

1)      One-time payment (lifetime membership):

If you decide to purchase the EA, you will have lifetime access to all future updates for free. There is no need to pay additional fees for new versions or upgrades.

 

2)      Executable only in Metatrader 5:

Our EA is specifically designed to work on the Metatrader 5 platform, giving you a wide range of tools and features for your trading strategy.

 

3)      Works with 1 currency pair at a time:

The EA is designed to trade only one currency pair simultaneously. This is due to the fact that, from the moment of its execution, the EA saves information in memory that allows it to continue operating according to the predefined logic. If you want to trade multiple currency pairs, you will need to run the EA on each one separately.

 

4)      Configuration of multiple strategies:

Our EA offers great flexibility and customization, allowing you to set up multiple trading strategies according to your preferences and goals.

 

5)      Complete guide to use:

When you purchase the EA, you will receive a complete guide that will explain in detail how to configure and use all the available options and parameters. This will allow you to take full advantage of the capabilities of the EA.

 

6)      24/7 support in shared community:

All EA buyers will have access to a Telegram group where they can exchange information, settings and analysis with other users and with our support team. This gives you the ability to get help and advice in real time, as well as share experiences and knowledge with other traders.

 

In short, by purchasing our EA, you will get a powerful automated trading tool that will allow you to trade the markets efficiently and effectively. With our comprehensive guide and community support, you'll be backed at all times to get the most out of the EA and enhance your trading experience.

 

VERY IMPORTANT

It is very important to note that, although our EA has been developed to automate various strategies and obtain good trading results, its use in "SEMI-AUTOMATIC" mode has proven to be even more effective. By combining the previous chart analysis with the operation of the EA, promising percentage returns can be achieved.

For this reason, all people who purchase our EA through the "BUY" modality will have the opportunity to be added to our private community. In this group, we will constantly share high-value information that will complement your execution and use of the EA.

Chart analysis is a powerful tool that allows you to evaluate patterns, trends, and support and resistance levels on price charts. By combining this information with the functionality of the EA, traders can make more informed decisions and increase the probability of success in their trades.



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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.83 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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4.55 (22)
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5 (8)
Experts
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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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5 (2)
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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Experts
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4.56 (48)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
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5 (4)
Experts
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