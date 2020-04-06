XAU Gold Trend Expert

The EA uses a sophisticated "Triple-Filter" logic to identify high-probability entries:
Trend Alignment: Uses a Dual EMA (50/200) Crossover system to identify the dominant market direction. It only trades in the direction of the long-term trend.
Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure the price has enough velocity to reach its target, avoiding "flat" or sideways markets.
Bar Execution: Operates strictly on New Bar Openings, which filters out market noise and spikes that often trigger false signals.
Professional Risk Management
Safety First: Every trade is automatically protected with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Smart Lot Sizing: Includes a dynamic lot calculation engine that risks a fixed percentage of your balance (e.g., 1% per trade).
Validation Ready: Optimized to pass MQL5 validation tests, including margin checks for low-leverage accounts.
Account Protection: Does not use dangerous recovery methods. It follows a "one trade at a time" philosophy to preserve capital.
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Balance: $100
Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread recommended.
Key Features
Fully Automated: Set it up once and let the algorithm handle the execution.
Alert System: Get instant terminal alerts when a trade is opened.
Plug & Play: Optimized default settings—no complex configuration required.
Prop Firm Ready: Perfect for traders looking to pass funded challenges with consistent, low-drawdown growth.
How to Install
Open your MT5 Terminal and go to File > Open Data Folder.
Place the .ex5 file in MQL5/Experts.
Restart MT5 and drag the EA onto an XAUUSD M15 chart.
Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in the EA settings and the terminal toolbar.
Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Gold is a highly volatile asset; always start on a demo account to understand the EA's behavior before going live.
Would you like me to add a "Frequently Asked Questions" section to this description to help reduce support messages from buyers?
