Market structure forecaster

Market Structure Forecaster

"Know the market's next move before it happens. Analyzes price structure and applies advanced trading techniques to predict trending or ranging conditions with high accuracy."

 The Professional's Edge in Predictive Market Analysis

The Market Structure Forecaster represents the convergence of institutional-grade analytical techniques with actionable trading intelligence. This advanced system employs proprietary algorithms to decode price behavior's underlying architecture, transforming complex market dynamics into clear directional probabilities. By integrating multi-timeframe structural analysis with volume profile assessments and volatility metrics, it provides institutional-quality foresight previously accessible only to quantitative trading desks.

Our forecaster operates on a sophisticated framework that identifies emergent patterns within price action, distinguishing between transient noise and meaningful structural developments. The system evaluates swing point progressions, fractal formations, and momentum convergences to calculate probabilistic outcomes for three core market states: bullish trending environments, bearish trending phases, and consolidation ranges. This tri-modal assessment framework enables traders to align strategies with statistically favorable conditions while avoiding transitional market phases that erode capital.

The algorithmic engine incorporates several proprietary methodologies. First, it applies recursive pattern recognition to identify how minor structural formations aggregate into major trend developments. Second, it utilizes adaptive volatility bands to distinguish between healthy trend continuations and exhaustion signals. Third, it implements temporal analysis to forecast potential inflection points where ranging markets transition to trending regimes—or vice versa. This multi-dimensional approach generates what we term "Structural Confidence Scores," providing quantitative measures of forecast reliability.

Professional applications extend across asset classes and time horizons. Day traders utilize the system's intraday structural forecasts to identify high-probability breakout scenarios. Swing traders leverage its intermediate-term trend probability assessments for position sizing optimization. Portfolio managers employ its macro-structural analysis for asset allocation decisions across correlated instruments. The system's real-time adaptive learning continuously refines its parameters based on evolving market microstructure, ensuring relevance across varying volatility regimes.

Risk management integration represents a cornerstone of the forecaster's utility. By providing advance warning of potential structural shifts, it enables proactive adjustment of stop-loss parameters, position sizing calculations, and hedging strategies. The system identifies not only directional probabilities but also potential structural failure points—levels where prevailing market architecture would invalidate current forecasts, creating natural risk-definition boundaries.

Implementation yields tangible advantages: enhanced entry precision during trend initiations, improved exit timing prior to structural breakdowns, and optimized capital deployment during ranging conditions. Back-tested across multiple market cycles and asset classes, the forecaster demonstrates consistent predictive value, particularly during transitional market phases where conventional technical indicators typically fail.

This system transforms market structure from a retrospective analytical framework into a forward-looking strategic asset. It represents not merely another indicator, but a comprehensive analytical paradigm that bridges the gap between technical analysis and probabilistic trading. For the professional seeking to transcend reactive trading approaches, the Market Structure Forecaster provides the architectural blueprint for anticipating price movement before it manifests in observable chart patterns.

In essence, we've engineered anticipation into an analytical discipline. The Market Structure Forecaster doesn't follow markets—it anticipates their architectural evolution, providing the strategic foresight that defines professional trading excellence. This isn't about predicting the future; it's about understanding structural probabilities with sufficient clarity to trade today with tomorrow's perspective.

Predict structure. Trade probability. Manage with precision.


Recommended products
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Pionex Crypto Data and History for MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Pionex Live MT5 Data and History -- Add the API address to Tools > Expert Advisor api.pionex.com ws.pionex.com Steps : Create Symbols Select CreateSymbols = true Restart MT5 Terminal (Most important) Select Symbols to marketwatch for which you want to load history and live data 1. Add utility to any chart and Select Mode = LiveUpdate to get trade data on chart 2. Add utility to any chart and Select Mode = History to fill history to desired date and time Use MaxDate to add any date you wish to
Order Manager Pro
Breneer Jacinto
Utilities
Order Manager Pro: The Ultimate Trade Management Panel Take full control of your manual trading with Order Manager Pro , the all-in-one trade management utility designed for speed, precision, and flexibility. Stop juggling multiple windows and complex calculations. This powerful panel places every critical trading function right on your chart, allowing you to react to market movements instantly and manage your risk flawlessly. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool wi
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilities
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
MoonlightHUD
Daniel Butogwa Kahindi
Utilities
MoonlightHUD — Trade with Divine Clarity "In every candle lies a whisper of truth. MoonlightHUD is the silent nightwatcher, showing you what matters — without noise, without hype." — Daniel Butogwa MoonlightHUD.mq5 is a minimalist yet powerful on-screen utility designed for focused traders who value information, discipline, and timing. Whether you're a scalper, intraday warrior, or swing sniper — this HUD gives you clear, real-time insights without distracting your flow. What It Shows:
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Utilities
Do you have an indicator that gives signals and you want to convert it to Expert? With this expert you can convert it without having to reprogram or adapt your indicator, you just have to follow the steps to configure it properly: 1) The indicator must be in the indicators folder. 2) You must carefully select the BUY and SELL buffers provided by the indicator. 3) Select if you want to take all the operations or only those of the BUY or SELL type. 4) Select how you want the operations to be
Exchange Chart
Cesar Afif rezende Oaquim
Utilities
The ease of observing the market anytime, anywhere Exchange chart is the software for the professional trader to follow what happens in the financial market in real time. Developed by those in the market, it keeps up with the latest research on successful traders who show that the best, the ones who get consistent results use few types of chart configurations, in several different symbols. All market watch passing through your chart Exchange chart makes all the symbols configured by you in th
DRS Semi Automated
Enrique Alexander Madera Pimentel
Utilities
DRS Semi Automated: Fair Value Gap Trading Inspired by the DRS strategy made by SMT FX. To learn more, visit their website. Key Features: 1. Fair Value Gap Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps on the 5-minute timeframe. 2. Customizable Trading Sessions: Trade London, New York, or both sessions with adjustable start times. 3. Risk Management: Set risk percentage and choose between equity-based or fixed balance risk calculation. 4. Bias Selection: Manually select bullish or
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
PZ Wolfe Waves MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Precision trading: leverage wolfe waves for accurate signals Wolfe Waves are naturally occurring trading patterns present in all financial markets and represent a fight towards an equilibrium price. These patterns can develop over short and long-term time frames and are one of the most reliable predictive reversal patterns in existence, normally preceding strong and long price movements. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Amazingly
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Info Trader MT5
Kalinka Capital OU
Utilities
We are happy to present you the "Info Trader" information indicator. As we are traders ourselves, we create software that we primarily use in our own trading practices. During intraday multicurrency trading we were constantly in need of a "ready to use" info panel. You have probably noticed that it is necessary to make a decision on taking profit on the account with consideration of profit on multiple instruments. To do this, you need to see the whole picture of each trade in detail. “Info Trade
News Loader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
1 (1)
Utilities
News Loader Pro is a tool that automatically updates every economic news in real time with detailed information from several online data sources. It uses the unique technology to load data with full details from popular Forex websites. An alert will be sent to your mobile/email before an upcoming news release. Moreover, it also marks the news release points on the chart for further review and research. In Forex trading, news is one of the important factors that move the market. Sticking with ne
Half Trend Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
Utilities
A HalfTrend scanner for MT5 (MetaTrader 5) is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify trend reversals and trade opportunities in the market. The HalfTrend indicator itself is based on price movements and a specific algorithm that identifies changes in market direction. Here’s a detailed description of an MT5 HalfTrend scanner: Overview The MT5 HalfTrend scanner is an advanced tool that scans multiple currency pairs or financial instruments for potential trend reversal signals
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Auto Trendline indicator MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
This system is very useful for trading because it solves several classic problems: 1. Objectivity & Precision Benefit: It eliminates the trader's personal bias. Every trader might draw a trendline slightly differently, but this indicator uses a precise mathematical logic (Fractals) to find the pivot points. The resulting lines are objective and consistent every time. 2. ️ Dynamic Updates Benefit: Your chart is always current. As soon as a new pivot is confirmed, the new trendline is drawn au
VM Auto SLTP Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilities
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
KL Effortless Risk Manager for MT5
Krzysztof Lorenc
5 (1)
Utilities
KL Visual Risk Manager Pro – the tool for traders for whom capital preservation is a top priority. Let me present my new revolutionary method of sending orders according to what you see on a chart, which is in full accordance with Risk Management. Sending orders without human errors, using an appropriate currency pair, without gambling a lot size and with SL and TP set on chart according your technical analysis and methodology - all these are made in four mouse clicks and in a matter of seconds.
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Utilities
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
EZ Trends
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
EZ Trends  is a precision trend detection indicator designed to make market structure shifts easier to spot in real time. Using a unique EMA–HMA hybrid band system, it highlights trend direction with adaptive candle coloring, andplots reaction levels at the start of each new trend The result is a practical tool that keeps traders aligned with momentum while filtering out market noise. KEY FEATURES Trend Detection Logic A three-line channel built from the average of an EMA and HMA (midline). Exp
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator for graphical analysis. Marks the main Japanese candlestick patterns on the chart. At the moment, the following set of patterns is available to the trader:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Ha
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Multifunctional Trading Panel All-in-one trading assistant with over 66 professional tools for smart, fast, and precise trading. This advanced trading utility combines risk management, order automation, technical analysis, and portfolio control in one powerful and intuitive dashboard. It helps traders reduce manual work, minimize mistakes, and make more confident trading decisions. Why Traders Choose This Tool Open, manage, and close trades faster — everything from
ReplayStrategy
Rogerio Neri
Utilities
ReplayStrategy EA v12.04 - Professional Trading Panel Overview Manual Trading EA is a comprehensive visual trading assistant for discretionary traders who want enhanced control, automation features, and detailed profit tracking. This EA provides a sophisticated control panel with real-time statistics, intelligent position management, and advanced protection systems. Key Features Complete Information Panel Real-time position tracking (LONG/SHORT/FLAT) Live profit monitoring (open, closed
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows harmonic patterns on the chart without repainting with the minimum possible lag. The search for indicator tops is based on the wave principle of price analysis. Advanced settings allow you to choose parameters for your trading style. At the opening of a candle (bar), when a new pattern is formed, an arrow of the probable direction of the price movement is fixed, which remains unchanged. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butter
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
Buyers of this product also purchase
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilities
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Utilities
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Utilities
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilities
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilities
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilities
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
Utilities
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Utilities
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
Utilities
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
More from author
Supply and demand detector
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Supply & Demand Zone Detector Professional Zone-Based Trading Detector  The Supply & Demand Zone Detector is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key supply and demand zones on your charts. Based on institutional trading concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal areas where price is likely to react. Key Features: Automatic Zone Detection : Sophisticated algorithm scans price action to identify significant supply and demand zo
Trend foreseer
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Indicators
Trend Foreseer : Non-Repainting Trend Prediction System Stop Trading Hindsight. Start Trading Truth. Engineered for Trust, Built for Results: Absolute Integrity: Signals never disappear, providing reliable data for confident decision-making. Layered Confirmation: Superior filtering to isolate high-probability trend initiation and continuation. Alert Ready: Includes native  Popup, Push, and Email Alerts  to ensure you never miss a verified trend opportunity. Trend Foreseer doesn't just show yo
Perfect trend entry zone
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Indicators
PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator with Alert System Product Description: Introducing the PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator – a powerful trading tool that combines sophisticated trend analysis with intelligent alert management. This comprehensive indicator identifies high-probability entry zones while providing customizable price alerts to keep you informed of crucial market movements. Key Features: Advanced Entry Zone Detection: Visual buy/sell circles at optimal entry levels Customizable sensit
Gold market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is Lawrence and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over 6 years and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The MSF has turned out to be a very successful project as it has been crafted to realistic achieve excellent trend forecasting abilities. The tool has bee
AUDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
AUDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting  
AUDJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
AUDNZD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CADCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CADJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CHFJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURAUD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURCNH market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURGBP market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPAUD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCNH market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
Send trading signals to telegram
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
This is an intuitive and powerful utility designed for traders who want to send trading signals directly from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram in real time . With this tool, you can instantly share trade entries, exits, stop loss, take profit, and market updates with your Telegram channel or group — automatically and reliably . There is no complex setup required. Simply attach the tool to your chart , enter your Telegram bot token and chat ID , and you’re ready to start sending signals immediately. Whet
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review