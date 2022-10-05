PRD Long and Short Arbitrage

Strategy description can be seen in the attached video(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzN1fEZmc40).


This hedging strategy strictly follows what is presented in the video.


The strategy works on any pair of forex, crypto, indices and other derivatives.


Through the settings, you can customize the size of lots, add pairs for operation, and profit and loss points.


The distance between sell and buy orders must be configured according to the number of decimal places of the pairs that will be traded.


Example: EURUSD with 5 decimal places: Distance of 4 pips : 0.00040


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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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Market Scanner Based on Didi Index
Cristiano Konrad
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UPDATE NOV 2024!!! This Product is a Market Scanner based on Didi Index Indicator. It's can scan all time frames of Symbols in Market Watch, client can customize according the demand, its can scan a single symbol or more than 100. Manual: Link Driver Link do Manual Video:   LINK The Scanner informs 4 kind of signals, all alerts are providing from Didi Index Indicator: 1 - Didi Index - Alert of Buy : Cross up of "Curta" short moving average 3" with moving average 8; (3x8 = UP) 3 - Didi Inde
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