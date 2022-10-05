PRD Long and Short Arbitrage

Strategy description can be seen in the attached video(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzN1fEZmc40).





This hedging strategy strictly follows what is presented in the video.





The strategy works on any pair of forex, crypto, indices and other derivatives.





Through the settings, you can customize the size of lots, add pairs for operation, and profit and loss points.





The distance between sell and buy orders must be configured according to the number of decimal places of the pairs that will be traded.





Example: EURUSD with 5 decimal places: Distance of 4 pips : 0.00040



