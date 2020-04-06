🏆 Solace Bitcoin

USE THIS EA FOR TRENDING MARKET CONSIDER THIS AS LONG TERM INVESTMENT. DISABLE TRAILING STOP.

FOR CONSOLIDATING MARKET, ENABLE TRAILING STOP.

SET FILE FOR BITCOIN IS ON MY SCREENSHOT FOR BACK TESTING . Set them before testing .

Solace Bitcoin is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor engineered specifically for BTCUSD and other other fast moving cryptocurrencies.

Built on an advanced momentum-recognition engine, it identifies explosive candle movements in real time and immediately responds with intelligent pending orders designed to capture Bitcoin’s sharp reversals, breakouts, and intraday volatility surges.

Fast, adaptive, and secure — Solace Bitcoin thrives during crypto’s unpredictable price swings, news releases, exchange open/close cycles, and high-liquidity windows.

⚙️ Core Trading Logic

✅ Smart Candle Detection Engine

Monitors ultra-volatile crypto candles and filters out noise by analyzing candle size, speed, momentum, and structure — ensuring only true high-energy moves trigger the strategy.

✅ Automatic Pending Order System

Places BUY STOP or SELL STOP orders near key momentum levels, allowing the EA to catch immediate extensions or snap-back reversals typical of Bitcoin’s rapid swings.

✅ Dynamic Pending Order Management

Pending orders automatically trail the market as conditions change, tighten toward price during strong pushes, and self-expire if not triggered within your chosen time window.

✅ Advanced Trailing Stop Mechanism

Secure profits with a customizable trailing stop engine that adjusts dynamically to crypto volatility — ideal for Bitcoin’s sudden spikes and deep pullbacks.

❗ Built-in Safety & Spread Validation

Ensures all trades comply with:

Spread filters

Minimum distance rules

Margin health

Broker constraints

Equity and drawdown protection





💡 Key Features

⚡ Fast Candle Detection: Identifies strong crypto momentum using size & body thresholds
🎯 Smart Pending Orders: Auto-places, trails, and manages pending orders
🔒 Full Safety System: Stop-loss validation, expiry controls, and drawdown protection
🧠 Auto Lot Validation: Ensures broker-compliant crypto lot sizing
🔄 Trailing Stop Engine: Protects profits using advanced trailing logic
📊 Debug Mode: Transparent logs for optimization & fine-tuning
💰 No Martingale / No Grid: Clean, safe, controlled strategy logic

Clean, safe, controlled strategy logic





⚙️ Input Parameters Overview

Candle Detection Settings

Minimum Candle Size

Momentum Body Threshold

Candle Check Period

Spread / Fee Threshold

Order Management

Max Pending Orders

Order Distance

Initial Stop Loss

Trailing Distance & Step

Pending Order Expiry

Risk & Safety

Fixed Lot Size or Risk %

Magic Number

Enable / Disable Trailing Stop

Minimum Profit to Trail

General

Order Comment

Show Debug Information

Setting Recommendation Symbol BTCUSD Timeframe M15 Account Type Hedging or Netting (auto-compatible) Best Sessions 24 hours Minimum Deposit $500-1000+ (with high crypto leverage) Broker Type Swap-free account Recommended Broker Exness Standard account

✔ Works even on small accounts

✔ Plug-and-Play — optimized defaults included

✔ For unusual crypto contract sizes, message me for adjusted settings





No martingale, grid, or averaging.

Built for high-volatility conditions common in crypto.

Always test using Every tick based on real ticks mode.

Verify your broker allows crypto pending stop orders.

Designed for Bitcoin’s unique volatility — fast, responsive, and clean .

Uses intelligent pending order logic optimized for crypto behavior.

Stable performance with strict risk and margin controls.

Fully customizable for aggressive or conservative tactics.

⚠️

Solace Bitcoin delivers an advanced, volatility-adaptive scalping system tailored specifically to BTCUSD’s unpredictable and high-speed price action.

Combining fast candle detection, intelligent order automation, and institutional-grade safety, it gives traders a reliable and powerful tool for capturing Bitcoin’s rapid intraday opportunities.

🚀 Fast. Adaptive. Built for Bitcoin.

⚖️

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Trade responsibly.