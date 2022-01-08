ABS Day Trade EA

ABS Day Trade- Expert Advisor based on Price Action scalping, engulfing and Moving Average patterns. Was originally written for personal use. The EA can trade on all symbols and on all timeframes, ONLY FOR HEDGE accounts. It has flexible settings with which you can achieve good results both along the trend and in the flat.

The main parameters to be set:

Magic number: Magic number for identifying the advisor's trades (any number not equal to the magic number of other advisors)

Magic number for identifying the advisor's trades (any number not equal to the magic number of other advisors) Deviation : Maximum deviation in points

: Maximum deviation in points volume type : Determines the lot size ( LOT_PER_BALANCE or FIXED_LOTS )

: Determines the lot size ( or ) volume risk: if volume type = LOT_PER_BALANCE , sets the lot size according to the formula lot = balance / volume risk

if , sets the lot size according to the formula lot = balance / volume risk volume : if volume type = FIXED_LOTS , sets the lot value = volume

: if , sets the lot value = Stop loss: stop loss level (open price + - Stop loss)

stop loss level (open price + - Stop loss) Take profit : take profit level (open price + - Take profit)

: take profit level (open price + - Take profit) Bar 1 size : the minimum value of the difference between High and Low of the last bar for filtering signals.

: the minimum value of the difference between High and Low of the last bar for filtering signals. Max open position : The maximum number of open positions in total.

: The maximum number of open positions in total. Max sell position : Maximum number of SELL open positions

: Maximum number of SELL open positions Max buy position : Maximum number of open BUY positions

: Maximum number of open BUY positions Close by profit : Closing a position upon reaching a profit in the account currency

: Closing a position upon reaching a profit in the account currency MA average : MA average

: MA average MA shift : MA shift

: MA shift MA method : MA method

: MA method MA price : MA price type

: MA price type Trailing stop on / off : enable disable Trailing stop

: enable disable Trailing stop Trailing Stop (points) : trailing start distance in points.

: trailing start distance in points. Trailing Step (points): stop loss update step

Positions are closed by TP or SL, by Trailing stop, or upon reaching Close by profit

Before operation, it is recommended to optimize the following parameters in the previous month (start-step-stop):

Bar 1 size: 30-30-300 (for TF less than 1H, step = 10 stop = 70)

MA average: 10-30-300

MA shift: 0-30-300

Optimize the rest of the values ​​as you see fit.

*The higher the parameter Bar 1 size the more accurate and the fewer signals.

*It is recommended to use equivalent values Max sell position и Max buy position. If the user is able to determine the general trend of the market movement, the priority can be shifted towards buy or sell.



