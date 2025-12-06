Precision Trading Systems Pro AI

1. Super-short summary of the EA

Name idea: Precision Trading Systems Pro AI (PTS Pro AI+DNN)

Your EA is basically a 3-layer decision engine:

  1. Classic strategy core

    • Trend with 3 EMAs (fast/medium/slow)

    • Filters: ADX (regime strength), RSI, optional Stochastic, Bollinger Bands

    • ATR-based volatility filter so it avoids crazy spikes.

  2. Deep Neural Network (self-learning)

    • 3 hidden layers with LeakyReLU + Dropout + BatchNorm + Adam + L2 decay

    • Uses 12 smart features: MA spreads, RSI level & momentum, ATR/volatility, price momentum, body/range ratio, trend consistency, etc.

    • Trains online on closed candles: if price moved up/down from previous bar, that becomes the label.

    • Tracks training stats: samples and accuracy, shown on the dashboard.

  3. External AI brain (optional)

    • Can call ChatGPT / Claude / Gemini / or all 3 (voting) via WebRequest.

    • Sends a compact snapshot: trend, RSI, ADX, ATR, BB position, spread, price.

    • Expects answer like:
      ACTION: BUY/SELL/HOLD, CONFIDENCE: 0–100%, REASON: ...

    • If confidence ≥ threshold:

      • Either bypasses filters and trusts AI

      • Or requires AI + your normal filters to agree before trading.

Trade & risk engine:

  • SL/TP based on pips + ATR × multiplier + RewardRatio.

  • Lot size based on % risk, scaled down when volatility is high and when multiple trades are already open.

  • Breakeven + profit lock + adaptive trailing stop (with ATR or fixed pips).

  • Partial TP at multiple pip-milestones (e.g. 30/60 pips → close 30%/50% volume).

  • Daily loss limit: if equity drops by X% vs start of day, EA stops trading.

Dashboard:

  • Shows trend, price, spread, volatility (ATR), AI status, AI last signal, NN samples & accuracy, open trades, today’s P/L, and EA status (“ACTIVE / MAX TRADES / LIMIT HIT”) directly on chart.

