Precision Trading Systems Pro AI
- Experts
- Steffen Schmidt
- Version: 1.0
10 Frist copies are free! Lunch offer!
1. Super-short summary of the EA
Name idea: Precision Trading Systems Pro AI (PTS Pro AI+DNN)
Your EA is basically a 3-layer decision engine:
-
Classic strategy core
-
Trend with 3 EMAs (fast/medium/slow)
-
Filters: ADX (regime strength), RSI, optional Stochastic, Bollinger Bands
-
ATR-based volatility filter so it avoids crazy spikes.
-
-
Deep Neural Network (self-learning)
-
3 hidden layers with LeakyReLU + Dropout + BatchNorm + Adam + L2 decay
-
Uses 12 smart features: MA spreads, RSI level & momentum, ATR/volatility, price momentum, body/range ratio, trend consistency, etc.
-
Trains online on closed candles: if price moved up/down from previous bar, that becomes the label.
-
Tracks training stats: samples and accuracy, shown on the dashboard.
-
-
External AI brain (optional)
-
Can call ChatGPT / Claude / Gemini / or all 3 (voting) via WebRequest.
-
Sends a compact snapshot: trend, RSI, ADX, ATR, BB position, spread, price.
-
Expects answer like:
ACTION: BUY/SELL/HOLD, CONFIDENCE: 0–100%, REASON: ...
-
If confidence ≥ threshold:
-
Either bypasses filters and trusts AI
-
Or requires AI + your normal filters to agree before trading.
-
-
Trade & risk engine:
-
SL/TP based on pips + ATR × multiplier + RewardRatio.
-
Lot size based on % risk, scaled down when volatility is high and when multiple trades are already open.
-
Breakeven + profit lock + adaptive trailing stop (with ATR or fixed pips).
-
Partial TP at multiple pip-milestones (e.g. 30/60 pips → close 30%/50% volume).
-
Daily loss limit: if equity drops by X% vs start of day, EA stops trading.
Dashboard:
-
Shows trend, price, spread, volatility (ATR), AI status, AI last signal, NN samples & accuracy, open trades, today’s P/L, and EA status (“ACTIVE / MAX TRADES / LIMIT HIT”) directly on chart.