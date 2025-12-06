RazorQuant AI

RAZORQUANT AI v3.4 (MT5 EA) 

  • Purpose: Automated trading EA that combines classic technical filters with machine-learning signals and optional external AI (LLM) advice to decide BUY/SELL/HOLD and manage trades.

  • Core trading + risk rules:

    • Runs on a chosen timeframe (default M1), with MagicNumber, max trades per symbol/day, minimum minutes between trades, max spread, and daily loss limit (% of balance).

    • Position sizing supports fixed lot or risk-%.

  • Technical filters (rule-based):

    • Trend/MA structure (Fast/Med/Slow + optional EMA200), optional MTF filter.

    • Confirmation indicators: ADX regime, RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ATR volatility filter.

    • “Agreement mode” can require a minimum number of filters to pass before trading.

  • ML inside the EA (primary intelligence):

    • A Quantum-Inspired DNN (complex-valued style weights, residual connections, attention, dropout, batch norm).

    • Includes training on historical bars, continuous retraining, Adam optimizer, gradient clipping, feature normalization, and uncertainty estimation.

    • Uses experience replay (optionally prioritized) and ensemble learning (multiple differently-seeded models) to reduce overfitting and estimate confidence.

  • Optional ONNX model (secondary ML path):

    • Can load an external .onnx model from MQL5/Files , normalize inputs (via optional _norm.csv ), run inference, then convert outputs into BUY/SELL/HOLD probabilities using thresholds.

  • External AI integration (optional):

    • Can call ChatGPT / Claude / Gemini / DeepSeek via WebRequest using your API keys.

    • Supports single provider or multi-AI voting/consensus, with cooldown, confidence threshold, and optional “require agreement.”

    • Can also use AI to suggest SL/TP adjustments for open positions at intervals.

  • Trade management:

    • Multiple trailing modes (fixed / ATR / breakeven+ / adaptive), plus aggressive trailing + “lock profit immediately.”

    • Partial take-profits via milestone levels and percentages.

    • Safety checks include minimum stop distance based on broker stop/freeze levels (with safety margin).

  • UI/ops:

    • Includes an on-chart dashboard and extensive debug logging toggles.


    Sentiment Indicator
    Steffen Schmidt
    指标
    Indicator logic (quick summary) Retail sentiment input : You type in current   retail long %   from MyFxBook/FXSSI/etc. If > 60% long →   contrarian bearish If < 40% long →   contrarian bullish Else → neutral Trend bias : EMA(50) vs EMA(200) → primary trend MACD(6,13,5) direction as confirmation Volatility bias : ATR(14) vs ATR(50) → expansion ratio Too low/too high volatility → “AVOID” Session bias : Time-based classification (server time): Asia, London, New York Just a label + “quality fact
    Precision Candlestick Analyzer PinBar
    Steffen Schmidt
    指标
    Indicator logic (quick summary) Core job: Scans every candle for   high-probability reversal and continuation patterns , with a special focus on   pin bars , and then rates each setup with a   0–100 confidence score . Patterns it recognizes Bullish & bearish   Pin Bars   (with tail/body/position checks + S/R proximity) Hammer / Hanging Man Engulfing   (bullish & bearish) Doji   (trend-reversal flavored) Morning Star / Evening Star Optional   breakout   module (Donchian-style highs/lows + vol
    patrickdrew
    2857
    patrickdrew 2025.12.17 08:02 
     

    Igor Tonov
    299
    Igor Tonov 2025.12.16 06:48 
     

