Cyber Pulse

4.39
  • Experts
  • Marco Brugali
    Marco Brugali

    Marco Brugali

    4.2 (20)
    Hello MQL5 community!
    I'm a young and passionate mobile app developer with a keen interest in trading.
    I've completed various courses to enhance my skills, and currently, I'm actively engaged in trading with multiple Proprietary Trading Firms.
    2 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 10 February 2024
Cyber Pulse

Cyber Pulse is an innovative automated trading bot designed to operate efficiently on the GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY markets. This bot executes an average of 3-5 trades per week, employing a clever combination of machine learning algorithms and price action strategies to deliver an excellent trading experience.

Performance and Reliability:
  • Market Versatility: Cyber Pulse is optimized for a wide range of assets, including currency and precious metals markets, ensuring flexibility and earning opportunities.
  • Controlled Drawdown: With a focus on risk management, Cyber Pulse maintains a very low drawdown, ensuring capital preservation and top-tier risk management.
  • 3-Year Backtest: Through a rigorous three-year backtesting process, the bot has demonstrated excellent levels of robustness and reliability, achieving impressive and sustained gains over time.
  • Profit Factor: With a profit factor ranging between 1.5 and 3, Cyber Pulse stands out for its efficiency and consistency in earnings, effectively adapting to market dynamics.
Technology and Strategy:
  • Artificial Intelligence and Technical Analysis: The innovative integration of artificial intelligence algorithms with advanced technical analysis techniques allows Cyber Pulse to proactively anticipate and exploit market opportunities.
  • Safety and Sustainability: Cyber Pulse is designed to operate without the use of high-risk strategies such as Martingale or grid systems, laying the foundation for sustainable and long-term capital growth.
Balance Chart:

The constant growth of the balance, graphically documented in the description, attests to the bot's solidity and effectiveness over time, reflecting an exceptionally effective capital management.

Prop Trading Compatibility:

Designed to satisfy even the most demanding traders, Cyber Pulse perfectly adapts to Prop Trading platforms, offering a unique opportunity to enhance professional trading strategies.

Cyber Pulse represents the ideal solution for traders looking for an advanced, adaptive automated trading system capable of successfully navigating the volatility of currency and precious metals markets. Its advanced technology and impressive performance make it a valuable addition to any trading portfolio.

Reviews 31
Say Toon Sebastian Foo
233
Say Toon Sebastian Foo 2026.07.14 03:52 
 

Good live result in demo

Zetinhas
22
Zetinhas 2026.02.23 15:42 
 

It's going very well, I hope to maintain this result into 2026, I'll leave it running all year.

David Howard
108
David Howard 2026.02.01 12:36 
 

Great EA works really well with out hardly any changes to the settings thanks to the Author for this great EA

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Quantum Dow Jones Quantum Dow Jones Settings Symbol: US30 Timeframe: 5M Lots: Lots Average Trade Profit Maximum Drawdown (MAX DD) Net Profit in 2 Years 0.01 $0.20 $2.76 $240 0.10 $2.00 $27.6 $2,400 1.00 $20.0 $276 $24,000 10.0 $200 $2,760 $240,000 Overview The Quantum Dow Jones is a sophisticated automated trading tool, specifically designed to operate on the Dow Jones. With an average frequency of 45-50 trades a week, this bot combines advanced machine learning algorithms with price action tec
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Say Toon Sebastian Foo
233
Say Toon Sebastian Foo 2026.07.14 03:52 
 

Good live result in demo

5042518183
14
5042518183 2026.02.25 16:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zetinhas
22
Zetinhas 2026.02.23 15:42 
 

It's going very well, I hope to maintain this result into 2026, I'll leave it running all year.

David Howard
108
David Howard 2026.02.01 12:36 
 

Great EA works really well with out hardly any changes to the settings thanks to the Author for this great EA

Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.04 02:13 
 

CyberPulse gives me daily steady profit .I made some own sets for 2 currencypairs. Simple and effective. Appreciate the developer’s effort!

[Deleted] 2025.11.03 03:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

shogun1543
511
shogun1543 2025.11.02 01:16 
 

Good!

Alex
40
Alex 2025.09.07 13:48 
 

Excellent EA. Very efficient in work and in optimization.

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:40 
 

great product

mumeeza98
288
mumeeza98 2025.05.05 06:08 
 

Excellent

[Deleted] 2025.05.03 01:37 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.04.25 02:57 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.03.27 04:12 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.02.24 03:46 
 

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Esmail Mohammed A Mobaraki
191
Esmail Mohammed A Mobaraki 2025.02.07 18:23 
 

👍

Phantom Trading Inc.
17196
Nithin Elbin 2024.12.17 02:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Trendtrader2015
470
Trendtrader2015 2024.10.12 21:48 
 

Very bad-Huge losses

jean jacques Hebert
29
jean jacques Hebert 2024.09.11 14:49 
 

BRAVO IL FONCTIONNE TRES BIEN MERCI EN UNE NUIT PLUS DE 330€

Anderson Rodrigues
18
Anderson Rodrigues 2024.09.01 04:07 
 

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