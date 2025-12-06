RazorQuant AI
- Experts
- Steffen Schmidt
- 버전: 3.6
- 업데이트됨: 30 12월 2025
- 활성화: 20
RAZORQUANT AI v3.6 (MT5 EA)
-
Purpose: Automated trading EA that combines classic technical filters with machine-learning signals and optional external AI (LLM) advice to decide BUY/SELL/HOLD and manage trades.
-
Core trading + risk rules:
-
Runs on a chosen timeframe (default M1), with MagicNumber, max trades per symbol/day, minimum minutes between trades, max spread, and daily loss limit (% of balance).
-
Position sizing supports fixed lot or risk-%.
-
-
Technical filters (rule-based):
-
Trend/MA structure (Fast/Med/Slow + optional EMA200), optional MTF filter.
-
Confirmation indicators: ADX regime, RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ATR volatility filter.
-
“Agreement mode” can require a minimum number of filters to pass before trading.
-
-
ML inside the EA (primary intelligence):
-
A Quantum-Inspired DNN (complex-valued style weights, residual connections, attention, dropout, batch norm).
-
Includes training on historical bars, continuous retraining, Adam optimizer, gradient clipping, feature normalization, and uncertainty estimation.
-
Uses experience replay (optionally prioritized) and ensemble learning (multiple differently-seeded models) to reduce overfitting and estimate confidence.
-
-
Optional ONNX model (secondary ML path):
-
Can load an external .onnx model from MQL5/Files , normalize inputs (via optional _norm.csv ), run inference, then convert outputs into BUY/SELL/HOLD probabilities using thresholds.
-
-
External AI integration (optional):
-
Can call ChatGPT / Claude / Gemini / DeepSeek / Grok via WebRequest using your API keys.
-
Supports single provider or multi-AI voting/consensus, with cooldown, confidence threshold, and optional “require agreement.”
-
Can also use AI to suggest SL/TP adjustments for open positions at intervals.
-
-
Trade management:
-
Multiple trailing modes (fixed / ATR / breakeven+ / adaptive), plus aggressive trailing + “lock profit immediately.”
-
Partial take-profits via milestone levels and percentages.
-
Safety checks include minimum stop distance based on broker stop/freeze levels (with safety margin).
-
-
UI/ops:
-
Includes an on-chart dashboard and extensive debug logging toggles.
-
사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다