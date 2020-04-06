BigMove Catcher Pro mq5
- エキスパート
- Samson Adekunle Okunola
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 10
BigMove Catcher PRO MQ5 は、シンプルながらPowerfulなトレンドベースのアルゴリズムで、XAUUSDの大きな継続的な动きを取えるために为られています.
Every day wins つことを Eye refers to すのではなく, このEA は上 上タイムフレームのstructural に Along った大きな动き をCATCH えることにfocus をwhen てています— これはbetween weeks, あるいはnumかbetween months, the mouth seat, the possibility of growth, のある动きです.
システムはトップダウンのクリーントレンドアプローチを use します:
full month → full week → The direction of the day is confirmed,
and the time is enough (1H) to wait for the day , and the ratio is 1:8.
The loss of the small one is the first one.
1 time of the strong movement of the strong movement of the movement.
🔹 ロジックの士组み
1️⃣ The integrated EA of the full moon
uses the long-term advantageous direction of the full moon.
これがすべての丨の真恨なります。
2️⃣ Zhouzu でのconfirmation
The structure of the time is confirmed, and the liquidity of the flow is confirmed.
3️⃣ Nizu no direction confirmation
The day is full of short-term inspections and inspections, and the integrity of the large structures is ensured.
4️⃣ 1 time is sufficient
High-ranking タイムフレームのトレンドがすべてintegrationすると:
✔ クリーンなプルバックをwait✔
Market structureをconfirmation✔
1Hで5 SMAと10 SMAのクロスを
Use✔ Confirm the direction of the grid and the direction
すべてのconditionsが揃うと, EAは 1-turn no precise introduction を开きます:
-
マーチンゲールなし
-
グリッドなし
-
ポジションなし
-
Two heavy エントリーなし
5️⃣ The ratio of リスク/リワード
is 1:8 each, and the reward ratio of 1:8 is the な継続's な动きいます.
これにより：
-
small さくcontrol されたloss
-
The big one means the profit
This is the core of our long-term consistency.
⚠️ Attention now
このEAは The following is a request for めるトレーダー to けではありません :
❌ 100% winning rate
❌ Daily profit guaranteed
❌ Rapid doubling of the mouth seat
In the case of receiving the goods, the use of the material is suitableるかもしれません—た
だし, それらはusually, the mouth seat is total loss and the end is わります.
しかし、ギャンブルではなく、トレンドロジックに记づいた よ りクリーンでSafety, プロフェッショナルな method を好むoccasion, BigMove Catcher PRO はまさにあなたのためにDesignされています.
これは directional トレンドシステム です.
Negative け る take lead も発生 し ま す.
Negative け る week も rise こ り got ま す.
しかし, 大きな动きが来たとき— そして必ず来ます—
すべてをカバーし, 口区を进出させます.
🔧 Recommended settings
-
シンボル: XAUUSD
-
エントリータイムフレーム: 1H
-
トレンドフィルター: lunar foot→ weekly foot→ daily foot
-
Minimum residual height:
-
$500 (per person seat)
-
$5,000（プロップファーム）
-
-
Frozen: 0.1%, maximum 0.5% increase is possible for the derailleur
-
リスク: Automatic adjustment
-
セットアップ: プラグ&プレイ— Special なファイルは Don’t
📘 EAパラメータ& Settings (MQ5 version)
🟦 1. リスク Management
-
LOT_1__Risk_percentage_acc
単一エントリーのリスク合をDefinitionします.
Main トレンドのバイアスにautomatic に従います.
🟦 2. ストップロス settings
-
SL_1: 単一エントリーのストップロスサイズ（ポイント/ピップス）
🟦 3. Accurate settings
-
TP_1: RICHELベル (ポイント/ピップス, about 1:8 R: Rにadjusted 済み)
🟦 4. トレーリングストップのStart
-
pips_away_from_open_price: トレーリングストップをStart the minimum profit distance
Initial benefits are guaranteed and the usage is reduced
🟦 5. トレンドdirectional フィルター
-
TREND_FILTER_1: The overall direction of the market is the main direction of the market.
-
TREND_FILTER_2: 価格の流れをconfirmationしてErrorシグナルをreduceらす二フィルター
🟦 6. エントリー実行フィルター
-
EXECUTE_1: 1Hチャートで5 SMAが10 SMAをクロスしたときのエントリーロジック
High-ranking タイムフレームのトレンドがすべてintegrationしているoccasionにのみ発动
📌 バックテストAttention
The result of the correct result is the correct result. It must be the correct result for the past year.
The current market trends of gold and silver are frequently reflected in the current market trends.