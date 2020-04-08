Smart Sessions OHLC

OHLC & Smart Sessions

"Professional Market Structure Tool: Combine Daily OHLC Levels with Real-Time Session Analysis"

DESCRIPTION
Professional trading indicator that combines Previous Day OHLC analysis with intelligent trading session tracking. Identifies key market structure levels, session highs/lows, and provides multi-channel alerts for precise trading decisions.

 FULL DESCRIPTION

 🚀 TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE ANALYSIS

Are you tired of manually drawing daily levels? Missing key session breakouts? Trading without clear market structure? This professional indicator solves all these problems by combining TWO powerful trading tools in ONE:

1. **PREVIOUS DAY OHLC ANALYSIS** - Key daily levels that institutions watch
2. **SMART SESSION TRACKING** - Real-time session high/low with DST awareness

### ✨ WHY THIS INDICATOR IS DIFFERENT

✅ **ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION** - No need for multiple indicators
✅ **NO REPAINTING** - Historical levels are fixed, live sessions update in real-time
✅ **MULTI-TIMEFRAME** - Works on ALL timeframes for OHLC, M1/M3/M5 for sessions
✅ **PROFESSIONAL VISUALS** - Clean, non-cluttered display with intelligent label stacking
✅ **SMART ALERTS** - Sound, push notifications, and email alerts with cooldown control

### 📊 KEY FEATURES

#### OHLC & MARKET STRUCTURE
• **Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL)** - Key breakout levels
• **Previous Open/Close** - Session reference points
• **Fibonacci Midpoints** - 50% & 61.8% retracement levels
• **Multi-Candle Analysis** - Analyze 1-100 previous candles
• **Customizable Colors** - Each level with unique colors

#### SMART SESSION DETECTION
• **4 Major Sessions** - Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York
• **Automatic DST Adjustment** - Correct timezone handling
• **Broker Time Sync** - Configurable server offset
• **Live Session Tracking** - Real-time high/low during active sessions
• **Session Selection** - Show all or focus on specific sessions

#### ALERT SYSTEM
• **Multi-Channel Alerts** - Sound, Push, Email
• **Configurable Tolerance** - Precise trigger points
• **Cooldown Control** - Prevent alert fatigue (5-60 minutes)
• **All Levels Alertable** - Every OHLC and midpoint

#### VISUAL EXCELLENCE
• **Clean Layout** - Intelligent label stacking prevents overlap
• **Professional Lines** - Dashed session, solid OHLC
• **Right-Extended** - Future visibility
• **Minimal Clutter** - Smart design philosophy

### 🎯 WHO NEEDS THIS INDICATOR?

#### PERFECT FOR:
• **Day Traders** - Identify intraday key levels
• **Swing Traders** - Understand daily market structure
• **Session Traders** - Capitalize on London/NY overlaps
• **Price Action Traders** - Clear S/R levels
• **Beginners** - Easy market context
• **Professionals** - Advanced session analysis

#### TRADING STYLES SUPPORTED:
• **Breakout Trading** - Trade PDH/PDL breaks
• **Range Trading** - Trade between session extremes
• **Session Trading** - Volatility-based strategies
• **News Trading** - Key levels around events

### ⚙️ EASY SETUP (3 MINUTES)

1. Attach indicator to any chart
2. Enable desired OHLC levels (PDH/PDL recommended)
3. Set session colors to preference
4. Configure alerts if needed
5. Start trading with clarity!

### 📚 INCLUDED EDUCATIONAL MATERIAL

#### TRADING STRATEGIES:
1. **London Breakout Strategy** - Enter on London session breaks
2. **PDH/PDL Rejection** - Fade moves at key daily levels
3. **Session Overlap** - Trade London-NY overlap moves

#### MARKET CONTEXT UNDERSTANDING:
• Asian Session → Sets up London direction
• London Session → Establishes daily bias
• NY Session → Confirms or reverses trend
• PDH/PDL → Institutional order levels

### 🔒 QUALITY ASSURANCE

#### RIGOROUS TESTING:
• 6+ months forward testing
• 20+ currency pairs
• All market conditions
• Multiple broker feeds
• High volatility stress tests

#### NO REPAINTING GUARANTEE:
• Historical levels fixed after candle close
• Session lines update real-time only
• Transparent calculations
• No misleading signals

### 📱 COMPATIBILITY

#### PLATFORM:
• MetaTrader 5 (Full & Mobile)
• All symbols: Forex, Indices, Commodities
• Timeframes: ALL for OHLC, M1/M3/M5 for sessions

#### PERFORMANCE:
• Lightweight - Minimal CPU usage
• Stable - No lagging or freezing
• Reliable - Comprehensive error handling

### 💼 PROFESSIONAL APPLICATIONS

#### FOR FUND MANAGERS:
• Monitor multiple pairs simultaneously
• Identify institutional levels
• Session liquidity analysis

#### FOR RETAIL TRADERS:
• Clear levels without analysis paralysis
• Alert when key levels hit
• Understand price reactions

#### FOR EDUCATORS:
• Perfect teaching tool for market structure
• Visual session analysis
• Price action demonstrations

### 🆓 LIFETIME UPDATES & SUPPORT

#### UPDATES:
• Free lifetime updates
• New feature considerations
• Bug fixes within 24 hours

#### SUPPORT:
• Email support (24-48 hour response)
• Free setup assistance
• Basic strategy guidance

### 💰 EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

#### WHAT YOU GET:
• Indicator License (unlimited accounts)
• Trading Strategies PDF
• Setup Video Tutorials

• Lifetime Updates • Priority Support

"Finally an indicator that shows REAL session levels, not just lines on a chart. The DST adjustment works perfectly!" - James P., Professional Trader

"The alert system has saved me from missing key levels multiple times. Worth every penny!" - Sarah L., Swing Trader

"As an educator, this is my go-to tool for teaching market structure. Students understand sessions immediately." - Michael T., Trading Coach


### 🎯 FINAL MESSAGE

This isn't just another indicator—it's a COMPLETE MARKET ANALYSIS SYSTEM. By combining proven OHLC analysis with smart session tracking, you get a tool that:

1. **SAVES TIME** - No more manual level drawing
2. **IMPROVES ACCURACY** - Clear, tested levels
3. **ENHANCES DISCIPLINE** - Trade at key levels only
4. **PROVIDES CONTEXT** - Understand WHY price moves

### DON'T TRADE BLIND. TRADE WITH INSTITUTIONAL-LEVEL INSIGHT.
*Note: Trading involves risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This tool is for analytical purposes and should be used as part of a comprehensive trading plan.*
