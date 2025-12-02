Smart Sessions OHLC

OHLC & Smart Sessions

"Professional Market Structure Tool: Combine Daily OHLC Levels with Real-Time Session Analysis"

DESCRIPTION
Professional trading indicator that combines Previous Day OHLC analysis with intelligent trading session tracking. Identifies key market structure levels, session highs/lows, and provides multi-channel alerts for precise trading decisions.

 FULL DESCRIPTION

 🚀 TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE ANALYSIS

Are you tired of manually drawing daily levels? Missing key session breakouts? Trading without clear market structure? This professional indicator solves all these problems by combining TWO powerful trading tools in ONE:

1. **PREVIOUS DAY OHLC ANALYSIS** - Key daily levels that institutions watch
2. **SMART SESSION TRACKING** - Real-time session high/low with DST awareness

### ✨ WHY THIS INDICATOR IS DIFFERENT

✅ **ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION** - No need for multiple indicators
✅ **NO REPAINTING** - Historical levels are fixed, live sessions update in real-time
✅ **MULTI-TIMEFRAME** - Works on ALL timeframes for OHLC, M1/M3/M5 for sessions
✅ **PROFESSIONAL VISUALS** - Clean, non-cluttered display with intelligent label stacking
✅ **SMART ALERTS** - Sound, push notifications, and email alerts with cooldown control

### 📊 KEY FEATURES

#### OHLC & MARKET STRUCTURE
• **Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL)** - Key breakout levels
• **Previous Open/Close** - Session reference points
• **Fibonacci Midpoints** - 50% & 61.8% retracement levels
• **Multi-Candle Analysis** - Analyze 1-100 previous candles
• **Customizable Colors** - Each level with unique colors

#### SMART SESSION DETECTION
• **4 Major Sessions** - Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York
• **Automatic DST Adjustment** - Correct timezone handling
• **Broker Time Sync** - Configurable server offset
• **Live Session Tracking** - Real-time high/low during active sessions
• **Session Selection** - Show all or focus on specific sessions

#### ALERT SYSTEM
• **Multi-Channel Alerts** - Sound, Push, Email
• **Configurable Tolerance** - Precise trigger points
• **Cooldown Control** - Prevent alert fatigue (5-60 minutes)
• **All Levels Alertable** - Every OHLC and midpoint

#### VISUAL EXCELLENCE
• **Clean Layout** - Intelligent label stacking prevents overlap
• **Professional Lines** - Dashed session, solid OHLC
• **Right-Extended** - Future visibility
• **Minimal Clutter** - Smart design philosophy

### 🎯 WHO NEEDS THIS INDICATOR?

#### PERFECT FOR:
• **Day Traders** - Identify intraday key levels
• **Swing Traders** - Understand daily market structure
• **Session Traders** - Capitalize on London/NY overlaps
• **Price Action Traders** - Clear S/R levels
• **Beginners** - Easy market context
• **Professionals** - Advanced session analysis

#### TRADING STYLES SUPPORTED:
• **Breakout Trading** - Trade PDH/PDL breaks
• **Range Trading** - Trade between session extremes
• **Session Trading** - Volatility-based strategies
• **News Trading** - Key levels around events

### ⚙️ EASY SETUP (3 MINUTES)

1. Attach indicator to any chart
2. Enable desired OHLC levels (PDH/PDL recommended)
3. Set session colors to preference
4. Configure alerts if needed
5. Start trading with clarity!

### 📚 INCLUDED EDUCATIONAL MATERIAL

#### TRADING STRATEGIES:
1. **London Breakout Strategy** - Enter on London session breaks
2. **PDH/PDL Rejection** - Fade moves at key daily levels
3. **Session Overlap** - Trade London-NY overlap moves

#### MARKET CONTEXT UNDERSTANDING:
• Asian Session → Sets up London direction
• London Session → Establishes daily bias
• NY Session → Confirms or reverses trend
• PDH/PDL → Institutional order levels

### 🔒 QUALITY ASSURANCE

#### RIGOROUS TESTING:
• 6+ months forward testing
• 20+ currency pairs
• All market conditions
• Multiple broker feeds
• High volatility stress tests

#### NO REPAINTING GUARANTEE:
• Historical levels fixed after candle close
• Session lines update real-time only
• Transparent calculations
• No misleading signals

### 📱 COMPATIBILITY

#### PLATFORM:
• MetaTrader 5 (Full & Mobile)
• All symbols: Forex, Indices, Commodities
• Timeframes: ALL for OHLC, M1/M3/M5 for sessions

#### PERFORMANCE:
• Lightweight - Minimal CPU usage
• Stable - No lagging or freezing
• Reliable - Comprehensive error handling

### 💼 PROFESSIONAL APPLICATIONS

#### FOR FUND MANAGERS:
• Monitor multiple pairs simultaneously
• Identify institutional levels
• Session liquidity analysis

#### FOR RETAIL TRADERS:
• Clear levels without analysis paralysis
• Alert when key levels hit
• Understand price reactions

#### FOR EDUCATORS:
• Perfect teaching tool for market structure
• Visual session analysis
• Price action demonstrations

### 🆓 LIFETIME UPDATES & SUPPORT

#### UPDATES:
• Free lifetime updates
• New feature considerations
• Bug fixes within 24 hours

#### SUPPORT:
• Email support (24-48 hour response)
• Free setup assistance
• Basic strategy guidance

### 💰 EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

#### WHAT YOU GET:
• Indicator License (unlimited accounts)
• Trading Strategies PDF
• Setup Video Tutorials

• Lifetime Updates • Priority Support

"Finally an indicator that shows REAL session levels, not just lines on a chart. The DST adjustment works perfectly!" - James P., Professional Trader

"The alert system has saved me from missing key levels multiple times. Worth every penny!" - Sarah L., Swing Trader

"As an educator, this is my go-to tool for teaching market structure. Students understand sessions immediately." - Michael T., Trading Coach


### 🎯 FINAL MESSAGE

This isn't just another indicator—it's a COMPLETE MARKET ANALYSIS SYSTEM. By combining proven OHLC analysis with smart session tracking, you get a tool that:

1. **SAVES TIME** - No more manual level drawing
2. **IMPROVES ACCURACY** - Clear, tested levels
3. **ENHANCES DISCIPLINE** - Trade at key levels only
4. **PROVIDES CONTEXT** - Understand WHY price moves

### DON'T TRADE BLIND. TRADE WITH INSTITUTIONAL-LEVEL INSIGHT.
*Note: Trading involves risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This tool is for analytical purposes and should be used as part of a comprehensive trading plan.*
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
지표
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
지표
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
Pips On Candles
Giuseppe Nittoli
지표
Pips on Candles shows the number of pips involved in each candle on the chart. It is possible to set 3 different ranges for counting on each single candle via the RangeType parameter: With "HighLow" you count the pips present between the minimum and the maximum. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart. With "OpenClose" you count the pips present between the opening and closing price of the candle. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart. With "HighDistAndLowDist"
Japanese Candlestick Indicator
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
지표
Simple Japanese candlestick indicator Contains 3 patterns: - bearish engulfing - bullish engulfing - doji Only contains these 3 because after rigorous testing and trading (data) these seem to be the most efficient. Also contains: - alerts if enabled  When japanese candlestick is detected it is colored with relevant color depending on bias, and also shows label next to it. Labels: - BEG = Bearish engulfing - BE = Bullish engulfing - DO = Doji
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
지표
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
지표
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
KT Asian Breakout Indicator MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
지표
KT Asian Breakout 지표는 아시아 세션의 중요한 부분을 분석하여 가격 돌파 방향에 따라 매수 및 매도 신호를 생성합니다. 가격이 세션 최고점을 돌파하면 매수 신호가 발생하며, 가격이 세션 최저점을 돌파하면 매도 신호가 발생합니다. 유의 사항 세션 박스의 높이가 너무 넓다면, 대부분의 가격 움직임이 이미 세션 내에서 발생했기 때문에 새로운 거래를 피하는 것이 좋습니다. 돌파 캔들이 너무 크면, 가격이 신호 방향으로 계속 진행하기 전에 일시적인 되돌림이 발생할 가능성이 높습니다. 기능 매수/매도 신호에 스톱로스 및 목표 이익 수준이 포함됩니다. KT Asian Breakout 지표는 첫 번째, 두 번째 또는 세 번째 목표 이익을 기준으로 성과를 지속적으로 확인합니다. 승/패 신호 수, 성공률, 신호당 평균 핍스와 같은 세 가지 주요 성과 지표를 표시합니다. 돌파 캔들이 너무 크면 차트에 경고 메시지가 표시됩니다. 추천 설정 시간 프레임: 15분. 통화쌍: 모든 JPY
Volume by price
Zhongquan Liang
지표
Volume plays a crucial role in trading, serving as a key indicator of market activity and investor sentiment. Here are some important roles of volume in trading: Confirming trends: Dow Theory emphasizes the importance of volume in determining market trends. Larger volume usually indicates greater disagreement between bulls and bears, while smaller volume may indicate higher market agreement with the current price. Capturing institutional moves: By analyzing volume over a period of time, one ca
Candle Close Timer Matrix
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
지표
Candle Close Timer Matrix – MT5 Candle Countdown Indicator Candle Close Timer Matrix is a lightweight and powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) candle countdown indicator that shows exactly how many minutes and seconds are left before the current candle closes on any symbol and any timeframe. Live Signals & Products Whether you are a scalper , intraday trader or swing trader , knowing the exact candle close time helps you: Time your entries on candle close Avoid impulsive mid-candle decisions Sync your tr
FREE
Volatix Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
4.75 (4)
Experts
볼라틱스 AI (Volatix AI): 제품 설명 XAUUSD M5 차트를 위해 설계된 궁극의 스캘핑 솔루션, **볼라틱스 AI(Volatix AI)**로 금의 폭발적인 변동성을 제어하십시오. 급격한 가격 변동과 높은 변동성 상황에서 멈춰버리는 EA(엑스퍼트 어드바이저)에 지치셨나요? 저희의 혁신적인 시스템은 시장 변동성을 귀하의 가장 큰 장점으로 바꾸기 위해 정교한 뉴럴 네트워크를 사용하여 혼돈 속에서 성공하도록 구축되었습니다. 볼라틱스 AI의 핵심에는 OpenAI 및 Google Gemini 와의 직접적인 통합으로 강화된 고급 뉴럴 네트워크가 있습니다. 이 듀얼 AI 코어는 M5의 가격 움직임을 지속적으로 분석하여 높은 확률의 스캘핑 기회를 식별합니다. 하지만 여기서 그치지 않습니다. 실행하기 전에, 속보 뉴스 및 시장 심리를 바탕으로 맥락적 검증을 위해 대규모 언어 모델에 자문하여, 타의 추종을 불허하는 예측 우위를 제공합니다. 이것은 단순한 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 지능형
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
지표
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
지표
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
Moving VVC mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
지표
The   Visual Volatility Clustering   indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configure
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
지표
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Institutional Order Block Pro
Clever Emoghene
지표
Institutional Order Block Pro Institutional Order Block Pro is an indicator designed to automatically detect and display order blocks on the chart. It provides traders with clear visualization of both bullish and bearish blocks, helping to identify areas of potential market interest. Features: Automatic detection of bullish and bearish order blocks. Zone highlighting with non-repainting signals. Works across multiple timeframes and instruments. Plug and play no complicated setup required. Use Ca
TD Sequential Scannerr
George Njau Ngugi
지표
This new version includes all MT5 timeframes (M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 & MN1). The TD count for each timeframe is displayed on the top left corner. You don't need to do analysis anymore, as the scanner does all the analysis and updates every 1 second, allowing users to see real-time data for informed decision-making. Alerts are set on by default (can be turned off), which notifies users at the completion of every TD9. If you need a sca
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
지표
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
지표
개요 이 지표는 클래식 돈치안 채널(Donchian Channel) 의 향상된 버전으로, 실전 트레이딩을 위한 다양한 기능이 추가되었습니다. 표준 세 개의 선(상단, 하단, 중앙선) 외에도 브레이크아웃 을 감지하여 차트에 화살표로 시각적으로 표시하며, 차트를 깔끔하게 보기 위해 현재 추세 방향의 반대 라인만 표시 합니다. 지표 기능: 시각적 신호 : 브레이크아웃 시 컬러 화살표 표시 자동 알림 : 팝업, 푸시 알림, 이메일 RSI 필터 : 시장의 상대 강도를 기반으로 신호 검증 사용자 맞춤 설정 : 색상, 선 두께, 화살표 코드, RSI 임계값 등 동작 원리 돈치안 채널은 다음을 계산합니다: 상단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 높은 고가 하단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 낮은 저가 중앙선 : 고가와 저가의 평균값 상방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 상단선을 돌파할 때 발생하며, 하방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 하단선 아래로 내려갈 때 발생합니다. 이 지표는: 세 개의
FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Big Candle Scanner Dashboard MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
지표
거래 전략을 강화하세요. Big Candle Scanner Dashboard MT5는 여러 통화 쌍과 시간 프레임에서 대형 강세 및 약세 캔들을 감지하는 다재다능한 멀티 자산 대시보드로, 잠재적 모멘텀 변화나 변동성 스파이크를 신호합니다. 1990년대 Steve Nison 같은 트레이더가 일본 캔들 차트 작업을 통해 대중화한 고전 캔들 분석 기술에 뿌리를 둔 이 도구는 큰 가격 움직임을 활용하려는 외환 및 암호화 애호가의 필수품이 되었습니다. 동적 시장에서 트렌드 시작, 브레이크아웃 또는 반전을 식별하는 데 널리 사용되며, 대형 캔들이 주요 트렌드를 앞서는 경우가 많습니다—조기 진입 기회, 고거래량 움직임을 확인하여 리스크 관리 개선, 자동 스캔으로 화면 시간 감소 등의 이점을 제공하며, 스캘퍼, 데이 트레이더, 스윙 트레이더에게 이상적이며 외환 쌍, 지수, 금 (XAUUSD) 같은 상품, BTCUSD 같은 암호화폐에 적합합니다. Big Candle Scanner Dashboard
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
지표
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
지표
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
Yawabeh SD Volume Suit V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
지표
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
RSI Arrows Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
지표
RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Ver
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
지표
인디케이터   Haven FVG   는 시장을 분석하는 도구로, 차트에서 비효율성 영역(Fair Value Gaps, FVG)을 식별하여 트레이더에게 가격 분석 및 거래 결정을 위한 주요 수준을 제공합니다. 다른 제품 ->  여기 주요 특징: 개별 색상 설정: 상승 FVG 색상   (Bullish FVG Color). 하락 FVG 색상   (Bearish FVG Color). 유연한 FVG 시각화: FVG를 검색할 최대 캔들 수. FVG 영역을 특정 바 수만큼 추가로 연장. FVG에 대한 채우기를 활성화할 수 있습니다. 중앙선(Middle Line): 색상 및 선 스타일 선택(예: 점선). 더 정확한 선 두께 조정. 일반 설정: FVG를 현재 바까지 확장. 채우기가 있는 역사적 FVG 제외하여 최신 데이터에 집중. 차트에서 비효율성 영역을 분석하고 근거 있는 거래 결정을 내리는 간단하고 효과적인 방법.
FREE
RSI Dashboard Pro
Abderrahmane Benali
지표
RSI Dashboard PRO – Insight at a Glance RSI Dashboard PRO is a sleek and powerful tool that brings multi-symbol, multi-timeframe RSI analysis directly to your fingertips. Designed for speed, clarity, and precision, it turns complex market data into actionable insights in a single compact panel. With one click, switch symbols or timeframes instantly — making RSI monitoring smarter, faster, and more visual. Key Advantages Real-time RSI values across all watchlist symbols and selected timeframes A
Trendscout indicator MT5
Chinedu Peter
지표
Receive notifications for multi-trendline or single trendline breakout. Yes! You heard us right!  You will be notified the moment price crosses any and all the timeframe trendlines that you have chosen.  1.    ADDING MULTIPLE OR SINGLE TRENDLINES IN THE SAME DIRECTION To trigger a stronger trading opportunity you can require that price breaks one or more trend lines of different timeframes in the same direction. To do this navigate to the timeframe for which you want to add a trendline and click
