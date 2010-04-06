Golden Trader IA

🔥 Golden Trader AI — Professional Expert Advisor for Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

Golden Trader AI is an advanced algorithmic system designed for traders seeking real diversification, stability, and precision across multiple markets simultaneously. Built on a professional multi-asset architecture, this EA independently analyzes the behavior of each instrument—Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies—and seeks only high-quality, high-probability trades.

Unlike traditional EAs focused on one or two symbols, Golden Trader AI operates on a dozen instruments at once, allowing for a balanced flow of opportunities and a significant reduction in concentration risk.

"The Expert Advisor (EA) rigidly integrates a framework based on the Institutional Liquidity Distribution Model. This allows it to precisely map and anticipate the market's high-sensitivity zones, where macro-orders from financial institutions converge, thereby optimizing execution."

📘 Line Guide (Official Manual)

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766213


🔍 Key Features

✔ Multi-Market Analysis Engine

📌 Optimized to work simultaneously with major forex pairs, spot metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), stock indices, and highly liquid crypto-assets.

✔ Intelligent Micro-Trend Detection

The EA integrates dynamic detection of:

  • clean breakouts

  • volatility shifts

  • structural micro-trends

  • exhaustion and reversal zones

This allows it to adapt to both stable market conditions and high-volatility scenarios.

✔ Advanced Risk Management

The system applies a professional approach that includes:

  • independent risk control per instrument

  • limitation of cross-exposure

  • automatic protection against adverse sequences

  • logical management of stop-loss and take-profit based on the asset

✔ Selective Entry Algorithm

The EA does not overtrade: it only executes trades when validated patterns calculated internally by the EA are met, considering:

  • volatility

  • volume direction

  • movement stability

  • multi-timeframe confirmations

✔ Optimized for Real Environments

Designed to work in:

  • standard accounts

  • ECN accounts

  • low spreads

  • 24/5 market scenarios

⚙ Advantages for the Trader

🌐 Real Diversification

Operating across different markets naturally reduces the probability of deep drawdowns and improves performance stability.

🧠 Adaptive Intelligence

The EA adjusts its behavior depending on the asset, time of day, and market conditions, without the need for constant manual adjustments.

📉 Controlled Drawdown

The system avoids the accumulation of unnecessary trades and applies limits per symbol, offering a cleaner and more stable equity curve.

💼 Professional and Scalable

It works on both small and large accounts thanks to:

  • full lot size control

  • configurable parameters

  • progressive risk logic

📌 Ideal for traders seeking:

  • a reliable EA that trades multiple markets

  • signals based on real price behavior

  • a stable solution without martingales or grids

  • a low-intervention, professional system

  • a robot with a secure, statistical, and dynamic focus

🚀 Constantly Evolving

Golden Trader AI is a living project: it receives continuous improvements, optimizations, and new features based on real data and user feedback.

An EA designed not just to trade... but to stay relevant, adapt, and evolve.

🔔 Important Notice:

To ensure the utmost accuracy and reliability when testing our EA (Expert Advisor), it is crucial that you run the backtest using data from the last year.

This is because our EA incorporates an advanced elastic matrix that has been specifically designed to dynamically adapt and optimize its performance based on the market behavior and conditions of the most recent 12-month period.

Performing the backtest with this one-year range ensures that the EA is testing its capacity to adapt to the latest market trends.


📌 Input Parameters 

⏰ Trading Schedule Parameters

These parameters define the weekly operational schedule of Golden Trader AI.
They are designed to control when the EA starts monitoring the market, when it stops opening new trades, and when all open positions are force-closed before the market closes on Friday.

All hours are based on the broker server time.

🕒 StartTradingHour

Default: 2

Defines the hour on Monday when the EA begins its trading cycle and starts monitoring the market.

  • The default value 2 corresponds to 02:00 GMT.

  • This is the recommended start time, as it avoids low-liquidity conditions at the very beginning of the trading week.

  • If your broker uses a different server time zone, you must adjust this value so that the EA starts at 02:00 GMT equivalent according to your broker’s server time.

📌 The broker server time can be seen at the top of the Market Watch window.

🛑 StopTradingHour

Default: 17

Defines the hour on Friday when the EA stops opening new trades.

  • After this hour, no new positions will be opened.

  • Existing trades may continue running until the global close time.

  • This parameter is designed to reduce exposure during late-Friday low liquidity and pre-weekend risk.

This is a preventive measure against unpredictable price behavior near market close.

🔒 CloseAllHour

Default: 20

Defines the hour on Friday when the EA force-closes all open positions, regardless of their current status.

  • This ensures that no trades remain open over the weekend.

  • Helps avoid weekend gaps and abnormal price openings.

  • This parameter works together with CloseAllMinute to define the exact closing time.

⏱ CloseAllMinute

Default: 40

Defines the exact minute on Friday when all remaining open positions are closed.

  • Combined with CloseAllHour , this sets the precise time for full position liquidation.

  • Default setting closes all trades at 20:40 (broker server time).

  • This guarantees that all positions are closed well before the market officially shuts down.

✅ Important Notes

  • All time-based parameters operate using broker server time, not local PC time.

  • Proper configuration is especially important if your broker operates in a non-GMT time zone.

  • These parameters are critical for risk control, capital protection, and compliance with prop firm rules.


 Magic Number

This parameter allows you to assign a unique identifier to the operations executed by the expert advisor. Through this number, the EA can recognize and manage its own positions exclusively, differentiating them from other operations opened manually or by different systems.

The MagicNumber is fully editable from the EA parameters, making it easy to use multiple configurations of the same advisor on different symbols, strategies, or charts without interference between them.

This mode ensures clear and orderly management of all operations related to the EA, reinforcing precision in the control and monitoring of each active instance.

Status Default InpMagicNumber = 12345678


✔ Break Even Mode

This mode activates a more conservative management approach, designed to protect the trade once the market has moved sufficiently in favor of the trade. By moving the stop-loss to the break-even point, the aim is to reduce exposure to deep pullbacks and mitigate potential drawdowns during correction phases.

While this feature improves operational safety and promotes a more cautious trading style, it can also limit the EA's long-term profit growth, as certain broad market movements could be closed out prematurely.

BreakEvenMode is designed for users who prioritize stability and capital preservation over aggressive profitability, providing an additional layer of control in environments of variable volatility.

Status Default Enable_Move_SL_BE = false.

Break-Even Levels 60%, 70%, 80%, 90%.


MaxDailyLossPercent

This parameter defines a maximum daily loss limit, et at 10% of the initial balance for the day but modifiable at the client's discretion. Its purpose is to provide additional protection in exceptional situations, such as unusual movements, highly improbable canonical events, or breaking news..

If this threshold is reached, the expert advisor automatically stops opening new trades for the rest of the day. This measure helps preserve account stability and reinforces responsible risk management, especially in atypical scenarios that deviate from normal market dynamics.

Status Default MaxDailyLossPercent = 10.0

NOTE: It is recommended to always manage an adequate percentage for sufficient coverage in EA trades, which is proportionally related to the multi-lots managed by the EA. In the case of challenge for funded accounts, adjust the parameter according to the daily loss percentage in your rules.


⚙️ SensitivityLevels — Adaptive Multibroker Intelligence

Advanced EA setting based on an elastic sensitivity matrix that dynamically adjusts volume behavior to the multidimensional differences between brokers. It allows the system to be calibrated from conservative to aggressive configurations.
It is recommended to test different levels using backtests of the last 12 months to determine the optimal value for each broker.
Example:  ICMarkets Broker–40,  Deriv Broker–15.

Status Default SensitivityLevels = 0.0 NEUTRAL


Table Suggestion

Lot size based on a set value of $2,000. If you are using a different capital amount, adjust the lot size proportionally to the amount.

NOTE: Check your broker's contract size and adjust the lot size accordingly. If you have any questions, please contact us.


Index Lot Size Contract Size
XAUUSD P1, P2, P3, P4 0.03 100
XAGUSD P1, P2 0.03 5000
EURUSD P1, P2 0.12 100000
GBPUSD P1 0.12 100000
GBPUSD P2 0.10 100000
EURJPY P1 0.10 100000
EURJPY P2 0.12 100000
GBPJPY P1 0.10 100000
GBPJPY P2 0.12 100000
Europe  50 EU50 P1, P2 1.00 1
UK100 P1, P2 1.00 1
US Tech 100 US100 P1, P2 0.40 1
US SP 500  P1, P2 1.00 1
Germany 40 GER40 P1, P2 0.20 1
BTCUSD P1 0.03 1
BTCUSD P2 0.02 1


📌 How to Start (Recommended Configuration)

Getting started with this Expert Advisor is very simple. Please follow the steps below to ensure proper functionality and full compatibility with all supported indices:

  1. Open your MT5 platform.

  2. Add all Symbols to the Market Watch window.

    • Right-click inside Market Watch → select “Show All”
      This step ensures that every index is visible and available for the EA to activate and trade.

  3. Open the chart: XAUUSD — H1 timeframe.

  4. Attach the Expert Advisor to this XAUUSD (H1) chart.

  5. Enable algorithmic trading:

    • Make sure the “Algo Trading” / “AutoTrading” button is turned ON.

Once attached, the EA will automatically initialize its internal multi-index engine, validate all available symbols, and begin monitoring and trading across every supported index using its optimized multi-market model.


Disclaimer: Trading carries inherent risks, and results may vary. Always trade responsibly and understand the involved risks.
Produtos recomendados
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – EA de Grade Avançado para MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro é um Expert Advisor (EA) de nível profissional projetado para o MetaTrader 5, combinando lógica avançada de negociação em grade com gerenciamento de risco robusto e estratégias adaptativas de entrada/saída. Este EA é adequado tanto para traders iniciantes quanto para experientes que desejam uma solução de negociação confiável, flexível e totalmente automatizada. Principais Características Sistema de Grade Inteligente (Sma
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Argo Gridosaur MT5
Encho Enev
Experts
The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
Experts
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
DYJ BoS EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ BoS EA uses the DYJ BoS indicator as a fundamental strategy to identify changes in market structure trends. Once the upward and downward trend lines break through these UN or DN lines, the corresponding varieties will be automatically opened from the market. Usually, in order to improve the accuracy of closing, it is recommended not to set stop loss and take profit. The end position is usually closed at the next breakthrough point in the same direction, or at the breakthrough point in the o
Supernatural Li Shao Xia
Dequan Li
Experts
Uma coleção de mais de dez anos de experiência comercial a partir da essência do trabalho! Em primeiro lugar, é muito difícil alcançar a negociação de tendência na negociação automatizada, assim como a questão de se há um indicador ou um preço primeiro. Claro, há um preço antes de um indicador, então qualquer indicador a que nos referimos tem atraso. Martingale trading é um método de negociação muito famoso, mas este método levará à explosão da posição final da conta e retornará a zero, que é c
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Rosaline
Simone Peruggio
5 (4)
Experts
Rosaline is an EA that operates with a refinement of a simple strategy based on RSI + bollinger bands + ATR mainly on Gold, EU and OJ. The EA is designed with manually settable 'equity protect' that goes to protect capital from drawdowns. What does this mean?  If you are thinking of using it to pass a challenge you can do so because thanks to this 'feature' you are covered by the classic daily DD rule. Example: on a 100k account you can set a hedge at -4%. If EA reaches that floating loss it
Sharp EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (1)
Experts
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
Experts
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
FTrend3
Sonia Tait
Experts
Este EA combina a tendência do tempo gráfico principal com mais dois tempos gráficos configuráveis. Os stops são técnicos baseados na técnica dos canais OffRoad. Ao executar otimizações, é interessante buscar as combinações de tempos gráficos que corroboram para um bom resultado para cada ativo e seu comportamento. Estudos apontam para resultados mais assertivos quando os testes são feitos nos últimos meses para operar no próximo. O período do ADX e das bandas de Bollinger também podem variar co
Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2.67 (3)
Experts
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Robo Progresso Forex
Mario Caumo Neto
Experts
Prazer a todos, sou o seu mais novo colaborador! Apresento o mais novo aliado para o mercado financeiro: *Robô Progresso.* Após anos de estudos intensivos (desde 2019), desenvolvemos uma solução inovadora que transforma números em estratégias precisas e confiáveis. O Robô Progresso Forex combina indicadores clássicos de tendência com tecnologia de ponta, ativando gatilhos automáticos de compra e venda no momento certo. #Por que escolher o Robô Progresso Forex? - Compatibilidade garantida: Pro
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
Experts
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
Consultor Elliott Wave EA Descrição Elliott Wave AI é uma solução profissional de trading baseada nos padrões de ondas M & W descritos por A. Merrill. Este poderoso Consultor Especialista identifica e opera formações de ondas com alta precisão, fornecendo aos traders uma solução automatizada confiável para utilizar a teoria das ondas de Elliott. Características principais Reconhecimento inteligente de padrões - Algoritmo avançado identifica padrões de ondas M & W com precisão excepcional Tecnolo
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Adapto
Simone Peruggio
Experts
SCRIVIMI IN PRIVATO APPENA PRENDI IL BOT PER ENTRARE NEL GRUPPO DEDICATO! Ti piace vedere le curve dei tuoi conti che volano alle stelle? Ti piace sognare di avere un EA che fa tutto per te e tu non devi fare niente? Allora non prendere Adapto. Se la tua concezione di bot è ancorata all'idea di non fare assolutamente nulla, di mettere un bot e per grazie divina l'universo ti farà stampare soldi come se non ci fosse un domani, mi diispiace, ma non sei nel posto giusto. Per chi è Adapto? - Per chi
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
Experts
Bem-vindo(a) ao       O GoldSKY EA   é um programa de negociação intraday de alto desempenho para XAUUSD (ouro). Desenvolvido por nossa equipe, ele foi projetado para…       Contas correntes, contas comerciais financiadas e chamadas comerciais!     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
SEXTA-FEIRA NEGRA 50% DE DESCONTO - NANO MACHINE GPT Preço regular: $997 até Sexta-feira Negra: $498.50 (O preço com desconto será refletido durante a promoção.) Início da venda: 27 de novembro de 2025 - evento de Sexta-feira Negra por tempo limitado. Sorteio da Sexta-feira Negra: Todos os compradores do Nano Machine GPT durante o evento da Sexta-feira Negra podem participar de um sorteio aleatório para ganhar: 1 x ativação do Syna 1 x ativação do AiQ 1 x ativação do Mean Machine GPT Como part
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD, XAUUSD e AUDCAD. Ele se concentra em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa com base em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 A versão mais avançada do nosso EA até agora, totalmente reconstruída com tomada de decisão baseada em IA , votação multi-IA e lógica de negociação dinâmica . Agora não está mais limitado apenas ao XAUUSD (Ouro) no M1, mas também suporta BTCUSD e ETHUSD , com entradas de alta frequência, gestão de risco inteligente e total adaptabilidade. Este EA combina modelos de IA gratuitos conectados via OpenRouter com filtros avançados para negociação de precisão em qualquer co
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
O MultiWay EA é um sistema de trading automatizado inteligente e eficiente, baseado em uma poderosa estratégia de reversão à média. Graças à ampla diversificação em nove pares de moedas correlacionados (e até alguns tipicamente “tendenciais”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — ele captura movimentos de preço de volta à média após fortes impulsos direcionais. Após a compra, envie uma mensagem privada para receber as instruções completas de configuração. S
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Não existe nada impossível, é só uma questão de descobrir como fazer! Entre no futuro do trading   de Bitcoin   com   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , a mais recente obra-prima de um dos principais vendedores de MQL5. Projetado para traders que exigem desempenho, precisão e estabilidade, Quantum Bitcoin redefine o que é possível no mundo volátil da criptomoeda. IMPORTANTE!   Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e as instruções de config
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Máquina de Aprendizagem + Modelo de Aprendizagem XGBoost +112 IAs Pagos e Gratuitos + Sistema de Votação + Prompts Externos e Editáveis) Enquanto a maioria dos EAs no mercado afirma usar "IA" ou "redes neurais" mas na realidade executam apenas scripts básicos, o Aria Connector EA V4 redefine o que significa trading verdadeiramente alimentado por IA. Isto não é teoria, não é exagero de marketing, é uma conexão direta e verificável entre sua plataforma MetaTrader 5 e 112
Mais do autor
Index Synthetics Deriv
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Experts
Index Synthetics EA  is a professional and unique in its field, algorithm-driven trading system developed exclusively for Deriv Synthetic Indices . Built with a foundation of precise algorithmic logic, this Expert Advisor is capable of monitoring and trading multiple synthetic indices simultaneously, adapting dynamically to a variety of market behaviors across different instruments. Over time, the EA has been continuously refined, incorporating enhanced logic, robust risk management, and multi-s
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário