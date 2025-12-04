Golden Trader IA

🔥 Golden Trader AI — Professional Expert Advisor for Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

Golden Trader AI is an advanced algorithmic system designed for traders seeking real diversification, stability, and precision across multiple markets simultaneously. Built on a professional multi-asset architecture, this EA independently analyzes the behavior of each instrument—Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies—and seeks only high-quality, high-probability trades.

Unlike traditional EAs focused on one or two symbols, Golden Trader AI operates on a dozen instruments at once, allowing for a balanced flow of opportunities and a significant reduction in concentration risk.

"The Expert Advisor (EA) rigidly integrates a framework based on the Institutional Liquidity Distribution Model. This allows it to precisely map and anticipate the market's high-sensitivity zones, where macro-orders from financial institutions converge, thereby optimizing execution."





📘 Line Guide (Official Manual)

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766213





🔍 Key Features

✔ Multi-Market Analysis Engine

📌 Optimized to work simultaneously with major forex pairs, spot metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), stock indices, and highly liquid crypto-assets.

✔ Intelligent Micro-Trend Detection

The EA integrates dynamic detection of:

clean breakouts

volatility shifts

structural micro-trends

exhaustion and reversal zones

This allows it to adapt to both stable market conditions and high-volatility scenarios.

✔ Advanced Risk Management

The system applies a professional approach that includes:

independent risk control per instrument

limitation of cross-exposure

automatic protection against adverse sequences

logical management of stop-loss and take-profit based on the asset

✔ Selective Entry Algorithm

The EA does not overtrade: it only executes trades when validated patterns calculated internally by the EA are met, considering:

volatility

volume direction

movement stability

multi-timeframe confirmations

✔ Optimized for Real Environments

Designed to work in:

standard accounts

ECN accounts

low spreads

24/5 market scenarios

⚙ Advantages for the Trader

🌐 Real Diversification

Operating across different markets naturally reduces the probability of deep drawdowns and improves performance stability.

🧠 Adaptive Intelligence

The EA adjusts its behavior depending on the asset, time of day, and market conditions, without the need for constant manual adjustments.

📉 Controlled Drawdown

The system avoids the accumulation of unnecessary trades and applies limits per symbol, offering a cleaner and more stable equity curve.

💼 Professional and Scalable

It works on both small and large accounts thanks to:

full lot size control

configurable parameters

progressive risk logic

📌 Ideal for traders seeking:

a reliable EA that trades multiple markets

signals based on real price behavior

a stable solution without martingales or grids

a low-intervention, professional system

a robot with a secure, statistical, and dynamic focus

🚀 Constantly Evolving

Golden Trader AI is a living project: it receives continuous improvements, optimizations, and new features based on real data and user feedback.

An EA designed not just to trade... but to stay relevant, adapt, and evolve.





🔔 Important Notice:

To ensure the utmost accuracy and reliability when testing our EA (Expert Advisor), it is crucial that you run the backtest using data from the last year.

This is because our EA incorporates an advanced elastic matrix that has been specifically designed to dynamically adapt and optimize its performance based on the market behavior and conditions of the most recent 12-month period.

Performing the backtest with this one-year range ensures that the EA is testing its capacity to adapt to the latest market trends.





📌 Input Parameters

⏰ Trading Schedule Parameters These parameters define the weekly operational schedule of Golden Trader AI.

They are designed to control when the EA starts monitoring the market, when it stops opening new trades, and when all open positions are force-closed before the market closes on Friday. All hours are based on the broker server time. 🕒 StartTradingHour Default: 2 Defines the hour on Monday when the EA begins its trading cycle and starts monitoring the market. The default value 2 corresponds to 02:00 GMT .

This is the recommended start time , as it avoids low-liquidity conditions at the very beginning of the trading week.

If your broker uses a different server time zone, you must adjust this value so that the EA starts at 02:00 GMT equivalent according to your broker’s server time. 📌 The broker server time can be seen at the top of the Market Watch window. 🛑 StopTradingHour Default: 17 Defines the hour on Friday when the EA stops opening new trades. After this hour, no new positions will be opened .

Existing trades may continue running until the global close time.

This parameter is designed to reduce exposure during late-Friday low liquidity and pre-weekend risk. This is a preventive measure against unpredictable price behavior near market close. 🔒 CloseAllHour Default: 20 Defines the hour on Friday when the EA force-closes all open positions, regardless of their current status. This ensures that no trades remain open over the weekend .

Helps avoid weekend gaps and abnormal price openings.

This parameter works together with CloseAllMinute to define the exact closing time. ⏱ CloseAllMinute Default: 40 Defines the exact minute on Friday when all remaining open positions are closed. Combined with CloseAllHour , this sets the precise time for full position liquidation.

Default setting closes all trades at 20:40 (broker server time) .

This guarantees that all positions are closed well before the market officially shuts down. ✅ Important Notes All time-based parameters operate using broker server time , not local PC time.

Proper configuration is especially important if your broker operates in a non-GMT time zone .

These parameters are critical for risk control, capital protection, and compliance with prop firm rules.





✔ Magic Number