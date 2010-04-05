Aklamavo ICT FVGs

This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts.

Fair Value Gaps are price zones where there's a significant imbalance between buying and selling pressure, creating "gaps" in price action. The indicator detects two types and when they are mitigated(touched):

Bullish FVG: When a candle's low is above the high of a candle two periods earlier.
Bearish FVG: When a candle's high is below the low of a candle two periods earlier.


Dual Display Modes: Choose between traditional lines or filled rectangles
Color Customization: Separate colors for bullish/bearish FVGs and their mitigated states
Line Style Control: Adjustable line style, width, and appearance
Current Timeframe Mode: Automatically detects FVGs on the current chart timeframe
Locked Timeframe Mode: Displays FVGs from higher timeframes on lower timeframe charts
Configurable up to 3 different timeframes
Individual toggle for each timeframe


