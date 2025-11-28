DAX Highest BreakOut MT4

DAX Highest BreakOut MT4 – Flexible EA for DAX with Optional Risk Management

This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 chart, featuring a choice between dynamic and fixed money management to tailor risk according to user preferences.

  • EA combines three strategies based on SRPercentRank, SuperTrend, and DeMarker indicators, focusing on breakouts and reversal signals to reduce reliance on a single market type.

  • Indicator parameters and risk settings (including trailing stops, stop losses, and profit targets) are fully user-configurable to match various market conditions and trading styles.

  • Option for fixed risk (adjustable account percentage) or dynamic position sizing ensures better control over potential losses and profits.

  • Customizable settings include trading restrictions on weekends, end-of-day (20:35), and Fridays (19:00), plus optional time filters (e.g., 9-15 hours).

  • All strategy indicators are fully integrated and optimized, though specific values can be user-adjusted based on personal preferences and testing.

EA suits a wide range of users and brokers; thorough testing on demo accounts is recommended before live use. Performance depends on market conditions and strategy settings.


Plus de l'auteur
GoldDigger AI
Michal Kudela
Experts
Black Friday Sale – Limited Time Offer Original Price: $44 → Now Only $30 GoldDigger AI is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy combines adaptive price channels (Keltner Channel) with dynamic high-price levels that respond to current market volatility. Unlike conventional grid robots, this EA  does not use fixed Take Profit or Stop Loss levels . Instead, it  manages trades dynamically , reacting to changes in trend direction, volatility, and market struct
Gold Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela
Experts
Gold Highest BreakOut – Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Black Friday Sale – Limited Time Offer Original Price: $44 → Now Only $30 Take advantage of a special Black Friday discount and get full access to the Gold Highest BreakOut EA at a reduced price. This is a limited-time offer available only during the Black Friday period. Gold Highest BreakOut is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created for precise breakout trading on XAUUSD . The system was generated and opt
DAX Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela
Experts
DAX Highest BreakOut – Flexible EA for DAX with Optional Risk Management This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 chart, featuring a choice between dynamic and fixed money management to tailor risk according to user preferences. EA combines three strategies based on SRPercentRank, SuperTrend, and DeMarker indicators, focusing on breakouts and reversal signals to reduce reliance on a single market type. Indicator parameters and risk settings (inc
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis