DAX Highest BreakOut MT4 – Flexible EA for DAX with Optional Risk Management

This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 chart, featuring a choice between dynamic and fixed money management to tailor risk according to user preferences.

EA combines three strategies based on SRPercentRank, SuperTrend, and DeMarker indicators, focusing on breakouts and reversal signals to reduce reliance on a single market type.

Indicator parameters and risk settings (including trailing stops, stop losses, and profit targets) are fully user-configurable to match various market conditions and trading styles.

Option for fixed risk (adjustable account percentage) or dynamic position sizing ensures better control over potential losses and profits.

Customizable settings include trading restrictions on weekends, end-of-day (20:35), and Fridays (19:00), plus optional time filters (e.g., 9-15 hours).

All strategy indicators are fully integrated and optimized, though specific values can be user-adjusted based on personal preferences and testing.

EA suits a wide range of users and brokers; thorough testing on demo accounts is recommended before live use. Performance depends on market conditions and strategy settings.