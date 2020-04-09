Signal Alerts Max
- ユーティリティ
- Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
- バージョン: 1.0
What the Tool Does
SignalAlerts Max watches several indicators:
RSI
MACD
Stochastic
CCI
DeMarker
RVI
EMA Trend Filter (optional)
Whenever any enabled indicator crosses above or crosses below a level, the tool sends alerts:
✔ Terminal Pop-up
|✔ Push Notifications
|Sends alerts to phone via MT5 app.
How To Set Up Push Notifications On Metatrader 4 & 5
-
Your PC must be connected to the internet
-
MT5 desktop must be running (or in VPS)
-
You do NOT need to keep the mobile app open
.