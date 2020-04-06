Logic Pro AI 300

Live Signal Coming Soon>>>

Logic Pro AI 300 is engineered for elite VIP traders demanding a robust and intelligent automated trading solution. Built on advanced price action algorithms, this Expert Advisor identifies high-probability market reversals based on classic Engulfing patterns, executing trades with exceptional precision across your chosen timeframe.

Beyond its core entry logic, Logic Pro AI 300 distinguishes itself with a suite of professional-grade trade management features designed to protect capital and maximize returns in dynamic market conditions. It operates with a focus on security, stealth, and intelligent risk control tailored for a VIP trading experience.

Key Features for the Discerning Trader:

  • Intelligent Price Action Logic: Utilizing time-tested market geometry, the EA identifies strong reversal signals, avoiding reliance on lagging indicators for faster trade execution.

  • Stealth Mode Technology (Virtual Stops): To protect your strategy from stop-hunting and broker interference, the EA utilizes "Virtual" Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. These levels exist only within the EA's logic and are invisible to the broker until execution.

  • Dynamic Virtual Trailing: Secure profits automatically as the market moves in your favor with an advanced, invisible trailing stop mechanism that adjusts dynamically to price action.

  • Robust Money Management: Features built-in automatic lot sizing based on account balance, ensuring accurate risk-to-reward ratios on every trade without manual calculation.

  • Advanced Recovery & Basket Closure: Includes optional, sophisticated recovery mechanisms for managing drawdowns, alongside a "Basket Profit" feature that automatically closes all open positions once a predefined total equity percentage gain is reached.

  • Comprehensive Real-Time Dashboard: Stay informed with a professional on-screen panel displaying vital account metrics, including current drawdown, daily profit, floating P/L, and active trade counts, ensuring complete transparency.

  • Reliability Protocols: Built-in pre-trade margin checks ensure execution reliability and prevent errors due to insufficient funds.

Logic Pro AI 300 combines powerful entry strategies with institutional-grade trade management, offering a complete VIP solution for automated market engagement.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure & Important Warnings:

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

  • General Risk: Automated trading systems (EAs) do not guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and unforeseen events can occur. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.

  • Broker Dependency: Performance relies heavily on a good broker with low spreads, low slippage, and a fast VPS (Virtual Private Server).

Recommendation: It is highly recommended to backtest the EA and run it on a demo account first to understand its behaviour and find the settings that suit your risk appetite.


