Skyline Scalper MT5

Skyline Scalper MT5 - The Ultimate Automated Trading Solution

Conquer the market like a professional trader!

Are you tired of the stress of manual trading and watching the market for hours? Introducing Skyline Scalper MT5 – a new generation Expert Advisor designed for your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This EA uses advanced algorithms to find precision entry points in the market, giving you new confidence in your trading.

Why Choose Skyline Scalper MT5?

  • Engineered for Freedom: Reclaim your time. Skyline Scalper handles the market 24/5, scanning for opportunities so you don't have to be glued to the charts.

  • Proprietary Precision Logic: At its heart is a powerful, proprietary logic that identifies high-probability opportunities often invisible to the human eye. It operates on a level of precision you have to see to believe.

  • Adaptive Market Response: The market is unpredictable. Skyline Scalper is built to adapt. It features an intelligent, optional system designed to navigate volatility and manage your trades with strategic precision.

  • Intelligent Risk Shield: This isn't just a simple stop. It’s a dynamic shield that protects your capital by constantly analyzing market volatility, helping to secure profits and minimize drawdowns.

  • Integrated Compounding Core: Grow your account logically. The EA features a built-in capital management system that can be configured to scale with your success, fueling your account's growth.

This EA is a powerful tool for both new and experienced traders. It has been optimized to pass the strict MQL5 Market validation tests, ensuring its reliability and stability.

SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE – LIMITED COPIES AVAILABLE!

This isn't just an EA; it's the future of your trading. We are launching this revolutionary tool on a phased pricing plan. The price will increase after every 5-10 sales.

Hurry and get your copy today!

  • First 5 Copies: Only $199 (Discounted Launch Price)

  • Next 5 Copies: $899

  • Next 10 Copies: $2,500

  • Next 15 Copies: $5,599

  • Final Price: $12,000

This is your opportunity! Make Skyline Scalper MT5 a part of your trading strategy before the price increases and step into the world of automated trading.

Live Signal Coming soon >>> >>>

Important Notes:

"After buying, please make sure to inbox me to get the settings and set files."


  • Recommended Pair: This EA is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Recommended Timeframe: The recommended timeframe is H1.

  • Optimized Settings: For the official .set file with the best settings, please contact us via private message (Inbox) after your purchase.

  • Risk Management: Always remember that forex trading involves high risk. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Strategy Tester: Before purchasing, please backtest the EA in the Strategy Tester to ensure you are satisfied with its performance.

  • Settings: This EA comes with many inputs. Adjust the settings according to your risk tolerance and trading style for the best results.

