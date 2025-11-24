Live Signal Coming Soon>>>

Logic Pro AI 300 is engineered for elite VIP traders demanding a robust and intelligent automated trading solution. Built on advanced price action algorithms, this Expert Advisor identifies high-probability market reversals based on classic Engulfing patterns, executing trades with exceptional precision across your chosen timeframe.

Beyond its core entry logic, Logic Pro AI 300 distinguishes itself with a suite of professional-grade trade management features designed to protect capital and maximize returns in dynamic market conditions. It operates with a focus on security, stealth, and intelligent risk control tailored for a VIP trading experience.

Key Features for the Discerning Trader:

Intelligent Price Action Logic: Utilizing time-tested market geometry, the EA identifies strong reversal signals, avoiding reliance on lagging indicators for faster trade execution.

Stealth Mode Technology (Virtual Stops): To protect your strategy from stop-hunting and broker interference, the EA utilizes "Virtual" Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. These levels exist only within the EA's logic and are invisible to the broker until execution.

Dynamic Virtual Trailing: Secure profits automatically as the market moves in your favor with an advanced, invisible trailing stop mechanism that adjusts dynamically to price action.

Robust Money Management: Features built-in automatic lot sizing based on account balance, ensuring accurate risk-to-reward ratios on every trade without manual calculation.

Advanced Recovery & Basket Closure: Includes optional, sophisticated recovery mechanisms for managing drawdowns, alongside a "Basket Profit" feature that automatically closes all open positions once a predefined total equity percentage gain is reached.

Comprehensive Real-Time Dashboard: Stay informed with a professional on-screen panel displaying vital account metrics, including current drawdown, daily profit, floating P/L, and active trade counts, ensuring complete transparency.

Reliability Protocols: Built-in pre-trade margin checks ensure execution reliability and prevent errors due to insufficient funds.

Logic Pro AI 300 combines powerful entry strategies with institutional-grade trade management, offering a complete VIP solution for automated market engagement.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure & Important Warnings:

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

General Risk: Automated trading systems (EAs) do not guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and unforeseen events can occur. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Broker Dependency: Performance relies heavily on a good broker with low spreads, low slippage, and a fast VPS (Virtual Private Server).

Recommendation: It is highly recommended to backtest the EA and run it on a demo account first to understand its behaviour and find the settings that suit your risk appetite.