PatternMatrix 41 Pro MT5

PatternMatrix 41 Pro MT5

Unlock the true power of Price Action with the most comprehensive Candlestick Pattern Engine on the Market.

"After buying, please make sure to inbox me to get the settings and set files."

PatternMatrix 41 Pro is not just an Expert Advisor; it is a complete trading ecosystem designed for traders who believe in the reliability of historical price action. By combining 41 distinct Japanese Candlestick Patterns with a sophisticated Smart Recovery Grid and Hedge System, this EA transforms raw market data into actionable profit opportunities.

Unlike standard grid systems that open trades blindly, PatternMatrix 41 Pro waits for high-probability confirmation signals (like Hammers, Engulfing, Morning Stars, etc.) before entering the market. It includes advanced features like Ultra Mode for smart basket closures and Sleep Mode to prevent overtrading.

🚀 Key Features

  • 41 Pattern Engines: Detects and trades patterns including Hammer, Shooting Star, Doji, Engulfing, Three White Soldiers, and 36 others.
  • Smart Hedge Protection: Automatically activates a hedge trade to protect equity during extreme drawdown.
  • Ultra Mode Logic: Monitors recent trades and closes them as a basket when a specific profit target is reached, smoothing out the equity curve.
  • Dynamic Profit & Sleep Mode: The EA can "sleep" after hitting a daily target or a stop loss, ensuring disciplined trading.
  • Independent Grid Systems: Each pattern manages its own grid independently, ensuring diversified risk.
  • Customizable Direction: You can choose to trade identifying patterns normally (Trend Following) or in Reverse (Counter Trend).

📊 Included Patterns (Fully Toggleable)

The EA includes logic for all major patterns, split into their respective magic numbers for tracking:

  • Reversal Patterns: Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Harami, Tweezer Tops/Bottoms.
  • Continuation Patterns: Rising/Falling Three Methods, Tasuki Gaps, Side-by-Side White Lines.
  • Exotic Patterns: Stick Sandwich, Concealing Baby Swallow, Breakaway, Ladder Bottoms.

You can enable or disable any specific pattern from the settings.

⚙️ Recommendations

  • Symbol: Optimized for volatile pairs like XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, EURUSD, and US30.
  • Timeframe: H1 is recommended for reliable pattern formation, but M30 and M15 can be used for aggressive scalping.
  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are recommended.
  • Minimum Balance: $500 for safe settings (0.01 lots), or use a Cent Account for lower balances.
  • VPS: A reliable VPS is mandatory for 24/5 operation.

🔧 Input Parameters Overview

  • Main Trade Settings: Set initial lots, slippage, and trading direction (Buy/Sell/Both).
  • Pattern Settings: Individual ON/OFF switches, volume, and timeframe overrides for all 41 patterns.
  • Ultra Mode: Configure how many recent trades to monitor and the profit target to close them.
  • Smart Hedge: Set the drawdown amount ($) to trigger the hedge protection.
  • Martingale Series: Fully customizable distance (pips) and multipliers for recovery steps.
  • Display: Toggle the beautiful on-chart dashboard panel.

⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. Please ensure you understand the risks involved and test the EA on a demo account before trading with real money. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Purchase PatternMatrix 41 Pro today and let the charts speak to you!

