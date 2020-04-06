Aureus smc pro

Aureus SMC Pro – Institutional Smart Money Automation

Aureus SMC Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional logic.
It identifies liquidity sweeps, order blocks, and premium/discount zones to automate trades based on structured price action analysis.

Core Features

  • Smart Money Core Engine – Detects institutional liquidity levels (Bank Levels).

  • BOS & CHoCH Confirmation – Trades only after confirmed structure breaks.

  • Order Block & Fair Value Gap Filters – Validates institutional footprints before execution.

  • Golden Pocket System – Fibonacci-based confluence zone (0.50–0.65).

  • EMA Trend Alignment – Trades in the direction of the higher timeframe trend.

  • Dual-Timeframe Logic – Combines HTF structure with LTF precision entries.

  • Adaptive Risk Control – Configurable Stop Loss / Take Profit or Risk:Reward (default 1:2).

  • Cooldown System – Prevents overtrading after each setup.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop – Activates automatically after profit threshold is reached.

  • Zone Expiry Management – Removes outdated OB/FVG zones for cleaner visualization.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: 5 Minutes

  • Structure HTF: 30 Minutes

  • EMA Filter: Enabled (1-Hour EMA50)

  • Stop Loss: 500 points (≈50 pips)

  • Take Profit: 1500 points (≈150 pips)

  • Risk:Reward: 1:3

  • Golden Pocket Filter: Active (0.5–0.65 range)

Trading Philosophy

Aureus SMC Pro is based on structure, liquidity, and institutional footprints derived directly from price action.
Each trade setup is validated by BOS, FVG, OB, and EMA confluence, ensuring objective and consistent logic.

Safety & Reliability

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Arbitrage

  • No DLL

  • Compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester (“Every tick based on real ticks”)

How to Use

  1. Enable Algo Trading.

  2. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart.

  3. Allow the algorithm to detect and execute setups automatically.
    Experienced traders may also customize their settings as needed.

Developer’s Note

Aureus SMC Pro was designed for traders who want structured and automated SMC-based logic.
It is a rule-based precision system that follows institutional trading behavior and avoids high-risk methods.

Backtest examples can be viewed in the screenshots section. Users are encouraged to perform their own tests before using the EA on a live account.

Keywords

Aureus SMC Pro, Smart Money, SMC, Institutional Trading, Bank Levels, Liquidity Sweep, Order Block, Fair Value Gap, XAUUSD, Scalping, BOS, CHoCH, Fibonacci, Golden Pocket, Automated Strategy, Trend Filter, Prop Firm EA


