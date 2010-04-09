Trend Reversal Signals
- Indicators
- Oleksandr Sheyko
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5

🔁 TREND REVERSAL SIGNALS – precise signals for market turning points
TREND REVERSAL SIGNALS is an advanced indicator designed to identify trend reversals with maximum precision. It analyzes price data (OHLC) and detects key candlestick formations that signal potential market shifts. By combining price action, volatility (ATR), and market structure, it delivers clear BUY or SELL signals directly on the chart.
📊 Core analysis includes:
-
Price Action (OHLC) – detects reversal patterns like double tops/bottoms and head & shoulders
-
Volatility (ATR) – measures strength of movement and filters out false signals
-
Market Structure – tracks higher highs/lows and lower highs/lows to confirm direction
-
Technical Indicators – uses moving averages, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands for validation
-
Volume Analysis – reacts to sudden volume spikes and monitors VWAP as a reference level
✅ What it delivers:
-
Precisely timed BUY/SELL signals on specific candles
-
Works across all instruments and timeframes
-
Suitable for both intraday and swing trading strategies
💬 “Decide with confidence. TREND REVERSAL SIGNALS shows you when the market changes direction.”