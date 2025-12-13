MACD Ultra Pro v3
- Indicators
- Oleksandr Sheyko
- Version: 3.1
- Activations: 5
MACD Ultra Pro v3.1 – More Than Just MACD
MACD Ultra Pro v3.1 is not a standard MACD. It’s a significantly enhanced version that incorporates deep real-time data analysis. This indicator doesn’t just track current price movements—it analyzes historical market behavior and uses it to generate predictive insights about future trends.
🔍 What Sets It Apart from Traditional MACD
-
Real-time data analysis – Processes not only price data, but also trading volume, market momentum, and trend behavior.
-
Adjustable analytics – Parameters can be fine-tuned to match specific markets and timeframes.
-
Historical evaluation – Reviews past price action and integrates it into current signal generation.
-
Predictive capability – Helps traders anticipate future market direction with greater confidence.
⚙️ Comprehensive Features in One Tool
-
MACD divergence & convergence – Clearly visualized directly on the chart.
-
Histogram & signal line – Color-coded to reflect movement strength.
-
Volume analysis – Detects abnormal trading activity and its impact on signal quality.
-
RSI filter – Reduces false signals in overbought/oversold zones.
-
Trend filter – Enables trading only in the direction of the dominant trend.
-
Advanced info panel – Displays timeframe, market history, signal strength, volume, MACD, RSI, and overall trend direction directly on screen.
📢 Alerts & Notifications
Never miss a trading opportunity:
-
Platform alerts – Triggered directly within your terminal.
-
Sound notifications – Tailored to your selected timeframe.
-
Email alerts – Optional delivery to your inbox.
-
Push notifications – Sent directly to your mobile device.
🏆 Summary
MACD Ultra Pro v3.1 is a powerful trading instrument that integrates multiple advanced functions. It’s not just an upgraded MACD—it’s a comprehensive analytical system that combines multiple indicators, intelligent filters, and real-time data processing to deliver reliable signals, deep market insight, and strategic decision support.