GRID Manual

5

Grid robot that maintains every open position opened by the trader.

The buttons on the screen are used for opening the initial trade.

The yellow labels display the price of total breakeven for each grid.

The light blue labels display the level of total take profit for orders of each grid. The take profit is virtual.

With each subsequent opened order the take profit of the grid is adjusted to get the total profit in the sum of the profit of the initial order, regardless of the size of all lots in the grid. This ensures the quickest way out of a possible drawdown.

The robot allows to open multiple grids on the same instrument in different directions, and processes them correctly.


Parameters

  • First lots on series - the lot of the first order in each grid.
  • Lots exponent - the multiplier to increase the lot of the next order in the grid.
  • Grid distance - the distance between the orders in each grid.
  • Maximum orders on series - the maximum number of orders in each grid.
  • TP first order on series - take profit of the first order in the grid.
  • Trail start function (pips profit) - the profit distance to activate the stop loss tailing function.
  • Trail distance (pips) - the distance from the current price to the stop loss during trailing.
  • MagicNumber: 0...65535 (no greater than 65535).


Notes

The calculation of the initial lot in the series must be performed with the consideration of the deposit size, leaving a substantial margin for increasing the lots. It is recommended to start trading from the minimal allowed lot for the instrument.

For a stable and reliable profitable operation, it is recommended to use the accounts with small leverage value.

It is not recommended to overload the deposit with a large number of simultaneously opened grids.

Reviews 3
Roma Th
71
Roma Th 2017.12.15 13:04 
 

Good Utility and affordable price.

indiafx
126
indiafx 2017.04.26 14:57 
 

Very good utilities that help my trading. The important is that you must know how the product works.

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Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
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Levels HighLow 2TF
Andrei Fandeev
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Indicators
The indicator shows the High and Low levels of candles for timeframes selected in the settings. It is recommended to use it on smaller timeframes to determine the levels of higher timeframes. Parameters TYPE_LINE - type of the line (short based on the bar time, or long for the entire chart) ============= TF 1 ============= block of lines for the first timeframe TF_1 - timeframe of the first block of lines Bars_1_from=1   - Bar of the beginning of the line of the corresponding Timeframe. Bars_1_
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Trailing Complex
Andrei Fandeev
4 (1)
Experts
Trailing Complex is a Stop Loss trailing system that includes 9 components: Setting SL on the level based on the specified loss percentage of the deposit. Moving SL to breakeven. Standard trailing. PriceChennel based trailing. Fractals based trailing. The ATR indicator based trailing. MA based trailing Parabolic SAR based trailing Trailing based on a user drawn trend line. Any of the components can work alone or in combination with others. System settings allow to work with one symbol and scan
Grid RSI StopPending
Andrei Fandeev
4 (5)
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor with a position averaging and ability to enable/disable the martingale. RSI is used for placing the first order. Settings and indicator levels are set by users. Note: All distances in the EA are set in ratios from the ATR volatility indicator. A BuyStop order is placed when a symbol is oversold, while a SellStop one is applied if the price is overbought at the Distance_pending distance from the current price. If the price moves from a pending order, the order follow
Swing MorningFlat
Andrei Fandeev
4.75 (4)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on the famous Morning channel breakout strategy. At the appointed hour, the EA plots a channel using High and Low of the specified number of candles of the selected Timeframe . Filtering is performed by the size of the channel range. The BuyStop and SellStop orders with the initial lot are placed at the channel boundaries. If one of the pending orders triggers, the other one is deleted. The EA marks the Breakeven price on the chart with yellow icons. If the price pas
EA LastDayLevels
Andrei Fandeev
Experts
The principle of the LastDayLevels Expert Advisor is based on the breakout of levels of the channel formed by the High and Low prices of the previous day. The EA has flexible settings, which allow modifying the parameters and the logic of this strategy in a wide range. It is possible to trade both the channel breakout , and the channel rebound . It possible to switch between working based on the Current or Closed bar. It is possible to enable/disable the lot increase when a trade is unprofitable
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vipclubfx
714
vipclubfx 2018.05.24 22:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roma Th
71
Roma Th 2017.12.15 13:04 
 

Good Utility and affordable price.

indiafx
126
indiafx 2017.04.26 14:57 
 

Very good utilities that help my trading. The important is that you must know how the product works.

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