- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
32 (47.76%)
Loss Trades:
35 (52.24%)
Best trade:
3 190.61 USD
Worst trade:
-1 421.23 USD
Gross Profit:
55 902.67 USD (147 080 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 317.00 USD (88 988 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (8 035.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 048.84 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
10.65%
Max deposit load:
30.89%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
67 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
307.25 USD
Average Profit:
1 746.96 USD
Average Loss:
-1 009.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-12 389.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 389.92 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.34%
Annual Forecast:
40.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.54 USD
Maximal:
12 744.60 USD (10.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.27% (12 743.83 USD)
By Equity:
2.23% (2 520.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|67
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|21K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|58K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 190.61 USD
Worst trade: -1 421 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 035.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 389.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
121K
USD
USD
39
100%
67
47%
11%
1.58
307.25
USD
USD
10%
1:200