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BLODSALGO LIMITED

Pivot Killer 100K

BLODSALGO LIMITED
BLODSALGO LIMITED

BLODSALGO LIMITED

4.2 (143)
Founder of BLODSALGO LIMITED | Building next-generation Expert Advisors that merge classical technical analysis with machine learning. My focus: intelligent automation for XAUUSD and Forex that adapts, manages risk, and delivers consistent performance. Every strategy is rigorously backtested and
5 products 4 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
32 (47.76%)
Loss Trades:
35 (52.24%)
Best trade:
3 190.61 USD
Worst trade:
-1 421.23 USD
Gross Profit:
55 902.67 USD (147 080 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 317.00 USD (88 988 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (8 035.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 048.84 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
10.65%
Max deposit load:
30.89%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
67 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
307.25 USD
Average Profit:
1 746.96 USD
Average Loss:
-1 009.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-12 389.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 389.92 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.34%
Annual Forecast:
40.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.54 USD
Maximal:
12 744.60 USD (10.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.27% (12 743.83 USD)
By Equity:
2.23% (2 520.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 67
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 58K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 190.61 USD
Worst trade: -1 421 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 035.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 389.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 05:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 10:41
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.31 03:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.22 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 13:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.24 22:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.18 08:56
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.14 14:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.11 13:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.08 09:05
No swaps are charged
2026.05.08 09:05
No swaps are charged
2026.05.06 09:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.23 21:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.17 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.07 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.30 12:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 20:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.10 11:44
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pivot Killer 100K
1000 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
121K
USD
39
100%
67
47%
11%
1.58
307.25
USD
10%
1:200
Copy

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