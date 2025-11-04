Quantum Force EA is an intelligent and fully automated trading system designed specially for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

It combines advanced market analysis, adaptive risk control, and precision timing to deliver steady performance without using martingale or grid strategies.

This EA focuses on safety, accuracy, and long-term consistency — making it ideal for both beginners and professional traders.

💎 Advantages

✅ Safe & Stable Trading – No martingale, no grid, no risky averaging.

✅ Built for Gold (XAUUSD) – Optimized and tested to handle gold’s unique volatility.

✅ Low Drawdown Design – Prioritizes capital protection while aiming for consistent growth.

✅ AI-Based Quantum Logic – Uses multiple layers of confirmation to avoid false entries.

✅ Fully Automated System – Just attach to your chart and let it trade automatically.

✅ Adapts to All Market Conditions – Works in both trending and sideways markets.

✅ High-Precision Entries & Exits – Focuses on quality trades, not quantity.

✅ Easy to Use – Plug and play setup for any MT5 broker.

⚙️ Main Features

Smart trend and volatility detection system

Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit management

Automatic lot size adjustment based on account balance

Built-in capital protection filters

No need for manual intervention

Works with ECN or standard MT5 accounts

📈 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Balance: $500

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Account Type: ECN / Low Spread preferred



