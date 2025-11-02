Identify the exact price zones targeted by banks during stop-hunts — where retail stop-losses typically cluster.

The Bank Levels Tracker for MT5 plots these institutional zones directly on the chart in real time. Retail stops often sit just beyond clear swing highs and lows — areas frequently exploited by Smart Money through stop-runs. When price reaches one of these “bank levels,” the indicator issues an instant alert.

All levels are price-bound and never repaint. Once triggered, they remain visible on the chart for full transparency and post-trade analysis.

Who It’s For

Traders who focus on bank levels as part of their primary strategy.

Traders using other strategies who want better entries by timing trades around institutional stop-hunt activity.





Key Features

5 Level Modes — Select from scalping, intraday, or swing modes, each offering aggressive or conservative options.

Non-Repainting — Levels are bound to price and stay consistent across all timeframes.

Bias Control Button — Instantly filter to show only short-bias (upper) or long-bias (lower) levels.

On-Chart ADR Indicator — To identify levels that extend beyond the daily range for higher-probability reversal zones.

Full Transparency — Triggered levels remain on the chart for review, analysis, and learning.





How to Use

Select the preferred Levels Mode in the inputs.



On the chart, use the corner button to toggle between showing all levels or only upper/lower ones if trading with a bias.

When price hits a level, an instant alert is issued.

Untriggered levels appear blue (upper) or red (lower) with price labels. Triggered levels turn gray and unlabeled for clarity.

For bank-level trading as a standalone strategy, wait for confirmation (e.g. a candle close beyond the level) before entering.

If using it to refine an existing setup, simply take the trade when the alert triggers — entering at a better price.





How to Improve Success

Institutions often push price beyond obvious highs or lows to trigger retail stops, creating liquidity for large entries or exits.

However, not every stop-run leads to a reversal — sometimes price snaps back, other times it continues in the same direction.

How to Improve Trade Success:

1. Wait for confirmation — for example, a candle close back beyond the level after a stop-run.

2. Picking stronger levels — align levels with major support/resistance or EMAs (50 & 200) on any timeframe. Levels never repaint when switching timeframes, so this method is reliable.

3. Focus on levels beyond the ADR — moves beyond the day’s average range are often exhausted, raising reversal odds.





Stop Runs Explained in More Detail:

Smart-money stop-hunts aim to capture liquidity. Retail stop-losses often cluster beyond swing points, releasing bursts of orders when triggered — the liquidity big players need to fill positions.

Why Use Confirmation?

A stop run alone doesn’t guarantee a reversal. Two scenarios are common:

Stop-Run Reversal: After collecting liquidity at a swing, price often snaps back in the opposite direction, as institutions take positions against the crowd. Stop-Run Continuation: Sometimes the stop run simply clears liquidity, making it easier for price to keep driving the same way. Once weak hands are out, breakout and momentum traders often pile in, extending the move.

Since direction is only confirmed after the stop-run, using a confirmation method helps improve consistency and success rates.





Notes & Limitations

The functionality of this tool is limited in the Strategy Tester: For testing, please use the M15 timeframe and select 'Intraday Levels – Conservative' mode.







