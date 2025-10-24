Area of Value Detection MT4

The Area of Value Detection indicator automatically identifies and highlights key institutional price zones, including Liquidity areas, Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).

It is designed to help traders visualize market imbalances and potential points of interest (POIs) used by smart money participants.





Main Features

Liquidity Zones: Detects clusters of equal highs/lows and liquidity pools where stop orders are likely accumulated.

Order Blocks: Highlights potential bullish and bearish order blocks based on market structure and volume shifts.

Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Identifies price inefficiencies where the market may return to “rebalance” before continuing its trend.

Customizable Visualization: Adjustable colors, opacity, and display styles for each area type.

Alert System: Notifies when price interacts with or breaks through important areas of value.

How It Helps

This tool allows traders to:

Identify smart money footprints and potential institutional entry zones.

Avoid retail traps by focusing on true areas of interest where liquidity resides.

Build high-probability setups by combining liquidity, order blocks, and FVGs with structure analysis.

Recommended Use