MAx2RSI Gold

The MAx2RSI Gold trading robot is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader4 platform, built to capitalize on gold market volatility using a hybrid strategy of dual moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

This robot suits traders who:

  • Prefer algorithmic precision over emotional decision-making.

  • Want exposure to gold without manual chart analysis.

  • Are comfortable with high-reward strategies that may involve elevated risk.

This robot trades a percentage of your account balance per trade (no fixed lot size) to maximise profit.

